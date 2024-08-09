Kcell announces changes in composition of executive body

09.08.24 11:37

/KASE, August 9, 2024/ - Kcell JSC (Almaty), whose shares are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has provided KASE with the following press release dated August 8, 2024: quote Kcell Joint Stock Company ("Kcell" or "Company") (KASE: KCEL) - one of the leading providers of mobile telecommunications services in Kazakhstan, informs its shareholders and investors about that the Company's Board of Directors has adopted the following decisions: To terminate the powers of Damir Mullashev, Chief Financial Officer, member of the Management Board of Kcell JSC, effective on August 15, 2024; To elect Sabigat Rakhmetov as Chief Financial Officer, member of the Management Board of Kcell JSC, effective on August 16, 2024; To elect Dauren Shaikhin as Chief Corporate Officer, member of the Management Board of Kcell JSC, effective on August 12, 2024. As of August 16, the composition of the Management Board of Kcell JSC is as follows: 1. Askar Zhambakin - Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Management Board; 2. Sabigat Rakhmetov - member of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer; 3. Dauren Shaikhin - member of the Management Board, Chief Corporate Officer; 4. Kirill Strashenko - member of the Management Board, Chief Technical Officer; 5. Daniyar Ibrayev - member of the Management Board, Chief Security Officer; 6. Olga Tsoi - member of the Management Board, Chief Commercial Officer; 7. Malik Amardinov - Member of the Management Board, Chief Digital Development Officer. unquote The complete press release is available on: - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KCEL/kcel_relizs_080824_1.pdf - in Russian; - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KCEL/kcel_relizs_080824_2.pdf - in English. [2024-08-09]