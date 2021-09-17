KDDI : Posted Integrated Report 2021 (ended March 31, 2021)

This report is based on multiple guidelines and frameworks, including the principles outlined by the Value Reporting Foundation (VRF, which was launched through the merger of IIRC and SASB), providing basic information, financial data, management strategy descriptions, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data considered particularly necessary for investors.

Additional sustainability and research & development (R&D) information that is not contained in this report can be found on KDDI's website, including the Sustainability Report, which contains expanded information about non-financial information from both environmental and social aspects.

KDDI has applied International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) since the fiscal year ended March 31, 2016. For this report, unless otherwise stated, figures up to the fiscal year ended March 31, 2014, are based on Japanese GAAP and figures for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2015, onward are based on IFRS.