KDDI : Consolidated Financial Statements

Makoto Takahashi, President and Chief Executive Officer
Date of general shareholders' meeting (as planned):
Jun 21 2023
Dividend payable date (as planned):
Jun 22 2023
Annual securities report filing date (as planned):
Jun 22 2023
Supplemental materials of annual results:
Yes
Convening briefing of annual results:
Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
(Amount Unit: Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)
(Amounts are rounded off to nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Year ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(Percentage represents comparison to previous fiscal year)
Profit for the period
Profit for the
Profit for the Period Total comprehensive
Operating Revenue
Operating Income
attributable to
income for the
before income tax
period
owners of the parent
period
%
%
%
%
%
%
Year ended March 31, 2023
5,671,762 4.1 1,075,749 1.4 1,077,878 1.3
738,394 0.8
677,469 0.7
745,890 (3.6)
Year ended March 31, 2022
5,446,708 2.5 1,060,592 2.2 1,064,497 2.5
732,540 3.7
672,486 3.2
774,029 (2.7)
Diluted earnings per
Ratio of net income to
Ratio of income before
Ratio of operating
Basic earnings per share
equity attributable to
share
income tax to total assets
income to net sales
owners of the parent
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
Year ended March 31, 2023
310.25
310.12
13.4
9.4
19.0
Year ended March 31, 2022
300.03
299.73
13.8
9.8
19.5
Reference: Equity in net income (losses) of affiliates
Year ended March 31, 2023 : 4,569 million yen
Year ended March 31, 2022 : 5,791 million yen
(2) Consolidated Financial Positions
Equity attributable to
Ratio of equity
Equity per share
Total Assets
Total Equity
attributable to owners of
attributable to owners of
owners of the parent
the parent to total assets
the parent
%
Yen
As of March 31, 2023
11,917,643
5,664,780
5,122,409
43.0
2,374.65
As of March 31, 2022
11,084,379
5,510,663
4,982,586
45.0
2,249.27
(3) Consolidated Cash Flows
Cash Flows from Operating
Cash Flows from Investing
Cash Flows from Financing
Cash and Cash Equivalents
Activities
Activities
Activities
Year ended March 31, 2023
1,078,869
(732,480)
(669,837)
480,252
Year ended March 31, 2022
1,468,648
(761,593)
(727,257)
796,613
2. Dividends
Dividends per Share
Ratio of
Total
dividend to
equity
Dividends for
Payout Ratio
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
3rd Quarter
Fiscal Year
the Year
attributable to
Total
owners of the
End
End
End
End
parent
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
%
%
Year ended March 31, 2022
－
60.00
－
65.00
125.00
278,811
41.7
5.8
Year ended March 31, 2023
－
65.00
－
70.00
135.00
293,495
43.5
5.8
Year ending March 31, 2024
－
70.00
－
70.00
140.00
43.7
(forecast)
3. Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Year ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)
(Percentage represents comparison to previous fiscal year)
Profit for the Period
Operating Revenue
Operating Income
attributable to owners of the
Basic earnings per share
parent
%
%
%
Yen
Entire Fiscal Year
5,800,000
2.3
1,080,000
0.4
680,000
0.4
320.35
*The above forecast reflects the impact of the novel coronavirus based on the information currently available. The update for forecast will be disclosed promptly if the situation is changed.
Notes
Changes in significant consolidated subsidiaries (which resulted in changes in scope of consolidation): None
Addition: None
Exclusion: None
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates
1)
Changes in accounting policies required under IFRSs:
None
2)
Other changes in accounting policies:
None
Yes (Refer to P.25 4. Consolidated Financial Statements and
3)
Changes in accounting estimates:
Notes, and (7) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements 2. Basis
of preparation (4) Use of estimates and judgements)
(3) Numbers of Outstanding Shares (Common Stock)
1)
Number of shares outstanding (inclusive of treasury stock)
As of March 31, 2023
2,302,712,308
As of March 31, 2022
2,304,179,550
2)
Number of treasury stock
As of March 31, 2023
145,590,929
As of March 31, 2022
88,978,932
3)
Number of weighted average common stock outstanding
For the year ended March 31, 2023
2,183,606,955
(cumulative for all quarters)
For the year ended March 31, 2022
2,241,430,392
Note: The number of treasury stock includes 1,319,384 shares of the Company's stock owned by the executive compensation BIP Trust account as of FY2023, as well as 3,920,592 shares of Company's stock owned by the executive compensation BIP Trust account and the stock-granting ESOP Trust account as of FY2022.
Explanation for appropriate use of forecasts and other notes
The forward-looking statements such as operational forecasts contained in this statements summary are based on the information currently available to KDDI and certain assumptions which are regarded as legitimate. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to various factors. Please refer to P.12 "1. Consolidated Business Results (4) Outlook for the Year ending March 31, 2024" under [the Attachment] for the assumptions used and other notes.
