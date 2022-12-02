KDDL : Amalgamation/Merger

KDDL Limited

Kamla Centre, SCO 88-89, Sector 8-C, Chandigarh - 160 009, INDIA. Tel: +91 172 2548223/24, 2544378/79

Fax: +91 172 2548302, Website:www.kddl.com CIN-L33302HP1981PLC008123

Ref: KDDL/CS/2022-23/ 66 Date: 2nd December, 2022 National Stock Exchange of India Limited, BSE Limited, Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Bandra Kurla Complex, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Bandra, Mumbai - 400 051 Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400001 Trading Symbol : KDDL Scrip Code : 532054

Subject: Intimation under regulation 30 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") for the amalgamation of Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company with Holding Company

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Please be informed that National Company Law Tribunal, Chandigarh Bench has approved the amalgamation of "Satva Jewellery and Design Limited", a wholly owned subsidiary Company with "KDDL Limited", holding Company.

The details, as required under Regulation 30 read with Schedule Ill to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and SEBI Circular dated 9th September 2015, are provided hereunder: