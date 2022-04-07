KDDI : Establishment of au Energy Holdings

April 7,2022

KDDI Corporation

KDDI is delighted to announce that it established the intermediate holding companies au Energy Holdings Corporation (hereinafter : au Energy Holdings) [1] and au Energy & Life, Inc. (hereinafter : au Energy & Life) on April 6, 2022.

<Diagram of corporate structure as of July 1, 2022>

The business landscape for energy is expected to undergo changes going forward in light of efforts to realize a decarbonized society. In this context, KDDI has established au Energy Holdings to respond to shifts in the business landscape together with associated partners and to provide dynamic services that match customer demand while maintaining its electricity retail service as a core operation.

■Background

The effects of global warming grow increasingly severe every year, and there are more cases of disasters from meteorological activity. The Japanese Government has established the "Green Growth Strategy Through Achieving Carbon Neutrality in 2050" [2] and it is driving combined efforts between the public and private sectors to create a positive cycle for both the economy and the environment. To realize a decarbonized society in 2050, the government aims to introduce renewable energy at a mass scale. However, renewable power generation is easily affected by seasonal changes as well as the climate, and so it is vital to control battery storage systems and other decentralized power sources in order to regulate power supply.

■Initiatives at the KDDI Group

■Outline of au Energy Holdings

■Outline of au Energy & Life

Name ENERES Co., Ltd. Location of the Head Office Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Major Areas of Business Services for corporate power consumers

Services for new power producers and suppliers Stated capital 100 million yen Date of Establishment December 2004 President and Representative Director Sanehiro Tsuzuki Shareholders KDDI Corporation 59%

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. 41%

Disclosure Material: Establishment of au Energy Holdings ―Accelerating dynamic services for a decarbonized society― (82KB)