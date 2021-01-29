KDDI : Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2021

January 29,2021

KDDI Corporation

KDDI announced the financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2021.

●Summary

In the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, consolidated operating revenue increased 0.5% year on year, to ¥3,923.8 billion. Consolidated operating income was up 3.2%, to ¥871.0 billion mainly due to driven by growth domain such as Life Design domain and Business Services segment.

Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent rose 3.4% year on year, to ¥548.7 billion.

We have achieved 84.6% of our consolidated operating income target for the full fiscal year, meaning that we are well on progress.

Performance in growth fields of Life Design domain and Business Services segment drove financial results for 1-3Q.

Aimimg for business growth by promoting 5G and growth fields.

(Billions of yen)

1-3Q/FY2020.3 1-3Q/FY2021.3 FY2021.3 (E) yoy Progress Operating revenue 3,902.6 3,923.8 +0.5% 5,250.0 74.7% Operating income 843.9 871.0 +3.2% 1,030.0 84.6% Operating margin 21.6% 22.2% +0.6pt 19.6% - Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent 530.9 548.7 +3.4% 640.0 85.7% EBITDA 1,364.8 1,413.6 +3.6% 1,760.0 80.3% EBITDA Margin 35.0% 36.0% +1.0pt 33.5% -

