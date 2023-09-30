Delayed
Japan Exchange
02:00:00 2023-09-29 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
4577.00
JPY
0.00%
-2.78%
+14.94%
KDDI : Updated Executive Members Page
September 30, 2023 at 11:22 am EDT
Takashi Tanaka
Chairman, Representative Director
biography
Makoto Takahashi
President, Representative Director
CEO
biography
Toshitake Amamiya
Executive Vice President, Representative Director
Executive Director, Personal Business and Global Consumer Business Sector
biography
Kazuyuki Yoshimura
Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
CTO, Executive Director, Technology Sector
biography
Yasuaki Kuwahara
Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
Executive Director, Solution Business Sector,
and General Manager, KDDI Group Strategy Division
biography
Hiromichi Matsuda
Executive Officer, Director
Deputy Executive Director, Personal Business Sector,
and Executive Director, Business Exploration & Development Division
biography
Shigeki Goto
Outside Director, Independent Director
biography
Tsutomu Tannowa
Outside Director, Independent Director
biography
Junko Okawa
Outside Director, Independent Director
biography
Kyoko Okumiya
Outside Director, Independent Director
biography
Kenichiro Takagi
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
biography
Noboru Edagawa
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
biography
Yukihiro Asahina
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Independent Director
biography
Toshihiko Matsumiya
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Independent Director
biography
Jun Karube
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Independent Director
biography
Senior Managing Executive Officer
Hirokuni Takeyama
Managing Executive Officer
Hiroyuki Soshi
Managing Executive Officer
Masumi Nagai
Managing Executive Officer
Hiroshi Takezawa
Managing Executive Officer
Masatoshi Natani
Managing Executive Officer
Toshikazu Yokai
Managing Executive Officer
Kazuhiro Yamamoto
Managing Executive Officer
Toshiyuki Tamura
Managing Executive Officer
Nanae Saishoji
Managing Executive Officer
Hirohisa Furuichi
Executive Officer
Masakazu Kuroi
Executive Officer
Akihito Fujii
Executive Officer
Toru Maruta
Executive Officer
Kazukuni Tada
Executive Officer
Hiroyuki Akaishi
Executive Officer
Hitoshi Oda
Executive Officer
Tomoko Nakayama
Executive Officer
Tatsuo Sato
Executive Officer
Daisuke Maeda
Executive Officer
Kazuhiko Masuda
Executive Officer
Takashi Kishida
Executive Officer
Hajime Nakamura
Executive Officer
Toshikazu Murayama
Executive Officer
Kenji Aketa
Executive Officer
Yoshihiro Uchiyama
Executive Officer
Yasuhiko Miyahara
Executive Officer
Takashi Kimura
Executive Officer
Masami Sasaki
Executive Officer
Yukio Uemura
Executive Officer
Hirotoyo Nakashima
Executive Officer
Tomoyuki Otani
Executive Officer
Keiji Tanaka
Executive Officer
Makoto Kadowaki
Executive Officer
Naoto Hishida
Executive Officer
Masato Kobayashi
Disclaimer KDDI Corporation published this content on 01 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2023 15:21:15 UTC.
KDDI CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for for interim dividend
Sep. 27
FA
Japan's Nikkei ends lower ahead of US inflation data
Sep. 13
RE
Japan's Nikkei gives up gains to trade lower ahead of US inflation data
Sep. 12
RE
T2 Inc. announced that it has received ¥3.5 billion in funding from a group of investors
Aug. 30
CI
Rakuten shares jump as mobile losses narrow
Aug. 13
RE
Japan's Nikkei trades flat; Astellas surges on US FDA nod for AMD drug
Aug. 06
RE
Jefferies Adjusts KDDI Corporation's Price Target to 4,570 Yen From 4,580 Yen, Keeps at Hold
Jul. 31
MT
KDDI Corporation (TSE:9433) announces an Equity Buyback for 64,102,500 shares, for ¥249,999.75 million.
Jul. 28
CI
Transcript : KDDI Corporation, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2023
Jul. 28
CI
Transcript : KDDI Corporation, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2023
Jul. 28
CI
Toyota says to sell $1.8 billion worth of KDDI shares
Jul. 28
RE
Toyota to sell partial stake in KDDI worth $1.8 billion -Nikkei
Jul. 28
RE
KDDI Corporation authorizes a Buyback Plan.
Jul. 27
CI
Relia to Merge with Mitsui Unit, KDDI to Form BPO Company
Jul. 25
MT
Tranche Update on KDDI Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 11, 2023.
Jul. 06
CI
DBRS Says Allied Properties REIT's Sale of Urban Data-Center Portfolio In Line With Expectations; Up 2%
Jun. 26
MT
DBRS Says Allied Properties REIT's Sale of Urban Data-Center Portfolio In Line With Expectations
Jun. 26
MT
National Bank on Allied Properties REIT UDC Sale
Jun. 21
MT
Allied Properties REIT Down 2% As Strikes $1.35 Billion Deal To Sell UDC Portfolio To KDDI
Jun. 21
MT
KDDI buys data centre business to support Canadian subsidiary plans
Jun. 21
AN
Kddi Corporation Expands Data Centre Presence in North America
Jun. 21
CI
Allied Properties REIT Strikes $1.35 Billion Deal To Sell UDC Portfolio To KDDI
Jun. 21
MT
Allied Property to Sell Urban Data Center Portfolio for C$1.35 Billion to KDDI
Jun. 21
DJ
KDDI Corporation (TSE:9433) entered into an agreement to acquire Network-dense, carrier-neutral, urban-data-centre (UDC) portfolio in Downtown Toronto from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:AP.UN) for CAD 1.4 billion.
Jun. 20
CI
Japan Shares Remain in Green; KDDI Inks 51 Billion Yen Deal With Nippon Telegraph for Internet Initiative Stake
May. 19
MT
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
KDDI Corporation specializes in telecommunications services. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- telecommunications services for consumers (84.8%): mobile telephony, fixed-line telephony, Internet access and data transmission services, sale of terminals and mobile telephones, etc.;
- telecommunications services for businesses (14.8%): network and cloud services, data hosting, etc.;
- other (0.4%).
More about the company
Last Close Price
4577.00JPY
Average target price
4665.05JPY
Spread / Average Target
+1.92% Consensus