Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. KDDL Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532054   INE291D01011

KDDL LIMITED

(532054)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-22
985.15 INR   -3.54%
05:05pKddl : Increase in Authorised Capital
PU
12/17Kddl : Loss of Share Certificates
PU
12/02KDDL Gets Company Law Tribunal's Nod to Merge with Subsidiary
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KDDL : Increase in Authorised Capital

12/23/2022 | 05:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KDDL Limited

Kamla Centre, SCO 88-89, Sector 8-C, Chandigarh - 160 009, INDIA. Tel: +91 172 2548223/24, 2544378/79

Fax: +91 172 2548302, Website:www.kddl.com CIN-L33302HP1981PLC008123

Ref : KDDL/CS/2022-23/71

Date : 23rd December, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

BSE Limited,

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra, Mumbai - 400 051

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400001

Trading Symbol : KDDL

Scrip Code :

532054

Subject: Intimation pursuant to regulation 30 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 for increase in Authorized Share Capital and consequent Amendment in Memorandum of Association of the Company

Dear Sir/ Madam,

This is to inform you that pursuant to the order of Hon'ble NCLT, Chandigarh Bench approving the scheme of Amalgamation of "Satva Jewellery and Design Limited" (Transferor Company) with "KDDL Limited" (Transferee Company), the Authorised Share Capital of KDDL Limited has increased from Rs. 25,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Five Crores only) divided into 2,50,00,000 (Two Crores Fifty Lakhs only) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each (Rupees Ten only) to Rs. 28,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Eight Crores only) divided into 2,80,00,000 (Two Crores Eighty Lakhs only) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each (Rupees Ten only) and the Company has filed revised Memorandum and Articles of Association with the concerned Registrar of Companies.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours truly

For KDDL Limited

Brahm Prakash Digitally signed by

Brahm Prakash

Kumar Kumar

Brahm Prakash Kumar

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

KDDL Ltd. published this content on 23 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2022 22:01:33 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KDDL LIMITED
05:05pKddl : Increase in Authorised Capital
PU
12/17Kddl : Loss of Share Certificates
PU
12/02KDDL Gets Company Law Tribunal's Nod to Merge with Subsidiary
MT
12/02Kddl : Amalgamation/Merger
PU
12/02Kddl : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
11/2418,679,386 Equity Shares of Ethos Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on ..
CI
11/05KDDL Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended Septe..
CI
11/02ICRA Improves Rating on KDDL's Fund-Based Financing to A-; Lowers Outlook to Stable
MT
09/29KDDL Limited Approves Final Dividend for the Financial Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
09/06Kddl : Newspaper Advertisements
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KDDL LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 10 704 M 129 M 129 M
Net income 2023 349 M 4,21 M 4,21 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 36,0x
Yield 2023 0,88%
Capitalization 12 548 M 151 M 151 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,17x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 1 147
Free-Float 31,8%
Chart KDDL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
KDDL Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 985,15 INR
Average target price 1 265,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yashovardhan Saboo Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjeev Kumar Masown Chief Financial Officer
Brahm Prakash Kumar Secretary & Compliance Officer
Anil Shambhonath Khanna Independent Non-Executive Director
Ranjana Agarwal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KDDL LIMITED6.62%157
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-5.91%363 164
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL-4.65%162 210
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-8.33%80 854
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-13.91%72 344
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-20.06%39 903