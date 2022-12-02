KDDL : Amalgamation/Merger

Subject: Intimation under regulation 30 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") for the amalgamation of Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company with Holding Company
Dear Sir/ Madam,
Please be informed that National Company Law Tribunal, Chandigarh Bench has approved the amalgamation of "Satva Jewellery and Design Limited", a wholly owned subsidiary Company with "KDDL Limited", holding Company.
The details, as required under Regulation 30 read with Schedule Ill to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and SEBI Circular dated 9th September 2015, are provided hereunder:
Sr.
Information
Details
No.
A
Name of the entity(ies) forming part of the
Transferor Company :"Satva Jewellery and Design
amalgamation/merger, details in brief such as, size,
Limited
turnover etc.;
Other Income ( 2021-22) : Rs. 6.50 lacs
Transferee Company :"KDDL Limited"
Turnover ( 2021-22) : INR 21,796.13 lacs
Other Income
: INR 551.07 lacs
B
Whether the transaction would fall within related party
The Transferor Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of
transactions? If yes, whether the same is done at "arms
the Transferee Company and as such related party to each
length";
other.
However, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs had clarified
vide its General Circular No. 30/2014 dated 17th July 2014
that transactions arising out of Compromise,
Arrangements and Amalgamations dealt with under
specific provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, will not fall
within the purview of related party transactions in terms of
Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013.
Further, pursuant to Regulation 23(5)(b) of the Listing
Regulations, the related party transaction provisions are
not applicable to the Scheme.
C
Area of business of the entity(ies);
Transferor Company: "Satva Jewellery and Design Limited"
To carry on the business of manufacturer, assemblers,