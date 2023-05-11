Advanced search
    9433   JP3496400007

KDDI CORPORATION

(9433)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  07:00:00 11/05/2023 BST
4312.00 JPY   +2.16%
Kddi : Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
Kddi : Presentation Material
PU
Kddi : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2023
PU
KDDI : Consolidated Financial Statements

05/11/2023 | 08:37am BST
This translation is to be used solely as a reference and the consolidated financial statements in this release are unaudited.

Financial Statements Summary for the Year ended March 31, 2023 [IFRS]

May 11, 2023

Company name:

KDDI CORPORATION URL https://www.kddi.com

Stock listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange - Prime Market

Code number:

9433

Representative:

Makoto Takahashi, President and Chief Executive Officer

Date of general shareholders' meeting (as planned):

Jun 21 2023

Dividend payable date (as planned):

Jun 22 2023

Annual securities report filing date (as planned):

Jun 22 2023

Supplemental materials of annual results:

Yes

Convening briefing of annual results:

Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amount Unit: Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)

(Amounts are rounded off to nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Year ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(Percentage represents comparison to previous fiscal year)

Profit for the period

Profit for the

Profit for the Period Total comprehensive

Operating Revenue

Operating Income

attributable to

income for the

before income tax

period

owners of the parent

period

%

%

%

%

%

%

Year ended March 31, 2023

5,671,762 4.1 1,075,749 1.4 1,077,878 1.3

738,394 0.8

677,469 0.7

745,890 (3.6)

Year ended March 31, 2022

5,446,708 2.5 1,060,592 2.2 1,064,497 2.5

732,540 3.7

672,486 3.2

774,029 (2.7)

Diluted earnings per

Ratio of net income to

Ratio of income before

Ratio of operating

Basic earnings per share

equity attributable to

share

income tax to total assets

income to net sales

owners of the parent

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

Year ended March 31, 2023

310.25

310.12

13.4

9.4

19.0

Year ended March 31, 2022

300.03

299.73

13.8

9.8

19.5

Reference: Equity in net income (losses) of affiliates

Year ended March 31, 2023 : 4,569 million yen

Year ended March 31, 2022 : 5,791 million yen

(2) Consolidated Financial Positions

Equity attributable to

Ratio of equity

Equity per share

Total Assets

Total Equity

attributable to owners of

attributable to owners of

owners of the parent

the parent to total assets

the parent

%

Yen

As of March 31, 2023

11,917,643

5,664,780

5,122,409

43.0

2,374.65

As of March 31, 2022

11,084,379

5,510,663

4,982,586

45.0

2,249.27

(3) Consolidated Cash Flows

Cash Flows from Operating

Cash Flows from Investing

Cash Flows from Financing

Cash and Cash Equivalents

Activities

Activities

Activities

Year ended March 31, 2023

1,078,869

(732,480)

(669,837)

480,252

Year ended March 31, 2022

1,468,648

(761,593)

(727,257)

796,613

2. Dividends

Dividends per Share

Ratio of

Total

dividend to

equity

Dividends for

Payout Ratio

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

Fiscal Year

the Year

attributable to

Total

owners of the

End

End

End

End

parent

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

%

%

Year ended March 31, 2022

60.00

65.00

125.00

278,811

41.7

5.8

Year ended March 31, 2023

65.00

70.00

135.00

293,495

43.5

5.8

Year ending March 31, 2024

70.00

70.00

140.00

43.7

(forecast)

3. Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Year ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)

(Percentage represents comparison to previous fiscal year)

Profit for the Period

Operating Revenue

Operating Income

attributable to owners of the

Basic earnings per share

parent

%

%

%

Yen

Entire Fiscal Year

5,800,000

2.3

1,080,000

0.4

680,000

0.4

320.35

*The above forecast reflects the impact of the novel coronavirus based on the information currently available. The update for forecast will be disclosed promptly if the situation is changed.

Notes

  1. Changes in significant consolidated subsidiaries (which resulted in changes in scope of consolidation): None
    Addition: None
    Exclusion: None
  2. Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates

1)

Changes in accounting policies required under IFRSs:

None

2)

Other changes in accounting policies:

None

Yes (Refer to P.25 4. Consolidated Financial Statements and

3)

Changes in accounting estimates:

Notes, and (7) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements 2. Basis

of preparation (4) Use of estimates and judgements)

(3) Numbers of Outstanding Shares (Common Stock)

1)

Number of shares outstanding (inclusive of treasury stock)

As of March 31, 2023

2,302,712,308

As of March 31, 2022

2,304,179,550

2)

Number of treasury stock

As of March 31, 2023

145,590,929

As of March 31, 2022

88,978,932

3)

Number of weighted average common stock outstanding

For the year ended March 31, 2023

2,183,606,955

(cumulative for all quarters)

For the year ended March 31, 2022

2,241,430,392

Note: The number of treasury stock includes 1,319,384 shares of the Company's stock owned by the executive compensation BIP Trust account as of FY2023, as well as 3,920,592 shares of Company's stock owned by the executive compensation BIP Trust account and the stock-granting ESOP Trust account as of FY2022.

Explanation for appropriate use of forecasts and other notes

  1. The forward-looking statements such as operational forecasts contained in this statements summary are based on the information currently available to KDDI and certain assumptions which are regarded as legitimate. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to various factors. Please refer to P.12 "1. Consolidated Business Results (4) Outlook for the Year ending March 31, 2024" under [the Attachment] for the assumptions used and other notes.
  2. On May 11 2023, KDDI will hold a financial result briefing for the institutional investors and analysts. Presentation materials will be webcasted on the same time as the release of this earnings report, and the live presentation and Q&A summary will be also posted on our website immediately after the commencement of the financial result briefing. In addition to the above, KDDI holds the briefing and the presentations on our business for the individual investors timely. For the schedule and details, please check our website.

