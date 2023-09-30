Takashi Tanaka

  • Chairman, Representative Director

Makoto Takahashi

  • President, Representative Director
  • CEO

Toshitake Amamiya

  • Executive Vice President, Representative Director
  • Executive Director, Personal Business and Global Consumer Business Sector

Kazuyuki Yoshimura

  • Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
  • CTO, Executive Director, Technology Sector

Yasuaki Kuwahara

  • Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
  • Executive Director, Solution Business Sector,
    and General Manager, KDDI Group Strategy Division

Hiromichi Matsuda

  • Executive Officer, Director
  • Deputy Executive Director, Personal Business Sector,
    and Executive Director, Business Exploration & Development Division

Shigeki Goto

  • Outside Director, Independent Director

Tsutomu Tannowa

  • Outside Director, Independent Director

Junko Okawa

  • Outside Director, Independent Director

Kyoko Okumiya

  • Outside Director, Independent Director

Kenichiro Takagi

  • Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Noboru Edagawa

  • Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Yukihiro Asahina

  • Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Independent Director

Toshihiko Matsumiya

  • Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Independent Director

Jun Karube

  • Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Independent Director

Senior Managing Executive Officer Hirokuni Takeyama
Managing Executive Officer Hiroyuki Soshi
Managing Executive Officer Masumi Nagai
Managing Executive Officer Hiroshi Takezawa
Managing Executive Officer Masatoshi Natani
Managing Executive Officer Toshikazu Yokai
Managing Executive Officer Kazuhiro Yamamoto
Managing Executive Officer Toshiyuki Tamura
Managing Executive Officer Nanae Saishoji
Managing Executive Officer Hirohisa Furuichi
Executive Officer Masakazu Kuroi
Executive Officer Akihito Fujii
Executive Officer Toru Maruta
Executive Officer Kazukuni Tada
Executive Officer Hiroyuki Akaishi
Executive Officer Hitoshi Oda
Executive Officer Tomoko Nakayama
Executive Officer Tatsuo Sato
Executive Officer Daisuke Maeda
Executive Officer Kazuhiko Masuda
Executive Officer Takashi Kishida
Executive Officer Hajime Nakamura
Executive Officer Toshikazu Murayama
Executive Officer Kenji Aketa
Executive Officer Yoshihiro Uchiyama
Executive Officer Yasuhiko Miyahara
Executive Officer Takashi Kimura
Executive Officer Masami Sasaki
Executive Officer Yukio Uemura
Executive Officer Hirotoyo Nakashima
Executive Officer Tomoyuki Otani
Executive Officer Keiji Tanaka
Executive Officer Makoto Kadowaki
Executive Officer Naoto Hishida
Executive Officer Masato Kobayashi


