When the period of the Tender Offer ends, a written notice for purchase, etc. will be sent by mail without delay to the address or location of any person who consents to the application for the purchase, etc., or persons who apply for the sale, etc. of share certificates in relation to the Tender Offer (the "Tendering Shareholders") (standing proxies in the case of shareholders, etc. who are residents of foreign countries (including corporate shareholders, the "Non-Japanese Shareholders.")).

Name and address of the head office of financial instruments business operator/bank that will conduct settlement of the Tender Offer

At the board of directors' meeting held on May 10, 2024, as stated below, as a specific method of repurchasing treasury shares pursuant to the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act (Act No. 86, 2005, including subsequent revisions, the "Companies Act") as applied mutatis mutandis pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act and the Company's articles of incorporation, the Company resolved to repurchase treasury shares, and as a specific method thereof, to conduct a tender offer of treasury shares (the "Tender Offer"). The Tender Offer was initiated on May 13, 2024 and ended on June 10, 2024. Purchases of treasury shares (market purchases) after the completion of the Tender Offer will be made as stated in "Notice Regarding Repurchase of Treasury Shares and Tender Offer for Treasury Shares" published on May 10, 2024.

The purchase will be made in cash. The amount after deducting the applicable withholding tax (Note) from the purchase price will be remitted to the place designated by Tendering Shareholders (standing proxies in the case of Non-Japanese Shareholders) by the tender offer agent, or paid at the tender offer agent's head office or each branch throughout Japan, where applications to tender for the Tender Offer were accepted, without delay after the commencement date of settlement.

(Note) Regarding tax-related matters on shares purchased through the tender offer

Shareholders should make their own decisions after consulting a certified tax accountant or other professional regarding any specific questions and concerns on tax matters.

In the case of individual shareholders If the Tendering Shareholders are residents of Japan or non-residents holding permanent establishments in Japan

If the amount of proceeds received through the application for the Tender Offer exceeds the amount corresponding to the attributable shares for the purchase out of the amounts of stated capital, etc. of the Company, the amount of the excess portion shall be treated as dividend income, and taxed.

As a general rule, the amount equivalent to 20.315% will be withheld for the amount deemed as such dividend income. (The tax rate of 20.315% comprising the income tax and the special income tax for reconstruction (pursuant to the "Act on Special Measures for Securing Financial Resources Necessary to Implement Measures for Reconstruction following the Great East Japan Earthquake," (Act No. 117 of 2011, including subsequent revisions) (the "Special Income Tax for Reconstruction")) of 15.315% and the 5% inhabitants tax) (Special collection of 5% inhabitants tax will not be made for non-residents holding permanent establishments in Japan.). Provided, however, that if the individual shareholder corresponds to a large shareholder (the "Large Shareholder") specified in Article 4-6-2, Paragraph 38 of the Order for Enforcement of the Act on Special Measures Concerning Taxation (Cabinet Order No. 43 of 1957, including subsequent revisions), the amount equivalent to 20.42% (income tax and Special Income Tax for Reconstruction only) will be withheld. In addition, the amount obtained by deduction of the amount deemed to be dividend income out of the amount of money to be delivered by tendering in the Tender Offer shall be the income from the transfer of share certificates. As a general rule, the amount after deducting the acquisition cost of shares from income from the transfer of shares is subject to separate self-assessment taxation.

When applying for the Tender Offer with shares in the tax-free accounts (the "Tax-Free Accounts") provided in Article 37-14 (tax exemptions on income from transfers of small amounts of publicly-traded shares in the Tax-Free Accounts) of the Act on Special Measures Concerning Taxation (Act No. 26 of 1957, including subsequent revisions), if the Tax-Free Accounts are accounts opened at Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd., which is a financial instruments business operator, as a general rule, tax will be exempted on income from the transfer of shares in the Tender Offer. In the case where the Tax-Free Accounts are accounts at financial instruments business operators other than Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd., the treatment may differ from the above.

In the case where the Tendering Shareholders are non-residents not holding permanent establishments in Japan

For the amount deemed as dividend income, the amount of 15.315% (income tax and Special Income Tax for Reconstruction only) will be withheld. In the case of applicability as a Large Shareholder, the amount of 20.42% (income tax and Special Income Tax for Reconstruction only) will be withheld. Income incurred due to such transfer of shares shall not be taxed, as a general rule.

