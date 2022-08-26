KDDL : Spurt in Volume

This is with reference to e-mail received from BSE on 25th August, 2022, referring to the news item appeared in https://economictimes.indiatimes.com captioned "Torrent Pharma set to acquire Curatio" and letter received from NSE bearing reference no. NSE/CM/Surveillance/12213 dated 25th August, 2022, referring to Clarification /Confirmation on news item appearing in the "Website-www.economictimes.com" dated August 25, 2022 captioned "Torrent Pharma set to acquire Curatio".
Please note that it is the company's policy not to respond to any speculative news items. As a growing Company, we do continuously scout for the business opportimities, both organic and. inorganic. As a responsibie listed organization, we inform the Exchanges all events, information which are required to be disclosed in accordance with terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
We have always abided by and complied with all regulatory requirements and will continue to do so.
