Chinese Property Broker KE Holdings Extends Gains in Asian Trading

By Yifan Wang

KE Holdings Inc. shares jumped in Hong Kong on Thursday after rallying on Wall Street overnight, as investors welcomed the company's earlier-than-expected profitability.

Shares of the Chinese real-estate brokerage, known for its online platform Beike, rose as much as 13% in Asian trading and were recently 8.0% higher at 43.00 Hong Kong dollars (US$5.51). KE Holdings' New York-listed shares ended 12% higher at US$16.92.

KE Holdings on Wednesday said it swung to a profit in the third quarter, breaking even and turning a profit much faster than market expectations. The company's revenue also came in above its previous guidance.

Citi analysts in a note called KE Holdings' third-quarter earnings a strong beat and said the results are a sign the company's long-term competitiveness is intact. Citi maintained its buy call on the stock and raised its target price to HK$63.60 from HK$62.20.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-22 2240ET