28.05.2024

Almaty, 28May 2024.Kcell Joint Stock Company ("Kcell" or "Company") (KASE: KCEL) -one of the leading providers of mobile telecommunications services in Kazakhstan, announces that independent director Pietari Kivikkohas been removed from its Board of Directors and that Asset Abdualiyevhas been elected as a new member of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held on 27 May 2024, at 11.00 a.m. at 51 Alimzhanov Street, Almaty.

The new Board of Directors of Kcell includes:

1. Alexey Buyanov -Chairman of the Board of Directors, independent director;

2. Aliya Kishkimbayeva -member of the Board of Directors, representative of shareholder Kazakhtelecom JSC;

3. Jere Calmes -member of the Board of Directors, independent director;

4. AssetAbdualiyev-member of the Board of Directors, independent director;

5. Alexander Lezgovko -member of the Board of Directors, representative of shareholder Kazakhtelecom JSC;

6. Sanzhar Zhamalov -member of the Board of Directors, independent director;

7. Dauren Kereybayev-member of the Board of Directors, representative of a major share holder Galimzhan Esenov.

Enquiries

Damir Mullashev

Authorized person for Stock Exchange

investor_relations@kcell.kz

About Kcell

Kcell is a Kazakh provider of digital telecommunications services: mobile communications and converged services of fixed communications (FMC), data transmission and Internet access, financial services, digital services and mobile applications, IT solutions in the field of system integration, the Internet of things,machine-to-machine connectivity, big data collection and processing and cloud computing. Kcell is also a leading mobile operator in Kazakhstan providing the 'smartphone + tariff' service.

Kcell has become the largestdigital ecosystem in Kazakhstanwith competitive advantages through its value-added services such as mobile financial services, mobile TV, online movies, music, books and magazines, as well as unique solutions for business customers. Kcellholds leading positions in the B2B market thanks to its strategy of vertical infrastructure solutions and development and implementation of the cutting-edge technologies. The company's 4G/LTE network covers 72.82% of the country's population and provides high quality services.

Kcell operates under its two brands -Kcell and activ that are widely recognized in our highly competitive telecom market due to the high quality of customer service. Thanks to its clear multi-brand architecture, Kcell increases its business efficiency in the B2C segment through optimal pricing for bundled offerings, customer base profitability management and network quality.