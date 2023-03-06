Advanced search
    9433   JP3496400007

KDDI CORPORATION

(9433)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-03-06 am EST
4052.00 JPY   +0.10%
01:10aKddi : Notice Regarding the Results of Repurchase of Own Shares
PU
03/03Japan Shares Rally as Inflation Subsides Across Capital; NTT, KDDI to Collaborate on 6G Technology
MT
03/02Kddi : JTB and KDDI, collaborate to restore tourism demand
PU
KDDI : Notice Regarding the Results of Repurchase of Own Shares

03/06/2023 | 01:10am EST
March 6,2023

KDDI Corporation

KDDI Corporation ("KDDI") informs you the results of repurchase of own shares as follows, pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, which applies pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3, of that law.

(1) Type of shares repurchased Shares of common stock
(2) Total number of shares repurchased 3,700,600 shares
(3) Total amount of repurchase price 14,761,972,700 yen
(4) Repurchase period From February 1, 2023 to February 28, 2023
(on a contract basis)
(5) Repurchase method Market purchases through the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Matters resolved at the Board of Directors' meeting on May 13, 2022

(1) Type of shares to be repurchased Shares of common stock
(2) Total number of shares to be repurchased Up to 57,000,000 shares
(Ratio to the shares outstanding: 2.58%)
(3) Total amount of repurchase price Up to 200 billion yen
(4) Repurchase period From June 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023
(5) Repurchase method Market purchases through the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. Total own shares repurchased in accordance with the resolution at the Board of Directors' meeting on May 13, 2022 (as of February 28, 2023)

(1) Total number of shares repurchased 46,174,500 shares
(2) Total amount of repurchase price 193,137,014,500 yen

Attachments

Disclaimer

KDDI Corporation published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 06:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
