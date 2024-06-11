Almaty, 28 May 2024. Kcell Joint Stock Company ("Kcell" or "Company") (KASE: KCEL) - one
of the leading providers of mobile telecommunications services in Kazakhstan, announces that
independent director Pietari Kivikko has been removed from its Board of Directors and that
Asset Abdualiyev has been elected as a new member of the Board of Directors at the Annual
General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held on 27 May 2024, at 11.00 a.m. at 51
Alimzhanov Street, Almaty.
The new Board of Directors of Kcell includes:
- Alexey Buyanov - Chairman of the Board of Directors, independent director;
-
Aliya Kishkimbayeva - member of the Board of Directors, representative of shareholder
Kazakhtelecom JSC;
- Jere Calmes - member of the Board of Directors, independent director;
- Asset Abdualiyev - member of the Board of Directors, independent director;
-
Alexander Lezgovko - member of the Board of Directors, representative of shareholder
Kazakhtelecom JSC;
- Sanzhar Zhamalov - member of the Board of Directors, independent director;
-
Dauren Kereybayev - member of the Board of Directors, representative of a major
shareholder Galimzhan Esenov.
Enquiries
Damir Mullashev
Authorized person for Stock Exchange
investor_relations@kcell.kz
About Kcell
Kcell is a Kazakh provider of digital telecommunications services: mobile communications and
converged services of fixed communications (FMC), data transmission and Internet access,
financial services, digital services and mobile applications, IT solutions in the field of system
integration, the Internet of things, machine-to-machine connectivity, big data collection and
processing and cloud computing. Kcell is also a leading mobile operator in Kazakhstan
providing the 'smartphone + tariff' service.
Kcell has become the largest digital ecosystem in Kazakhstan with competitive advantages
through its value-added services such as mobile financial services, mobile TV, online movies,
music, books and magazines, as well as unique solutions for business customers. Kcell holds
leading positions in the B2B market thanks to its strategy of vertical infrastructure solutions and
development and implementation of the cutting-edge technologies. The company's 4G/LTE
network covers 72.82% of the country's population and provides high quality services.
Kcell operates under its two brands - Kcell and activ that are widely recognized in our highly
competitive telecom market due to the high quality of customer service. Thanks to its clear
multi-brand architecture, Kcell increases its business efficiency in the B2C segment through
optimal pricing for bundled offerings, customer base profitability management and network
quality.
