  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. KDDL Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532054   INE291D01011

KDDL LIMITED

(532054)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-29
997.75 INR   -3.15%
05:20aKDDL Gets Company Law Tribunal's Nod to Merge with Subsidiary
MT
05:14aKddl : Amalgamation/Merger
PU
01:34aKddl : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
KDDL : Amalgamation/Merger

12/02/2022 | 05:14am EST
KDDL Limited

Kamla Centre, SCO 88-89, Sector 8-C, Chandigarh - 160 009, INDIA. Tel: +91 172 2548223/24, 2544378/79

Fax: +91 172 2548302, Website:www.kddl.com CIN-L33302HP1981PLC008123

Ref: KDDL/CS/2022-23/ 66

Date: 2nd December, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

BSE Limited,

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra, Mumbai - 400 051

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400001

Trading Symbol : KDDL

Scrip Code :

532054

Subject: Intimation under regulation 30 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") for the amalgamation of Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company with Holding Company

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Please be informed that National Company Law Tribunal, Chandigarh Bench has approved the amalgamation of "Satva Jewellery and Design Limited", a wholly owned subsidiary Company with "KDDL Limited", holding Company.

The details, as required under Regulation 30 read with Schedule Ill to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and SEBI Circular dated 9th September 2015, are provided hereunder:

Sr.

Information

Details

No.

A

Name of the entity(ies) forming part of the

Transferor Company :"Satva Jewellery and Design

amalgamation/merger, details in brief such as, size,

Limited

turnover etc.;

Other Income ( 2021-22) : Rs. 6.50 lacs

Transferee Company :"KDDL Limited"

Turnover ( 2021-22) : INR 21,796.13 lacs

Other Income

: INR 551.07 lacs

B

Whether the transaction would fall within related party

The Transferor Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of

transactions? If yes, whether the same is done at "arms

the Transferee Company and as such related party to each

length";

other.

However, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs had clarified

vide its General Circular No. 30/2014 dated 17th July 2014

that transactions arising out of Compromise,

Arrangements and Amalgamations dealt with under

specific provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, will not fall

within the purview of related party transactions in terms of

Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Further, pursuant to Regulation 23(5)(b) of the Listing

Regulations, the related party transaction provisions are

not applicable to the Scheme.

C

Area of business of the entity(ies);

Transferor Company: "Satva Jewellery and Design Limited"

To carry on the business of manufacturer, assemblers,

fabricators, retailers, distributors, exporters, importers, buyers,

dealers, designers, traders and consignment agent, C & F agent

by normal channels of E-commerce, all types of jewellery items

and goods and articles or articles, stone setting of any kind on

any materials including real diamonds and gem stones, Crystals

and glass products, accessories, artificial jewellery or real

jewellery made of precious metal, alloys or precious stones or

other precious articles or surfaces, non-precious material,

natural or man made materials of all kinds.

Transferee Company: "KDDL Limited"

Manufacturing of watch components (watch dials and watch

hands), precision engineering components and press tools.

D

Rationale for amalgamation/ merger;

a) Transferor Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of KDDL

Limited.

b) Strengthened leadership in the Industry, in terms of the asset

base, revenues, product range, production volumes and

market share of the combined entity. The amalgamated entity

will have the ability to leverage on its large asset base and

vast pool of intellectual capital, to enhance shareholder value.

E

In case of cash consideration - amount or otherwise

NA

share exchange ratio;

F

Brief details of change in shareholding pattern (if any)

NA

of listed entity.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours truly

For KDDL Limited

Brahm Prakash Digitally signed by

Brahm Prakash

Kumar Kumar

Brahm Prakash Kumar

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

KDDL Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 10:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KDDL LIMITED
05:20aKDDL Gets Company Law Tribunal's Nod to Merge with Subsidiary
MT
05:14aKddl : Amalgamation/Merger
PU
01:34aKddl : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
11/2418,679,386 Equity Shares of Ethos Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on ..
CI
11/05KDDL Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended Septe..
CI
11/02ICRA Improves Rating on KDDL's Fund-Based Financing to A-; Lowers Outlook to Stable
MT
09/29KDDL Limited Approves Final Dividend for the Financial Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
09/06Kddl : Newspaper Advertisements
PU
09/05KDDL Limited Proposes Final Dividend for the Financial Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
08/26Kddl : Spurt in Volume
PU
Analyst Recommendations on KDDL LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2023 10 704 M 131 M 131 M
Net income 2023 349 M 4,28 M 4,28 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 36,4x
Yield 2023 0,87%
Capitalization 12 708 M 156 M 156 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,19x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 1 147
Free-Float 31,8%
Chart KDDL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
KDDL Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 997,75 INR
Average target price 1 265,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yashovardhan Saboo Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjeev Kumar Masown Chief Financial Officer
Brahm Prakash Kumar Secretary & Compliance Officer
Anil Shambhonath Khanna Independent Non-Executive Director
Ranjana Agarwal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KDDL LIMITED7.98%156
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-0.83%381 008
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL-0.23%166 286
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-4.93%81 284
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-9.42%74 566
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-2.85%48 492