On May 11 2023, KDDI will hold a financial result briefing for the institutional investors and analysts. Presentation materials will be webcasted on the same time as the release of this earnings report, and the live presentation and Q&A summary will be also posted on our website immediately after the commencement of the financial result briefing. In addition to the above, KDDI holds the briefing and the presentations on our business for the individual investors timely. For the schedule and details, please check our website.
[the Attachment]
Index of the Attachment
1. Overview of Consolidated Business Results …………………………………………………………………………………
2
(1) Overview of Consolidated Operating Results ……………………………………………………………………………
2
(2) Overview of Consolidated Financial Position ……………………………………………………………………………
10
(3) Overview of Consolidated Cash Flows …………………………………………………………………………………
11
(4) Outlook for the Year ending March 31, 2024 ……………………………………………………………………………
12
(5) Profit Distribution ………………………………………………………………………………………………………
12
2. The Status of the Group ………………………………………………………………………………………………………
13
3. Basic Perspective on Selection of Accounting Standards ……………………………………………………………………
15
4. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes ………………………………………………………………………………
16
(1) Consolidated Statement of Financial Position ……………………………………………………………………………
16
(2) Consolidated Statement of Income ………………………………………………………………………………………
18
(3) Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income ……………………………………………………………………
19
(4) Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity ……………………………………………………………………………
20
(5) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows …………………………………………………………………………………
Since the service disruption in July 2022, the company has worked hard to prevent a recurrence and improve quality in part by conducting company-wide preventive training and setting up a promotion system to enhance quality and service in addition to thoroughly assessing how to strengthen its telecommunications foundation. Going forward, as a telecommunications operator that supports social infrastructure, the entire company will continue working as one to provide a communication network that customers can use with even greater peace of mind and comfort.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, amid an ongoing rapid digital shift affecting every aspect of society, telecommunications have taken on an increasingly important role. The Japanese government has outlined its Vision for a Digital Garden City Nation that promotes regional revitalization through the practical application of digital society, and every day the pace of digitalization in people's lives and businesses is accelerating.
In order to achieve sustainable growth while responding swiftly to changes in the business environment, in May 2022, KDDI newly established "KDDI VISION 2030: Creating a society where everyone can realize their dreams by evolving the 'power to connect'" and formulated new materiality that comprehensively cover social issues and the importance of the KDDI Group's management from a long-term perspective.
Announced at the same time, our medium-term management strategy (FY2022-2024) was formulated with sustainability management as its cornerstone with the aim of achieving the sustainable growth of society and enhancing corporate value together with our partners. We aim to create an era that creates new value by leveraging the unique characteristics of 5G to evolve the power of connection and integrate telecommunications into every facet of life. In addition, we will promote the evolution of the telecommunications business through 5G, expand focus areas centered on telecommunications, and reinforce the management foundation that supports these efforts.
Specifically, we will continue promoting satellite growth strategies centered on the five focus areas of digital transformation (DX), finance, energy, life transformation (LX), and regional co-creation (CATV, etc.). In particular, in the DX field, telecommunications are becoming seamlessly integrated with all classes of physical things (cars, industrial equipment, various meters, etc.) in the form of IoT, and we will establish environments where customers can utilize 5G naturally, provide a business platform adapted to the individual needs of many different industries, and support the business creation of our customers. With the added value newly created by these efforts, we aim to perpetuate a virtuous DX cycle that transforms people's lives.
In addition, KDDI is proactively addressing sustainability issues, starting with the major global issue of carbon neutrality. We aim to achieve net zero CO2 emissions by FY2030 for KDDI (non-consolidated) and by FY2050 for the entire group and we will continue to actively promote a shift toward renewable energy and greater power efficiency for our mobile phone base stations and telecommunications equipment. In April 2021, we announced our support for the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). In February 2022, the KDDI Group obtained SBT certification through the international climate change initiative SBTi (Science Based Targets initiative).
In October 2022, we published the Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2022, combining the Integrated Report, which previously included financial and non-financial areas, and the Sustainability Report, which mainly included information on sustainability.
Furthermore, to continue sustainably growing amid a rapidly changing business environment, we need to promote innovation and transform into a company that puts human resources first, encouraging advanced autonomy and growth among employees and organizations. In promoting innovation, we will continue enhancing capital investment and R&D for 5G and Beyond 5G.
We will accelerate initiatives based on these satellite growth strategies for business creation, research and development, AI, and advanced security technologies and further deepen our partnerships, including collaborations with start-ups. Regarding our transformation into a company that puts human resources first, we will promote this across three pillars, namely: introducing the KDDI Version Job Style Personnel System, promoting Internal DX, and realizing the Declaration of KDDI New Work
- 2 -
Styles. We will also shift crucial members to focus areas by training professional human resources and enhance the DX skills of all employees by utilizing KDDI DX University.
Since its founding, KDDI has worked hard to instill and practice the KDDI Group Philosophy as a shared policy and code of conduct for managers and employees. We will continue promoting unified Group management and enhancing our risk management and data security systems through synergy with corporate governance systems that respect this kind of corporate attitude and human rights and that ensure transparency and fairness.