KCE Electronics Public : Right adjustment of KCE19C2206B

Right adjustment of DW / No right adjustment of DW Subject : Adjustment Symbol : KCE19C2206B The Full name : DERIVATIVE CALL WARRANTS ON KCE ELECTRONICS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED ISSUED BY YUANTA SECURITIES (THAILAND) COMPANY LIMITED LAST TRADING IN JUNE 2022 # B Before Exercise Price (THB/share) : 84.00 After Exercise Price (THB/share) : 82.682 Before Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW : : 7.70 : 1 share) After Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW : : 7.5792 : 1 share) After Adjustment Exercise Ratio : 0.13194 (Calculate) The reason for adjustment : To ensure that the benefits of the Derivative Warrant holders are not less than the existing status according to formula which is specified in the Term and Condition of Derivative Warrant issuers and Derivative Warrant holders. The reasons for adjustment of this event are as follows: - dividend payment Effective Date : 21-Mar-2022 Authorized Persons to Disclose : Mr. Hsuan-Yi Chen Information Position : Deputy Managing Director ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.