[the Attachment]

Index of the Attachment

1. Overview of Consolidated Business Results …………………………………………………………………………………

2

(1) Overview of Consolidated Operating Results ……………………………………………………………………………

2

(2) Overview of Consolidated Financial Position ……………………………………………………………………………

10

(3) Overview of Consolidated Cash Flows …………………………………………………………………………………

11

(4) Outlook for the Year ending March 31, 2024 ……………………………………………………………………………

12

(5) Profit Distribution ………………………………………………………………………………………………………

12

2. The Status of the Group ………………………………………………………………………………………………………

13

3. Basic Perspective on Selection of Accounting Standards ……………………………………………………………………

15

4. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes ………………………………………………………………………………

16

(1) Consolidated Statement of Financial Position ……………………………………………………………………………

16

(2) Consolidated Statement of Income ………………………………………………………………………………………

18

(3) Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income ……………………………………………………………………

19

(4) Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity ……………………………………………………………………………

20

(5) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows …………………………………………………………………………………

22

(6) Going Concern Assumption ………………………………………………………………………………………………

24

(7) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements ……………………………………………………………………………

24

1. Reporting Entity …………………………………………………………………………………………………………

24

2. Basis of Preparation ……………………………………………………………………………………………………

24

3. Significant Accounting Policies …………………………………………………………………………………………

28

4. Segment Information ……………………………………………………………………………………………………

40

5. Per Share Information …………………………………………………………………………………………………

43

6. Significant Subsequent Events …………………………………………………………………………………………

44

- 1 -

1. Overview of Consolidated Business Results

  1. Overview of Consolidated Operating Results

1) Results Overview

Industry Trends and KDDI's Position

Since the service disruption in July 2022, the company has worked hard to prevent a recurrence and improve quality in part by conducting company-wide preventive training and setting up a promotion system to enhance quality and service in addition to thoroughly assessing how to strengthen its telecommunications foundation. Going forward, as a telecommunications operator that supports social infrastructure, the entire company will continue working as one to provide a communication network that customers can use with even greater peace of mind and comfort.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, amid an ongoing rapid digital shift affecting every aspect of society, telecommunications have taken on an increasingly important role. The Japanese government has outlined its Vision for a Digital Garden City Nation that promotes regional revitalization through the practical application of digital society, and every day the pace of digitalization in people's lives and businesses is accelerating.

In order to achieve sustainable growth while responding swiftly to changes in the business environment, in May 2022, KDDI newly established "KDDI VISION 2030: Creating a society where everyone can realize their dreams by evolving the 'power to connect'" and formulated new materiality that comprehensively cover social issues and the importance of the KDDI Group's management from a long-term perspective.

Announced at the same time, our medium-term management strategy (FY2022-2024) was formulated with sustainability management as its cornerstone with the aim of achieving the sustainable growth of society and enhancing corporate value together with our partners. We aim to create an era that creates new value by leveraging the unique characteristics of 5G to evolve the power of connection and integrate telecommunications into every facet of life. In addition, we will promote the evolution of the telecommunications business through 5G, expand focus areas centered on telecommunications, and reinforce the management foundation that supports these efforts.

Specifically, we will continue promoting satellite growth strategies centered on the five focus areas of digital transformation (DX), finance, energy, life transformation (LX), and regional co-creation (CATV, etc.). In particular, in the DX field, telecommunications are becoming seamlessly integrated with all classes of physical things (cars, industrial equipment, various meters, etc.) in the form of IoT, and we will establish environments where customers can utilize 5G naturally, provide a business platform adapted to the individual needs of many different industries, and support the business creation of our customers. With the added value newly created by these efforts, we aim to perpetuate a virtuous DX cycle that transforms people's lives.

In addition, KDDI is proactively addressing sustainability issues, starting with the major global issue of carbon neutrality. We aim to achieve net zero CO2 emissions by FY2030 for KDDI (non-consolidated) and by FY2050 for the entire group and we will continue to actively promote a shift toward renewable energy and greater power efficiency for our mobile phone base stations and telecommunications equipment. In April 2021, we announced our support for the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). In February 2022, the KDDI Group obtained SBT certification through the international climate change initiative SBTi (Science Based Targets initiative).

In October 2022, we published the Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2022, combining the Integrated Report, which previously included financial and non-financial areas, and the Sustainability Report, which mainly included information on sustainability.

Furthermore, to continue sustainably growing amid a rapidly changing business environment, we need to promote innovation and transform into a company that puts human resources first, encouraging advanced autonomy and growth among employees and organizations. In promoting innovation, we will continue enhancing capital investment and R&D for 5G and Beyond 5G.

We will accelerate initiatives based on these satellite growth strategies for business creation, research and development, AI, and advanced security technologies and further deepen our partnerships, including collaborations with start-ups. Regarding our transformation into a company that puts human resources first, we will promote this across three pillars, namely: introducing the KDDI Version Job Style Personnel System, promoting Internal DX, and realizing the Declaration of KDDI New Work

- 2 -

Styles. We will also shift crucial members to focus areas by training professional human resources and enhance the DX skills of all employees by utilizing KDDI DX University.

Since its founding, KDDI has worked hard to instill and practice the KDDI Group Philosophy as a shared policy and code of conduct for managers and employees. We will continue promoting unified Group management and enhancing our risk management and data security systems through synergy with corporate governance systems that respect this kind of corporate attitude and human rights and that ensure transparency and fairness.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

KDDI Corporation published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 07:36:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about KDDI CORPORATION
