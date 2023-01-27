Advanced search
    BEKE   US4824971042

KE HOLDINGS INC.

(BEKE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-27 pm EST
18.79 USD   -0.63%
How did 'Everything Everywhere' become a global hit?

01/27/2023 | 05:24pm EST
STORY: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

has become a global phenomenon

earning $104.1 million worldwide

along with 11 Oscar nominations

But how did it become such a big hit?

(Michelle Yeoh, Actor)

"It's so relatable because it's all on the ordinary people level"

The cast have pointed to the relatability

of the film, for a diversity of audiences

(Michelle Yeoh, Actor)

"Whatever universe, even the hotdog finger universe, you feel the love and I think that is what touches everyone's heart, the ability to communicate."

(Dan Kwan, Co-director)

"A critic, a film critic saw the film and basically decided to write a whole review around the idea that our film is a metaphor for menopause, which obviously we have never experienced and I just think it's so funny that even someone like that can find something in this film they can relate with and that's amazing. We try to make a movie that everyone can relate with but we thought we'd fail. But it turns out we didn't, like literally everybody has something they can relate with."

Co-director Daniel Kwan has said

leading actress Michelle Yeoh

also played a critical part in the film's success

"Honestly, that first decision of Michelle jumping on to the project turned the whole thing into this magnet that pulled in all these different cast and crew members who, even if they read it and were kind of confused or unsure of what it was going to be, the fact that Michelle Yeoh was there just pulled everyone else in and we're so grateful for that."

Yeoh is up for an Oscar for her role, along

with co-stars Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis

and Stephanie Hsu

(Stephanie Hsu, Actor)

"I remember filming the hallway scene where we're introduced to Jobu for the first time and I'm going through all these costumes, I'm like doing kung-fu, I'm like blowing up a cop's face into confetti and one of the stunt guys, he said to me after because we shot most of that in a day and he came up to me and he said, 'How are you ever going to do another movie again? You get to do everything in this movie'. It really was a role of a lifetime and it was so much fun."


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on KE HOLDINGS INC.
Financials
Sales 2022 59 942 M 8 837 M 8 837 M
Net income 2022 -1 467 M -216 M -216 M
Net cash 2022 33 948 M 5 005 M 5 005 M
P/E ratio 2022 -134x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 160 B 23 642 M 23 642 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,11x
EV / Sales 2023 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 110 082
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart KE HOLDINGS INC.
KE Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends KE HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 128,26 CNY
Average target price 149,87 CNY
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yong Dong Peng Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tao Xu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Wan Gang Xu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Xiao Hong Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Han Song Zhu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KE HOLDINGS INC.31.52%23 642
CBRE GROUP, INC.7.91%25 995
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED6.76%15 381
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.36.08%10 315
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED14.16%8 635
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION13.64%6 238