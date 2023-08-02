Hitachi, Ltd.

KDDI Corporation

August 2,2023

Hitachi, Ltd. ("Hitachi") and KDDI Corporation ("KDDI") will both serve as platinum partners sponsoring the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan's ("the Expo") "Future Life Expo: Future City" project ("the Future City"), part of the Future Society Showcase Project Exhibition, and collaborate for a joint exhibition. The two companies deeply identify with the project's vision "A stage to highlight the future city of Society 5.0, a human-centered society that balances economic advancement with the resolution of social problems," getting involved as core companies in designing its concept during the basic planning process of the Future City. Eleven sponsors will collaborate and draw the image of the future city.

■Overview of the Future City

In the Future City exhibition, the cyber and physical fields are fused, posing many questions to visitors to think about the image of future cities together. It will also assess the digital innovation and new values that will form the future city, born from the cross-fertilization of knowledge and ideas that transcend the boundaries of companies, organizations, and industries.

An image of the future city in 2030 is to be presented in which real and virtual exhibitions are fused at both the exhibition site and in the virtual venue KDDI will be providing. The exhibition will consist of a Theme Exhibition and a Common Exhibition, created together by all sponsors, as well as Individual Company Exhibitions on the following five themes.

# Theme of the Individual Company Exhibition Sponsors in charge 1 Society 5.0 and Future City Hitachi, KDDI 2 Food and Agriculture Kubota 3 Environment and Energy Niterra, Hitachi Zosen, IHI 4 Transportation and Mobility Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Mitsui O.S.K. Line 5 Manufacturing and Urban Development Kobe Steel, Asunaro Aoki Construction + Komatsu, CP Concrete Consortium

■Concept by Hitachi and KDDI

The two companies will formulate the details of the theme of "Society 5.0 and Future City" by combining the know-how and technologies of the two companies who have been serving as providers of social infrastructure and platforms, they will aim for an exhibition where visitors can experience life in a future city in which people can thrive together. With "The Future City created by all" in mind, the ideas of visitors will be incorporated into the exhibition for citizens and companies to explore together the image of a society that reflects the issues that visitors to the exhibition care about.

■Comment from Toshiaki Higashihara, Executive Chairman of Hitachi

I believe this Osaka Kansai Expo will be an important milestone toward bringing about Society 5.0 and I am honored to be welcomed as one of the members. Together with KDDI, and through discussions involving sponsors and citizens, we will draw an image of a bright future city in which people can thrive and be themselves. We will also work on bringing about Society 5.0 by capitalizing on Hitachi's strengths in IT, Operational Technology and products, driving collaboration with customers and partners.

■Comment from Makoto Takahashi, President, Representative Director, CEO of KDDI

I am delighted to be given this opportunity to participate in the historic expo. KDDI aims to contribute to the development of the future society by creating new additional value through telecommunications and "KDDI Digital Twin for All", as well as solving social issues through our business in a society in which telecommunications are integrated.

We would like to organize the Future City exhibition together with Hitachi, which grows with the voice of visitors. The exhibition will be not only at the venue but also in a virtual world. I hope everyone enjoys it.

■About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society through the use of data and technology. We solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products. Hitachi operates under the business structure of "Digital Systems & Services" - supporting our customers' digital transformation; "Green Energy & Mobility" - contributing to a decarbonized society through energy and railway systems, and "Connective Industries" - connecting products through digital technology to provide solutions in various industries. Driven by Digital, Green, and Innovation, we aim for growth through co-creation with our customers. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2022 (ended March 31, 2023) totaled 10,881.1 billion yen, with 696 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 320,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.

■About KDDI Corporation

KDDI is telecommunication service provider in Japan, offering 5G and IoT services to a multitude of individual and corporate customers within and outside Japan through its "au", "UQ mobile" and "povo" brands. In the Mid-Term Management Strategy (FY23.3-FY25.3), KDDI is promoting the Satellite Growth Strategy to strengthen the 5G-driven evolution of its telecommunications business and the expansion of focus areas centered around telecommunications.

Specifically, KDDI is especially focusing on following five areas: DX (digital transformation), Finance, Energy, LX (life transformation) and Regional Co-Creation. In particular, to promote DX, KDDI is assisting corporate customers in bringing telecommunication into everything through IoT to organize an environment in which customers can enjoy using 5G without being aware of its presence, and in providing business platforms that meet industry-specific needs to support customers in creating businesses.

In addition, KDDI places "sustainability management" that aims to achieve the sustainable growth of society and the enhancement of corporate value together with our partners at the core of the Mid-Term Management Strategy.

By harnessing the characteristics of 5G in order to bring about an evolution of the power to connect, KDDI is working toward an era of the creation of new value.