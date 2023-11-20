KDDI CORPORATION

KDDI CORPORATION and SORACOM, INC. today announced that SORACOM has applied to list its shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

KDDI and SORACOM, as described in news release on February 3, 2023 "SORACOM Withdrawals Application for Listing on Tokyo Stock Exchange", publicly announced to withdraw its application for listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange based on a comprehensive review of the market conditions etc. This time, based on the economic environment and market trends, SORACOM has resumed listing procedures and applied for stock listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

SORACOM joined the KDDI Group in August 2017. Since then, SORACOM has grown its IoT business.

"SORACOM", an IoT connectivity platform, is being utilized as a communication service that connects over 6 million devices [1] across various industries such as energy, manufacturing, finance, consumer products, healthcare, and agriculture, by over 20,000 customers worldwide. From day one, SORACOM has been aiming to become a global platform which supports customers who create a "connected society". To further accelerate its own business growth and global expansion, SORACOM began preparation for a potential public offering in the form of a "swing-by IPO". [2]

KDDI will support the listing of globally viable startup companies like SORACOM.

Prior to any such listing, it is necessary to obtain listing approval from the Tokyo Stock Exchange after undergoing listing examination by the Japan Exchange Self-Regulatory Corporation. This application does not establish any specific commitments regarding listing availability or timing.