Kcell Joint Stock : announces changes in Management Board
06/24/2022 | 07:46am EDT
24.06.22 17:34
/KASE, June 24, 2022/ - Kcell JSC (Almaty), whose shares are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has provided KASE with the following press release dated June 24, 2022: quote Kcell Joint-Stock Company (hereinafter referred to as "Kcell" or the "Company") (KASE: KCEL), one of the leading mobile operators in the telecommunications market of Kazakhstan, informs its shareholders and investors that on June 23, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company made the following decisions: 1. To elect Kirill Strashenko to the position of Chief Technical Officer, member of the Management Board of Kcell JSC. Determine the term of office from June 23, 2022 through May 11, 2023; 2. To elect Daniyar Ibraev to the position of Chief Information Security Officer, member of the Management Board of Kcell JSC. Determine the term of office from June 23, 2022 through May 11, 2023. The changed composition of the Management Board of Kcell JSC: 1. Askhat Uzbekov - Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer; 2. Yury Kharlamov - Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Operating Officer; 3. Mariya Averchenko - member of the Management Board, Chief Commercial Officer; 4. Dina Nurpeissova - member of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer; 5. Azamat Uyssumbayev - member of the Management Board, Chief Director for Corporate Affairs; 6. Kirill Strashenko - member of the Management Board, Chief Technical Officer; 7. Daniyar Ibraev - member of the Management Board, Chief Information Security Officer. unquote The complete press release is available on KASE website - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KCEL/kcel_ r elizs_240622.pdf [2022-06-24]