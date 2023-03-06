KDDI : Notice Regarding the Results of Repurchase of Own Shares
03/06/2023 | 01:10am EST
March 6,2023
KDDI Corporation
KDDI Corporation ("KDDI") informs you the results of repurchase of own shares as follows, pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, which applies pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3, of that law.
(1) Type of shares repurchased
Shares of common stock
(2) Total number of shares repurchased
3,700,600 shares
(3) Total amount of repurchase price
14,761,972,700 yen
(4) Repurchase period
From February 1, 2023 to February 28, 2023
(on a contract basis)
(5) Repurchase method
Market purchases through the Tokyo Stock Exchange
(Reference)
1. Matters resolved at the Board of Directors' meeting on May 13, 2022
(1) Type of shares to be repurchased
Shares of common stock
(2) Total number of shares to be repurchased
Up to 57,000,000 shares
(Ratio to the shares outstanding: 2.58%)
(3) Total amount of repurchase price
Up to 200 billion yen
(4) Repurchase period
From June 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023
(5) Repurchase method
Market purchases through the Tokyo Stock Exchange
2. Total own shares repurchased in accordance with the resolution at the Board of Directors' meeting on May 13, 2022 (as of February 28, 2023)