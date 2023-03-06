KDDI : Notice Regarding the Results of Repurchase of Own Shares

March 6,2023

KDDI Corporation

KDDI Corporation ("KDDI") informs you the results of repurchase of own shares as follows, pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, which applies pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3, of that law.

(1) Type of shares repurchased Shares of common stock (2) Total number of shares repurchased 3,700,600 shares (3) Total amount of repurchase price 14,761,972,700 yen (4) Repurchase period From February 1, 2023 to February 28, 2023

(on a contract basis) (5) Repurchase method Market purchases through the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Matters resolved at the Board of Directors' meeting on May 13, 2022

(1) Type of shares to be repurchased Shares of common stock (2) Total number of shares to be repurchased Up to 57,000,000 shares

(Ratio to the shares outstanding: 2.58%) (3) Total amount of repurchase price Up to 200 billion yen (4) Repurchase period From June 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023 (5) Repurchase method Market purchases through the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. Total own shares repurchased in accordance with the resolution at the Board of Directors' meeting on May 13, 2022 (as of February 28, 2023)