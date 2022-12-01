IN BRIEF: KDDI launches first mobile tower powered by Starlink

KDDI Corp - Tokyo-based telecommunications company - Says the first mobile tower in Japan to use Space Exploration Technologies Corp's Starlink has started commercial operation in Hatsushima, a remote island in Sagami Bay. Space Exploration, known as SpaceX, was founded by Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk. KDDI says it will expand its coverage to 1,200 remote towers in order to pursue its vision to "bring an urban mobile experience to its rural customers". KDDI has been conducting technical demonstrations of Starlink including for use in mobile backhaul since 2021.

Starlink provides high-speed, low-latency satellite broadband internet around the world. Says it achieves significantly lower latency and higher transmission speeds for its end users. KDDI notes it has completed its evaluation of Starlink and confirmed the "conformance in customer experience that could be comparable to that of optical fiber".

KDDI says: "In order to build a resilient future society that supports Japan's economic development and that provides solutions to social issues, KDDI has raised "KDDI VISION 2030", aiming for the creation of a society in which anyone can make their dreams a reality, by enhancing the power to connect."

Current stock price: JPY 4,082.00

12-month change: up 25%

By Xindi Wei; xindiwei@alliancenews.com

