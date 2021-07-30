Log in
    9433   JP3496400007

KDDI CORPORATION

(9433)
KDDI : Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2022

07/30/2021 | 02:10am EDT
July 30,2021

KDDI Corporation

KDDI announced the financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2022.

●Summary

In the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, consolidated operating revenue increased 4.6% year on year, to ¥1,300.3 billion. Consolidated operating income was up 2.9%, to ¥299.2 billion mainly due to driven by growth domain such as the Life Design Domain despite the decrease of Multi-Brand communications ARPU revenues.
Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent rose 4.1% year on year, to ¥189.9 billion.
We have achieved 28.5% of our consolidated operating income target for the full fiscal year, meaning that we are well on progress.

Despite telecommunication revenue is declining, growth fields are steadily expanding in 1Q financial results.
Steady Progress toward achieving the current medium-term management plan and full-year forecast.

(Billions of yen)

1Q/FY2021.3 1Q/FY2022.3 FY2022.3 (E)
yoy Progress
Operating revenue 1,242.7 1,300.3 +4.6% 5,350.0 24.3%
Operating income 290.7 299.2 +2.9% 1,050.0 28.5%
Operating margin 23.4% 23.0% -0.4pt 19.6% -
Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent 182.3 189.9 +4.1% 655.0 29.0%
EBITDA 468.6 485.8 +3.7% 1,810.0 26.8%
EBITDA Margin 37.7% 37.4% -0.3pt 33.8% -

For more details, please refer to the following materials.

●Materials

For other disclosures, please refer to IR News.

●Live webcast of presentation for institutional investors and analysts

The financial results presentation for institutional investors and analysts will be broadcast live starting from 5:30 p.m. today (JST.)

Presentations

●IR E-Mail Alerts and KDDI Investor Relations App

IR E-mail Alerts is a service that informs subscribers by E-mail of updates to the Investor Relations website, financial results, and other vital up-to-the-minute information. If you wish to receive IR E-mail Alerts from KDDI, click here.
We also provide free smartphone app that deliver share prices, the latest IR news, financial information, and IR materials. Please install it.

IR E-Mail Alerts Registration

KDDI Investor Relations App

Disclaimer

KDDI Corporation published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 06:08:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
