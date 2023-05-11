KDDI : Consolidated Financial Statements

1. Overview of Consolidated Business Results

Since the service disruption in July 2022, the company has worked hard to prevent a recurrence and improve quality in part by conducting company-wide preventive training and setting up a promotion system to enhance quality and service in addition to thoroughly assessing how to strengthen its telecommunications foundation. Going forward, as a telecommunications operator that supports social infrastructure, the entire company will continue working as one to provide a communication network that customers can use with even greater peace of mind and comfort.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, amid an ongoing rapid digital shift affecting every aspect of society, telecommunications have taken on an increasingly important role. The Japanese government has outlined its Vision for a Digital Garden City Nation that promotes regional revitalization through the practical application of digital society, and every day the pace of digitalization in people's lives and businesses is accelerating.

In order to achieve sustainable growth while responding swiftly to changes in the business environment, in May 2022, KDDI newly established "KDDI VISION 2030: Creating a society where everyone can realize their dreams by evolving the 'power to connect'" and formulated new materiality that comprehensively cover social issues and the importance of the KDDI Group's management from a long-term perspective.

Announced at the same time, our medium-term management strategy (FY2022-2024) was formulated with sustainability management as its cornerstone with the aim of achieving the sustainable growth of society and enhancing corporate value together with our partners. We aim to create an era that creates new value by leveraging the unique characteristics of 5G to evolve the power of connection and integrate telecommunications into every facet of life. In addition, we will promote the evolution of the telecommunications business through 5G, expand focus areas centered on telecommunications, and reinforce the management foundation that supports these efforts.

Specifically, we will continue promoting satellite growth strategies centered on the five focus areas of digital transformation (DX), finance, energy, life transformation (LX), and regional co-creation (CATV, etc.). In particular, in the DX field, telecommunications are becoming seamlessly integrated with all classes of physical things (cars, industrial equipment, various meters, etc.) in the form of IoT, and we will establish environments where customers can utilize 5G naturally, provide a business platform adapted to the individual needs of many different industries, and support the business creation of our customers. With the added value newly created by these efforts, we aim to perpetuate a virtuous DX cycle that transforms people's lives.

In addition, KDDI is proactively addressing sustainability issues, starting with the major global issue of carbon neutrality. We aim to achieve net zero CO2 emissions by FY2030 for KDDI (non-consolidated) and by FY2050 for the entire group and we will continue to actively promote a shift toward renewable energy and greater power efficiency for our mobile phone base stations and telecommunications equipment. In April 2021, we announced our support for the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). In February 2022, the KDDI Group obtained SBT certification through the international climate change initiative SBTi (Science Based Targets initiative).

In October 2022, we published the Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2022, combining the Integrated Report, which previously included financial and non-financial areas, and the Sustainability Report, which mainly included information on sustainability.

Furthermore, to continue sustainably growing amid a rapidly changing business environment, we need to promote innovation and transform into a company that puts human resources first, encouraging advanced autonomy and growth among employees and organizations. In promoting innovation, we will continue enhancing capital investment and R&D for 5G and Beyond 5G.

We will accelerate initiatives based on these satellite growth strategies for business creation, research and development, AI, and advanced security technologies and further deepen our partnerships, including collaborations with start-ups. Regarding our transformation into a company that puts human resources first, we will promote this across three pillars, namely: introducing the KDDI Version Job Style Personnel System, promoting Internal DX, and realizing the Declaration of KDDI New Work