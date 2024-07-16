16.07.2024

Almaty, 16 July 2024. Kcell Joint Stock Company ("Kcell" or "Company") (KASE: KCEL) - one of the leading providers of mobile telecommunications services in Kazakhstan, informs its shareholders and investors about that the Company's Board of Directors has adopted the following decisions:

To terminate the powers of Askhat Uzbekov, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Management Board of Kcell JSC, effective on July 15, 2024;

To elect Askar Zhambakin as Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Management Board of Kcell JSC, effective on 15 July 2024.

To terminate the powers of Azamat Uisumbayev, Chief Corporate Officer, member of the Management Board of Kcell JSC, effective on July 10, 2024.

The new Management Board of Kcell JSC includes:

Askar Zhambakin - Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Management Board; Damir Mullashev - member of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer; Kirill Strashenko - member of the Management Board, Chief Technical Officer; Daniyar Ibrayev - member of the Management Board, Chief Security Officer; Olga Tsoi - member of the Management Board, Chief Commercial Officer; Malik Amardinov - Member of the Management Board, Chief Digital Development Officer.

We welcome Mr. Askar Zhambakin, the new Chairman of the Management Board, to our team. We are confident that his professional experience and leadership qualities will contribute to further growth and development of Kcell.

The Company expresses its appreciation to Askhat Uzbekov and Azamat Uisumbayev for their fruitful co-operation.

Brief information about the new member of the Management Board:

Askar Zhambakin has a degree in Multichannel Telecommunication Systems from the Almaty Institute of Energy and Communications, a Master's degree in Management and Information Systems from the University of Manchester, and a Diploma in Organizational Leadership from Saïd Business School.

He began his career in 2003 as a communications technician at Air Kazakhstan Airlines, and then has worked for several years as an engineer at Mobile Telecom-Service LLP. He has gained experience in the banking sector, where he has been involved in the development of new strategies and the transformation of business processes. Since 2020, he has held different positions, including Advisor to the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Deputy General Director of Aitu - Payment Solutions LLP, and Vice-Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Enquiries

Damir Mullashev

Authorized person for Stock Exchange

investor_relations@kcell.kz

About Kcell

Kcell is a Kazakh provider of digital telecommunications services: mobile communications and converged services of fixed communications (FMC), data transmission and Internet access, financial services, digital services and mobile applications, IT solutions in the field of system integration, the Internet of things, machine-to-machine connectivity, big data collection and processing and cloud computing. Kcell is also a leading mobile operator in Kazakhstan providing the 'smartphone + tariff' service.

Kcell has become the largest digital ecosystem in Kazakhstan with competitive advantages through its value-added services such as mobile financial services, mobile TV, online movies, music, books and magazines, as well as unique solutions for business customers. Kcell holds leading positions in the B2B market thanks to its strategy of vertical infrastructure solutions and development and implementation of the cutting-edge technologies. The company's ​​4G/LTE network covers 82.97% of the country's population and provides high quality services. Kcell operates under its two brands - Kcell and activ that are widely recognized in our highly competitive telecom market due to the high quality of customer service.