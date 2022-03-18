Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. KCE Electronics Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KCE   TH0122C10Z04

KCE ELECTRONICS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(KCE)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  03-16
64.25 THB   +1.98%
07:33aKCE ELECTRONICS PUBLIC : Right adjustment of KCE19C2204A
PU
07:33aKCE ELECTRONICS PUBLIC : Right adjustment of KCE19C2206A
PU
07:33aKCE ELECTRONICS PUBLIC : Right adjustment of KCE19C2206B
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KCE Electronics Public : Right adjustment of KCE41C2203A

03/18/2022 | 07:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
18 Mar 2022 17:36:59
Headline
Right adjustment of KCE41C2203A
Symbol
KCE41C2203A
Source
JPM
Full Detailed News 
                Right adjustment of DW / No right adjustment of DW

Subject                                  : Adjustment
Symbol                                   : KCE41C2203A
The Full name                            : DERIVATIVE CALL WARRANTS ON KCE 
ELECTRONICS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED ISSUED BY JPMORGAN SECURITIES (THAILAND)
LIMITED LAST TRADING IN MARCH 2022 # A
Before Exercise Price (THB/share)        : 112.50
After Exercise Price (THB/share)         : 110.735
Before Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW :   : 10.50 : 1
share)
After Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW :    : 10.33485 : 1
share)
After Adjustment Exercise Ratio          : 0.09676
(Calculate)
The reason for adjustment                : To ensure that the benefits of the 
Derivative Warrant holders are not less than the existing status according to
formula which is specified in the Term and Condition of Derivative Warrant
issuers and Derivative Warrant holders. The reasons for adjustment of this event
 are as follows:
 - dividend payment
Effective Date                           : 21-Mar-2022
Authorized Persons to Disclose           : Mr.Tosapol Kerdpol
Information
Position                                 : Assistant director of Listed 
Structured Products

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

KCE Electronics pcl published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 11:32:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KCE ELECTRONICS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
07:33aKCE ELECTRONICS PUBLIC : Right adjustment of KCE19C2204A
PU
07:33aKCE ELECTRONICS PUBLIC : Right adjustment of KCE19C2206A
PU
07:33aKCE ELECTRONICS PUBLIC : Right adjustment of KCE19C2206B
PU
07:33aKCE ELECTRONICS PUBLIC : Right adjustment of KCE19C2207A
PU
07:33aKCE ELECTRONICS PUBLIC : Right adjustment of KCE19P2203A
PU
07:33aKCE ELECTRONICS PUBLIC : Right adjustment of KCE19P2206A
PU
07:33aKCE ELECTRONICS PUBLIC : Right adjustment of KCE41C2203A
PU
07:33aKCE ELECTRONICS PUBLIC : Right adjustment of KCE41C2203B
PU
07:33aKCE ELECTRONICS PUBLIC : Right adjustment of KCE41C2206A
PU
07:23aKCE ELECTRONICS PUBLIC : Right adjustment of KCE13P2207A
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 17 479 M 526 M 526 M
Net income 2022 2 961 M 89,1 M 89,1 M
Net Debt 2022 1 639 M 49,3 M 49,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,6x
Yield 2022 2,70%
Capitalization 75 929 M 2 286 M 2 286 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,44x
EV / Sales 2023 3,83x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,8%
Chart KCE ELECTRONICS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
KCE Electronics Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KCE ELECTRONICS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 64,25 THB
Average target price 78,11 THB
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bancha Ongkosit Chairman & Chairman-Executive Board
Pitharn Ongkosit President, CEO & Executive Director
Tanyarat Tessalee Secretary, Executive VP-Finance & Administration
Athasidh Ongkosit Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Fredrick Gharapet Ohanian Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KCE ELECTRONICS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-26.99%2 286
NVIDIA CORPORATION-15.79%619 150
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-5.37%534 344
BROADCOM INC.-9.43%246 059
INTEL CORPORATION-8.47%191 954
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-22.38%181 760