KDDI : Notice Regarding the Results of Repurchase of Own Shares

December 6,2021

KDDI Corporation

KDDI Corporation ("KDDI") informs you the results of repurchase of own shares as follows, pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, which applies pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3, of that law.

(1) Type of shares repurchased Shares of common stock (2) Total number of shares repurchased 7,876,600 shares (3) Total amount of repurchase price 26,928,961,900 yen (4) Repurchase period From November 1, 2021 to November 30, 2021

(on a contract basis) (5) Repurchase method Market purchases through the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Matters resolved at the Board of Directors' meeting on May 14, 2021

(1) Type of shares to be repurchased Shares of common stock (2) Total number of shares to be repurchased Up to 52,000,000 shares

(Ratio to the shares outstanding: 2.29%) (3) Total amount of repurchase price Up to 150 billion yen (4) Repurchase period From June 1, 2021 to March 24, 2022 (5) Repurchase method Market purchases through the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. Total own shares repurchased in accordance with the resolution at the Board of Directors' meeting on May 14, 2021 (as of November 30, 2021)