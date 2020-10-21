Log in
Kcell Joint Stock : Conference Call and Interim Report January – September 2020...

10/21/2020 | 07:40am EDT

Almaty, 21 October 2020 - Kcell Joint Stock Company ('Kcell' or the 'Company') (LSE, KASE: KCEL; AIX: KCEL, KCEL.Y), the leading provider of mobile telecommunications services in Kazakhstan, will announce its interim results for January - September 2020 on 13 November 2020.

There will be a presentation and conference call for analysts and investors on 13 November 2020 at 11:00 UK time / 14:00 Moscow / 17:00 Almaty. The conference will be held in English:

Dial in details:

UK: +44 203 984 9844

US: +1 718 866 4614

Russia: +7 495 283 98 58

Passcode: 411747

Web dial in: https://mm.closir.com/slides?id=411747

A presentation will also be available on the Company website shortly before the conference call on investors.kcell.kz./en

Enquiries:

Kcell

Investor Relations

Irina Shol

Tel: +7 727 2582755 ext. 1002

Investor_relations@kcell.kz

International Media

Instinctif Partners

Tel: +44 207 457 2020

Kay Larsen, Galyna Kulachek,

Company Overview

Kcell provides mobile voice telecommunications services, messaging services, value-added services such as multimedia and mobile content services, as well as data transmission services including internet access. It has two brands: the Kcell brand, which is targeted primarily at corporate subscribers (including government subscribers), and the Activ brand, which is targeted primarily at mass-market subscribers. The Company offers its services through its extensive, high quality network, which covers substantially all of the populated territory of Kazakhstan.

In December 2012, Kcell successfully completed its offering of GDR's on the London Stock Exchange and common shares on KASE. The price was set at USD 10.50 per GDR and KZT 1,578.68 per share with each GDR representing one share. The offering consisted of 50 million shares, which represent 25 percent of Kcell's share capital.

On 21 December 2018, Kazakhtelecom JSC acquired the 75 percent stake in Kcell held by Telia Company and Fintur Holdings B.V.

Kcell plans to continue investing in the deployment of its 3G/4G network to expand coverage and to introduce high quality services. Kcell aims to provide high quality services at competitive prices, expand its offering of products and services, while maintaining the high quality of its network and enhancing its brand value.

Disclaimer

Kcell JSC published this content on 21 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2020 11:39:06 UTC

