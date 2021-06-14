Log in
Kcell : Termination of the Deposit Agreement and Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") programme...

06/14/2021 | 04:41am EDT
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF THAT JURISDICTION

Delisting of the Company's GDRs from the Official List of the FCA and cancellation of their admission to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange the delisting of the GDRs from the Official List of and the cancellation of their admission to trading on the Astana International Exchange, and the termination of the Deposit Agreement and the GDR programme

Almaty, June 14, 2021

Termination of the Deposit Agreement and Global Depositary Receipts ('GDRs') programme

Kcell Joint Stock Company ('Kcell' or the 'Company') (LSE, KASE: KCEL; AIX: KCEL, KCEL.Y), the leading provider of mobile telecommunications services in Kazakhstan, announces that the deposit agreement between Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, acting as depositary of the GDRs ('Depositary'), and the Company, dated 23 October 2012, as previously amended ('Deposit Agreement') and the GDR programme have terminated on 12 June 2021. This announcement comes further to the Company's announcement on 14 April 2021 regarding the submission on 13 April 2021 of a 60 days' notice of termination of the Deposit Agreement, to the Depositary.

Termination of listing and trading of GDRs

Further to the Company's announcement of 13 May 2021 in respect of submission of notices to the Financial Conduct Authority ('FCA') to cancel the standard listing of the GDRs on the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange ('LSE') to cancel the admission of the GDRs to trading on the main market of the LSE ('LSE Delisting'), the Company announces that the LSE Delisting is now effective as of 8.00 a.m. (London time) today, 14 June 2021.

Further to the Company's announcement of the same date in respect of submission of an application for the delisting of the GDRs from the Official List of, and the cancellation of their admission to trading on, the Astana International Exchange ('AIX Delisting'), the Company also announces that that the AIX Delisting is now effective as of 13:00 (Almaty time), today, 14 June 2021.

Enquiries:

Kcell

Investor Relations

Irina Shol

Tel: +7 727 2582755 ext. 1002

Investor_relations@kcell.kz

International Media

Instinctif Partners

Tel: +44 207 457 2020

Galyna Kulachek

Company Overview

Kcell provides mobile voice telecommunications services, messaging services, value-added services (VAS) such as multimedia and mobile content services, as well as data transmission services including internet access. It has two brands: the Kcell brand, which is targeted primarily at corporate subscribers (including government subscribers), and the Activ brand, which is targeted primarily at mass-market subscribers. The Company offers its services through its extensive, high quality network, which covers substantially all of the territory of Kazakhstan.

The Company intends to continue to invest in the deployment of its 3G/4G network to expand coverage and to introduce high quality services. Kcell aims to maintain high standards of service in the market by offering its products and services at competitive prices, expanding its offering of products and services, maintaining the quality of its network and enhancing its brand value.

Disclaimer

Kcell JSC published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 08:40:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
