Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. KDDI Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9433   JP3496400007

KDDI CORPORATION

(9433)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-01 am EDT
4313.00 JPY   +0.56%
07/02Japan's KDDI says 70% of services restored after wide network troubles
RE
07/02KYODO NEWS DIGEST : July 3, 2022 -1-
AQ
07/02KYODO NEWS DIGEST : July 2, 2022 -3-
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan's KDDI says 70% of services restored after wide network troubles

07/02/2022 | 10:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Wider Image: High noon in a coronavirus-stricken world

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese mobile carrier KDDI Corp said on Sunday that about 70% of services have been recovered and the company is working hard to restore the rest after nationwide network troubles made calls and connecting to the internet difficult.

The disruption, which started about 1:35 a.m. on Saturday (1635 GMT Friday), have also affected a wide range of services, including weather data and parcel delivery to banking and automobiles.

"We have been gradually recovering some services, mainly in data communication," KDDI said in a statement.

It expects services to be restored in west Japan late Sunday morning, but planned solutions have been delayed for east Japan, KDDI said.

The government is investigating the outage.

"We take the situation seriously, as emergency calls such as fire and emergency services to protect the lives and property have been hindered at a time when the risk of the pandemic and heat stroke is increasing and a typhoon is approaching," Yasushi Kaneko, the minister for Internal Affairs and Communications, told reporters on Sunday.

The government is eager to avoid any public discontent a week ahead of an upper house election.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi. Editing by Gerry Doyle)


© Reuters 2022
All news about KDDI CORPORATION
07/02Japan's KDDI says 70% of services restored after wide network troubles
RE
07/02KYODO NEWS DIGEST : July 3, 2022 -1-
AQ
07/02KYODO NEWS DIGEST : July 2, 2022 -3-
AQ
07/01"au" mobile customers across Japan hit by network troubles
AQ
06/29Japan's Nikkei snaps 4-day rally after Wall Street slump
RE
06/27Nikkei 225 Up 1.4% on Wall Street Cues and Inflation Outlooks
MT
06/22KDDI : Updated General Shareholder's Meeting Page
PU
06/21Nikkei 225 Up 1.8% on Bargain-Hunting, US Futures
MT
06/03KDDI : Posted Performance Highlights and Q&A of the Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ..
PU
06/01Gaudiy Inc. announced that it expects to receive funding from JAFCO Group Co., Ltd., ST..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KDDI CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 424 B 40 113 M 40 113 M
Net income 2022 668 B 4 944 M 4 944 M
Net Debt 2022 716 B 5 295 M 5 295 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,5x
Yield 2022 2,93%
Capitalization 9 503 B 70 279 M 70 279 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,88x
EV / Sales 2023 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 48 829
Free-Float 66,2%
Chart KDDI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
KDDI Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KDDI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 4 313,00 JPY
Average target price 4 636,89 JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Makoto Takahashi President & Representative Director
Takashi Tanaka Executive Officer
Koji Sumiyoshi General Manager-Information Systems
Kazuyuki Yoshimura Director & Senior GM-Technology
Nanae Saishoji General Manager-Business Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KDDI CORPORATION28.29%70 279
T-MOBILE US17.96%171 503
AT&T INC.14.71%152 555
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-4.10%65 271
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-5.58%60 987
VODAFONE GROUP PLC13.45%42 983