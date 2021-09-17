Log in
    9433   JP3496400007

KDDI CORPORATION

(9433)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

KDDI : Posted Integrated Report 2021 (ended March 31, 2021)

09/17/2021 | 02:12am EDT
This report is based on multiple guidelines and frameworks, including the principles outlined by the Value Reporting Foundation (VRF, which was launched through the merger of IIRC and SASB), providing basic information, financial data, management strategy descriptions, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data considered particularly necessary for investors.
Additional sustainability and research & development (R&D) information that is not contained in this report can be found on KDDI's website, including the Sustainability Report, which contains expanded information about non-financial information from both environmental and social aspects.
KDDI has applied International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) since the fiscal year ended March 31, 2016. For this report, unless otherwise stated, figures up to the fiscal year ended March 31, 2014, are based on Japanese GAAP and figures for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2015, onward are based on IFRS.

Disclaimer

KDDI Corporation published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 06:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 5 397 B 49 115 M 49 115 M
Net income 2022 663 B 6 036 M 6 036 M
Net Debt 2022 522 B 4 750 M 4 750 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 3,30%
Capitalization 8 611 B 78 516 M 78 370 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
EV / Sales 2023 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 47 320
Free-Float 68,0%
Chart KDDI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
KDDI Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KDDI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 3 827,00 JPY
Average target price 3 990,56 JPY
Spread / Average Target 4,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Makoto Takahashi President & Representative Director
Takashi Tanaka Chairman
Koji Sumiyoshi General Manager-Information Systems
Kazuyuki Yoshimura Director & Senior GM-Technology
Nanae Saishoji General Manager-Business Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KDDI CORPORATION24.82%78 516
AT&T INC.-4.03%197 060
T-MOBILE US-4.40%160 875
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-18.81%102 186
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.29.95%61 937
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-4.91%43 704