    9433   JP3496400007

KDDI CORPORATION

(9433)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/31 02:00:00 am EDT
4486.00 JPY   -1.41%
02:41aNikkei closes lower in range-bound trade on economic outlook caution
RE
05/26KDDI : Updated General Shareholder's Meeting Page
PU
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nissan, Toshiba, Adecco, Twitter, Robinhood...
Nikkei closes lower in range-bound trade on economic outlook caution

05/31/2022 | 02:41am EDT
TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei index closed lower in see-saw trade on Tuesday, with technology stocks leading the losses amid caution over the global economic outlook.

The Nikkei share average ended 0.33% lower at 27,279.80, after swinging between small gains and losses.

"Japanese market rose on Monday following U.S. market's rally late on Friday. But, investors were not aggressive enough to make further bets today," said Jun Morita, general manager of the research department at Chibagin Asset Management.

The Nikkei had touched its highest in more than a month on Monday after Shanghai announced stimulus measures and a decision to ease a city-wide lockdown.

The broader Topix lost 0.51% to 1,912.67.

Shuji Hosoi, a senior strategist at Daiwa Securities, said ongoing lack of supplies and rising commodity prices was also making investors cautious.

"If China's economy will reopen, demand will increase, which means rise in energy prices will continue (to rise)."

Tokyo Electron fell 1.29% and was the biggest drag on the Nikkei. Phone company KDDI lost 1.41% and robot maker Fanuc fell 0.99%.

Oil explorers jumped 5.93% and were the top gainers among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes.

Inpex advanced 6.20% and was the top gainer on the Nikkei, followed by auto maker Subaru, which rose 4.45%.

There were 61 advancers on the Nikkei index against 158 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 2.33 billion, compared to the average of 1.27 billion in the past 30 days. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC. -1.01% 625.8 Delayed Quote.-2.54%
FANUC CORPORATION -0.99% 21105 Delayed Quote.-12.57%
INPEX CORPORATION 6.20% 1679 Delayed Quote.57.78%
KDDI CORPORATION -1.41% 4486 Delayed Quote.35.34%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.20% 123.65 Delayed Quote.53.04%
MORITA HOLDINGS CORPORATION -1.29% 1301 Delayed Quote.0.76%
NIKKEI 225 -0.33% 27279.8 Real-time Quote.-6.98%
SUBARU CORPORATION 4.45% 2227.5 Delayed Quote.3.67%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD -1.29% 58980 Delayed Quote.-9.85%
TOPIX INDEX -0.51% 1912.67 Delayed Quote.-5.27%
WTI 1.18% 119.025 Delayed Quote.51.34%
Financials
Sales 2022 5 424 B 42 544 M 42 544 M
Net income 2022 668 B 5 243 M 5 243 M
Net Debt 2022 716 B 5 616 M 5 616 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,3x
Yield 2022 2,78%
Capitalization 10 025 B 78 635 M 78 635 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,98x
EV / Sales 2023 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 47 320
Free-Float 66,8%
Technical analysis trends KDDI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 4 550,00 JPY
Average target price 4 479,53 JPY
Spread / Average Target -1,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Makoto Takahashi President & Representative Director
Takashi Tanaka Executive Officer
Koji Sumiyoshi General Manager-Information Systems
Kazuyuki Yoshimura Director & Senior GM-Technology
Nanae Saishoji General Manager-Business Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KDDI CORPORATION35.34%78 635
T-MOBILE US15.63%168 118
AT&T INC.14.60%152 412
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.65%70 802
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-1.71%68 538
VODAFONE GROUP PLC15.20%46 037