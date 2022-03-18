KCE Electronics Public : Right adjustment of KCE19P2203A
03/18/2022 | 07:33am EDT
18 Mar 2022 17:37:43
Right adjustment of KCE19P2203A
KCE19P2203A
YUANTA
Right adjustment of DW / No right adjustment of DW
Subject : Adjustment
Symbol : KCE19P2203A
The Full name : DERIVATIVE PUT WARRANTS ON KCE
ELECTRONICS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED ISSUED BY YUANTA SECURITIES (THAILAND)
COMPANY LIMITED LAST TRADING IN MARCH 2022 # A
Before Exercise Price (THB/share) : 61.00
After Exercise Price (THB/share) : 60.043
Before Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW : : 4.80 : 1
share)
After Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW : : 4.72478 : 1
share)
After Adjustment Exercise Ratio : 0.21165
(Calculate)
The reason for adjustment : To ensure that the benefits of the
Derivative Warrant holders are not less than the existing status according to
formula which is specified in the Term and Condition of Derivative Warrant
issuers and Derivative Warrant holders. The reasons for adjustment of this event
are as follows:
- dividend payment
Effective Date : 21-Mar-2022
Authorized Persons to Disclose : Mr. Hsuan-Yi Chen
Information
Position : Deputy Managing Director
