11.06.2024

Almaty, 28 May 2024. Kcell Joint Stock Company ("Kcell" or "Company") (KASE: KCEL) - one

of the leading providers of mobile telecommunications services in Kazakhstan, announces that

independent director Pietari Kivikko has been removed from its Board of Directors and that

Asset Abdualiyev has been elected as a new member of the Board of Directors at the Annual

General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held on 27 May 2024, at 11.00 a.m. at 51

Alimzhanov Street, Almaty.

The new Board of Directors of Kcell includes:

Alexey Buyanov - Chairman of the Board of Directors, independent director; Aliya Kishkimbayeva - member of the Board of Directors, representative of shareholder

Kazakhtelecom JSC; Jere Calmes - member of the Board of Directors, independent director; Asset Abdualiyev - member of the Board of Directors, independent director; Alexander Lezgovko - member of the Board of Directors, representative of shareholder

Kazakhtelecom JSC; Sanzhar Zhamalov - member of the Board of Directors, independent director; Dauren Kereybayev - member of the Board of Directors, representative of a major

shareholder Galimzhan Esenov.

Enquiries

Damir Mullashev

Authorized person for Stock Exchange

investor_relations@kcell.kz

About Kcell

Kcell is a Kazakh provider of digital telecommunications services: mobile communications and

converged services of fixed communications (FMC), data transmission and Internet access,

financial services, digital services and mobile applications, IT solutions in the field of system

integration, the Internet of things, machine-to-machine connectivity, big data collection and

processing and cloud computing. Kcell is also a leading mobile operator in Kazakhstan

providing the 'smartphone + tariff' service.

Kcell has become the largest digital ecosystem in Kazakhstan with competitive advantages

through its value-added services such as mobile financial services, mobile TV, online movies,

music, books and magazines, as well as unique solutions for business customers. Kcell holds

leading positions in the B2B market thanks to its strategy of vertical infrastructure solutions and

development and implementation of the cutting-edge technologies. The company's 4G/LTE

network covers 72.82% of the country's population and provides high quality services.

Kcell operates under its two brands - Kcell and activ that are widely recognized in our highly

competitive telecom market due to the high quality of customer service. Thanks to its clear

multi-brand architecture, Kcell increases its business efficiency in the B2C segment through

optimal pricing for bundled offerings, customer base profitability management and network

quality.