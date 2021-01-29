KDDI : Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2021

January 29,2021
KDDI Corporation
KDDI announced the financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2021.
●Summary
In the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, consolidated operating revenue increased 0.5% year on year, to ¥3,923.8 billion. Consolidated operating income was up 3.2%, to ¥871.0 billion mainly due to driven by growth domain such as Life Design domain and Business Services segment.
Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent rose 3.4% year on year, to ¥548.7 billion.
We have achieved 84.6% of our consolidated operating income target for the full fiscal year, meaning that we are well on progress.
Performance in growth fields of Life Design domain and Business Services segment drove financial results for 1-3Q.
Aimimg for business growth by promoting 5G and growth fields.
(Billions of yen)
|
1-3Q/FY2020.3
|
1-3Q/FY2021.3
|
FY2021.3 (E)
|
yoy
|
Progress
|
Operating revenue
|
3,902.6
|
3,923.8
|
+0.5%
|
5,250.0
|
74.7%
|
Operating income
|
843.9
|
871.0
|
+3.2%
|
1,030.0
|
84.6%
|
Operating margin
|
21.6%
|
22.2%
|
+0.6pt
|
19.6%
|
-
|
Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent
|
530.9
|
548.7
|
+3.4%
|
640.0
|
85.7%
|
EBITDA
|
1,364.8
|
1,413.6
|
+3.6%
|
1,760.0
|
80.3%
|
EBITDA Margin
|
35.0%
|
36.0%
|
+1.0pt
|
33.5%
|
-
