Kcell : increases the amount of its credit line with Subsidiary Bank Alfa Bank JSC...

Almaty, 20 May 2021 - Kcell Joint Stock Company ('Kcell' or the 'Company') (LSE, KASE: KCEL; AIX: KCEL, KCEL.Y), the leading provider of mobile telecommunications services in Kazakhstan, notifies that an additional agreement has been concluded with AB 'Bank of China Kazakhstan' JSC to increase the amount of the existing credit line from KZT 14 billion to KZT 21 billion with the interest rate of 10.7% per annum, for a period until 19 May 2026, with a loan availability period until 19 May 2025.

Company Overview

Kcell provides mobile voice telecommunications services, messaging services, value-added services such as multimedia and mobile content services, as well as data transmission services including internet access. It has two brands: the Kcell brand, which is targeted primarily at corporate subscribers (including government subscribers), and the Activ brand, which is targeted primarily at mass-market subscribers. The Company offers its services through its extensive, high quality network, which covers substantially all of the populated territory of Kazakhstan.

Kcell plans to continue investing in the deployment of its 3G/4G network to expand coverage and to introduce high quality services. Kcell aims to provide high quality services at competitive prices, expand its offering of products and services, while maintaining the high quality of its network and enhancing its brand value.