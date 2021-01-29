Log in
KDDI : Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2021

01/29/2021 | 01:33am EST
January 29,2021

KDDI Corporation

KDDI announced the financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2021.

●Summary

In the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, consolidated operating revenue increased 0.5% year on year, to ¥3,923.8 billion. Consolidated operating income was up 3.2%, to ¥871.0 billion mainly due to driven by growth domain such as Life Design domain and Business Services segment.
Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent rose 3.4% year on year, to ¥548.7 billion.
We have achieved 84.6% of our consolidated operating income target for the full fiscal year, meaning that we are well on progress.

Performance in growth fields of Life Design domain and Business Services segment drove financial results for 1-3Q.
Aimimg for business growth by promoting 5G and growth fields.

(Billions of yen)

1-3Q/FY2020.3 1-3Q/FY2021.3 FY2021.3 (E)
yoy Progress
Operating revenue 3,902.6 3,923.8 +0.5% 5,250.0 74.7%
Operating income 843.9 871.0 +3.2% 1,030.0 84.6%
Operating margin 21.6% 22.2% +0.6pt 19.6% -
Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent 530.9 548.7 +3.4% 640.0 85.7%
EBITDA 1,364.8 1,413.6 +3.6% 1,760.0 80.3%
EBITDA Margin 35.0% 36.0% +1.0pt 33.5% -

For more details, please refer to the following materials.

●Materials

For other disclosures, please refer to IR News.

●Live webcast of presentation for institutional investors and analysts

The financial results presentation for institutional investors and analysts will be broadcast live starting from 5:30 p.m. today (JST.)

Presentations

●IR E-Mail Alerts and KDDI Investor Relations App

IR E-mail Alerts is a service that informs subscribers by E-mail of updates to the Investor Relations website, financial results, and other vital up-to-the-minute information. If you wish to receive IR E-mail Alerts from KDDI, click here.
We also provide free smartphone app that deliver share prices, the latest IR news, financial information, and IR materials. Please install it.

IR E-Mail Alerts Registration

KDDI Investor Relations App

Disclaimer

KDDI Corporation published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 06:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
