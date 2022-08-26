KDDL : Spurt in Volume

O!lli;orrent-

25 Auuust 2022 111 0 ' The Manager-Listing Dept., The Dy. General Manager (Listing Dept.) BSE Limited National Stock Exchange ofIndia Ltd., Corporatet Relationship Dept., Exchange Plaza, 5 th Floor, Is Floor, New Trading Ring, Plot No. C/1, G. Block, P. J. Towers, Dalal Street, Fort,· Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 (BSE Scrip Code: 500420) (NSE Scrip Code: TORNTPHARM).

Dear Sir,

Sub.: Clarification/ Information on news item

This is with reference to e-mail received from BSE on 25th August, 2022, referring to the news item appeared in https://economictimes.indiatimes.com captioned "Torrent Pharma set to acquire Curatio" and letter received from NSE bearing reference no. NSE/CM/Surveillance/12213 dated 25th August, 2022, referring to Clarification /Confirmation on news item appearing in the "Website-www.economictimes.com" dated August 25, 2022 captioned "Torrent Pharma set to acquire Curatio".

Please note that it is the company's policy not to respond to any speculative news items. As a growing Company, we do continuously scout for the business opportimities, both organic and. inorganic. As a responsibie listed organization, we inform the Exchanges all events, information which are required to be disclosed in accordance with terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

We have always abided by and complied with all regulatory requirements and will continue to do so.

Thanking you, Yours Sincerely,

For TORRENT PHrMACEUTICALS LIMITED

·� '('I)•--:::-

CHINTAN M. TRIVEDI

COMPANY SECRETARY

TORRENT PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

CIN : L24230GJ1972PLC002128