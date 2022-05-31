Nikkei closes lower in range-bound trade on economic outlook caution

TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei index closed lower
in see-saw trade on Tuesday, with technology stocks leading the
losses amid caution over the global economic outlook.
The Nikkei share average ended 0.33% lower at
27,279.80, after swinging between small gains and losses.
"Japanese market rose on Monday following U.S. market's
rally late on Friday. But, investors were not aggressive enough
to make further bets today," said Jun Morita, general manager of
the research department at Chibagin Asset Management.
The Nikkei had touched its highest in more than a month on
Monday after Shanghai announced stimulus measures and a decision
to ease a city-wide lockdown.
The broader Topix lost 0.51% to 1,912.67.
Shuji Hosoi, a senior strategist at Daiwa Securities, said
ongoing lack of supplies and rising commodity prices was also
making investors cautious.
"If China's economy will reopen, demand will increase, which
means rise in energy prices will continue (to rise)."
Tokyo Electron fell 1.29% and was the biggest drag
on the Nikkei. Phone company KDDI lost 1.41% and robot
maker Fanuc fell 0.99%.
Oil explorers jumped 5.93% and were the top
gainers among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry
sub-indexes.
Inpex advanced 6.20% and was the top gainer on the
Nikkei, followed by auto maker Subaru, which rose
4.45%.
There were 61 advancers on the Nikkei index against 158
decliners.
The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's
main board was 2.33 billion, compared to the average of 1.27
billion in the past 30 days.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; editing by Uttaresh.V)