    KCEL   US48668G2057

KCELL JOINT STOCK COMPANY

(KCEL)
Kcell : increases the amount of its credit line with Subsidiary Bank Alfa Bank JSC...

05/20/2021 | 05:40am EDT
Almaty, 20 May 2021 - Kcell Joint Stock Company ('Kcell' or the 'Company') (LSE, KASE: KCEL; AIX: KCEL, KCEL.Y), the leading provider of mobile telecommunications services in Kazakhstan, notifies that an additional agreement has been concluded with AB 'Bank of China Kazakhstan' JSC to increase the amount of the existing credit line from KZT 14 billion to KZT 21 billion with the interest rate of 10.7% per annum, for a period until 19 May 2026, with a loan availability period until 19 May 2025.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Irina Shol

Tel: +7 727 2582755, ext. 1002

Investor_relations@kcell.kz

International Media

Instinctif Partners

Galyna Kulachek

Tel: +44 207 457 2020

Company Overview

Kcell provides mobile voice telecommunications services, messaging services, value-added services such as multimedia and mobile content services, as well as data transmission services including internet access. It has two brands: the Kcell brand, which is targeted primarily at corporate subscribers (including government subscribers), and the Activ brand, which is targeted primarily at mass-market subscribers. The Company offers its services through its extensive, high quality network, which covers substantially all of the populated territory of Kazakhstan.

Kcell plans to continue investing in the deployment of its 3G/4G network to expand coverage and to introduce high quality services. Kcell aims to provide high quality services at competitive prices, expand its offering of products and services, while maintaining the high quality of its network and enhancing its brand value.

Disclaimer

Kcell JSC published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 09:39:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 180 B 418 M 418 M
Net income 2021 29 500 M 68,7 M 68,7 M
Net Debt 2021 45 600 M 106 M 106 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,9x
Yield 2021 2,18%
Capitalization 471 B 1 100 M 1 097 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,88x
EV / Sales 2022 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 2 228
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends KCELL JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2 009,78 KZT
Last Close Price 2 354,22 KZT
Spread / Highest target 2,28%
Spread / Average Target -14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yuri Kharlamov Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Alexey Nikolaevich Buyanov Chairman
Sasa Lekovic Director-Technology
Askar Alibekovich Yesserkegenov Chief Technical Officer
Khalida Kyrykbayeva Ethics & Compliance Officer