A1

Full year forecast has been revised due to KSGM's provision for lease receivables from Myanma Posts and Telecommunications (MPT), as well as the impact of the provisions for impairment and removal of underutilized telecommunications equipment in Japan. We view these measures as necessary for ensuring sustainable growth, and the impact is transient. In our performance other than the Myanmar telecommunications business, progress is being made smoothly. In addition, we will strive for the full collection of the lease receivables even if it may take time.