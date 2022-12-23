KDDL : Increase in Authorised Capital

KDDL Limited

Kamla Centre, SCO 88-89, Sector 8-C, Chandigarh - 160 009, INDIA. Tel: +91 172 2548223/24, 2544378/79

Fax: +91 172 2548302, Website:www.kddl.com CIN-L33302HP1981PLC008123

Ref : KDDL/CS/2022-23/71 Date : 23rd December, 2022 National Stock Exchange of India Limited, BSE Limited, Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Bandra Kurla Complex, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Bandra, Mumbai - 400 051 Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400001 Trading Symbol : KDDL Scrip Code : 532054

Subject: Intimation pursuant to regulation 30 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 for increase in Authorized Share Capital and consequent Amendment in Memorandum of Association of the Company

This is to inform you that pursuant to the order of Hon'ble NCLT, Chandigarh Bench approving the scheme of Amalgamation of "Satva Jewellery and Design Limited" (Transferor Company) with "KDDL Limited" (Transferee Company), the Authorised Share Capital of KDDL Limited has increased from Rs. 25,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Five Crores only) divided into 2,50,00,000 (Two Crores Fifty Lakhs only) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each (Rupees Ten only) to Rs. 28,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Eight Crores only) divided into 2,80,00,000 (Two Crores Eighty Lakhs only) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each (Rupees Ten only) and the Company has filed revised Memorandum and Articles of Association with the concerned Registrar of Companies.

