  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. KE Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEKE   US4824971042

KE HOLDINGS INC.

(BEKE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-30 pm EST
16.92 USD   +11.98%
11/30Chinese Property Broker KE Holdings Extends Gains in Asian Trading
DJ
11/30Transcript : KE Holdings Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 30, 2022
CI
11/30North American Morning Briefing: Powell in Focus -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Chinese Property Broker KE Holdings Extends Gains in Asian Trading

11/30/2022 | 10:41pm EST
By Yifan Wang


KE Holdings Inc. shares jumped in Hong Kong on Thursday after rallying on Wall Street overnight, as investors welcomed the company's earlier-than-expected profitability.

Shares of the Chinese real-estate brokerage, known for its online platform Beike, rose as much as 13% in Asian trading and were recently 8.0% higher at 43.00 Hong Kong dollars (US$5.51). KE Holdings' New York-listed shares ended 12% higher at US$16.92.

KE Holdings on Wednesday said it swung to a profit in the third quarter, breaking even and turning a profit much faster than market expectations. The company's revenue also came in above its previous guidance.

Citi analysts in a note called KE Holdings' third-quarter earnings a strong beat and said the results are a sign the company's long-term competitiveness is intact. Citi maintained its buy call on the stock and raised its target price to HK$63.60 from HK$62.20.


Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-22 2240ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HECKLER & KOCH AG 0.90% 112 Real-time Quote.16.84%
KE HOLDINGS INC. 11.98% 16.92 Delayed Quote.-24.90%
Analyst Recommendations on KE HOLDINGS INC.
Financials
Sales 2022 61 452 M 8 675 M 8 675 M
Net income 2022 -1 644 M -232 M -232 M
Net cash 2022 24 438 M 3 450 M 3 450 M
P/E ratio 2022 -123x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 150 B 21 195 M 21 195 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,05x
EV / Sales 2023 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 102 803
Free-Float 48,9%
Technical analysis trends KE HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 119,85 CNY
Average target price 142,05 CNY
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yong Dong Peng Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tao Xu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Wan Gang Xu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Xiao Hong Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Han Song Zhu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KE HOLDINGS INC.-24.90%18 928
CBRE GROUP, INC.-29.54%23 634
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED7.62%13 645
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-44.05%8 362
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-39.80%7 696
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION-31.75%5 506