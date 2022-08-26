Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. KDDL Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532054   INE291D01011

KDDL LIMITED

(532054)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-25
900.75 INR   +6.17%
01:31pKDDL : Spurt in Volume
PU
08/18KDDL : General updates
PU
07/28KDDL Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KDDL : Spurt in Volume

08/26/2022 | 01:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

O!lli;orrent-

W PHARmA

25

Auuust 2022

111

0

'

The Manager-Listing Dept.,

The Dy. General Manager (Listing Dept.)

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange ofIndia Ltd.,

Corporatet

Relationship Dept.,

Exchange Plaza, 5

th

Floor,

Is Floor, New Trading Ring,

Plot No. C/1, G. Block,

P. J. Towers, Dalal Street, Fort,·

Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

(BSE Scrip Code: 500420)

(NSE Scrip Code: TORNTPHARM).

Dear Sir,

Sub.: Clarification/ Information on news item

This is with reference to e-mail received from BSE on 25th August, 2022, referring to the news item appeared in https://economictimes.indiatimes.com captioned "Torrent Pharma set to acquire Curatio" and letter received from NSE bearing reference no. NSE/CM/Surveillance/12213 dated 25th August, 2022, referring to Clarification /Confirmation on news item appearing in the "Website-www.economictimes.com" dated August 25, 2022 captioned "Torrent Pharma set to acquire Curatio".

Please note that it is the company's policy not to respond to any speculative news items. As a growing Company, we do continuously scout for the business opportimities, both organic and. inorganic. As a responsibie listed organization, we inform the Exchanges all events, information which are required to be disclosed in accordance with terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

We have always abided by and complied with all regulatory requirements and will continue to do so.

Thanking you, Yours Sincerely,

For TORRENT PHrMACEUTICALS LIMITED

·� '('I)--:::-

CHINTAN M. TRIVEDI

COMPANY SECRETARY

TORRENT PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

CIN : L24230GJ1972PLC002128

Reg.Office: Torrent House, Off Ashram Road, Ahmedabad - 38 0 009, India. Phone: +917926599000, Fax: +917926582100, www.torrentpharma.com

Disclaimer

KDDL Ltd. published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 17:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KDDL LIMITED
01:31pKDDL : Spurt in Volume
PU
08/18KDDL : General updates
PU
07/28KDDL Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/28KDDL Limited Proposes Dividend for the Financial Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
07/01KDDL Limited Announces Resignation of Vishal Satinder Sood as Director
CI
05/30KDDL Limited Approves Setting Up of A New Plant for Manufacturing of Top Quality Steel ..
CI
05/30KDDL Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March ..
CI
05/30TRANSCRIPT : KDDL Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 30, 2022
CI
05/24Ethos Limited has completed an IPO in the amount of INR 4.022557 billion.
CI
05/19KDDL Arm Acquires 30% Stake in Group Company
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 488 M 68,7 M 68,7 M
Net income 2021 56,7 M 0,71 M 0,71 M
Net Debt 2021 2 186 M 27,4 M 27,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 54,1x
Yield 2021 0,57%
Capitalization 11 885 M 149 M 149 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 1 095
Free-Float 45,4%
Chart KDDL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
KDDL Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yashovardhan Saboo Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjeev Kumar Masown Chief Financial Officer
Brahm Prakash Kumar Secretary & Compliance Officer
Anil Shambhonath Khanna Independent Non-Executive Director
Ranjana Agarwal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KDDL LIMITED-2.52%140
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-5.41%344 107
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL-9.64%144 605
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-16.07%69 539
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-15.95%68 166
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-17.39%41 275