KE : Announcement on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited Regarding Liquidity Arrangements, dated June 29, 2022 - Form 6-K

KE Holdings Inc.

貝殼控股有限公司

(A company controlled through weighted voting rights and incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2423)

(NYSE Stock Ticker: BEKE)

LISTING BY WAY OF INTRODUCTION

ON THE MAIN BOARD OF

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

Liquidity Arrangements regarding the Average Daily Trading Volume of

the Class A Ordinary Shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange

Joint Sponsors

The Company issues this announcement to provide updates on the average daily trading volume of the Class A ordinary shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

INTRODUCTION

We refer to the Listing Document, the Formal Notice, the May 11 Announcement and the Weekly Liquidity Announcements issued by the Company.

As at the date of this announcement, there are 3,793,220,806 ordinary shares issued and outstanding, comprising of 3,635,326,756 Class A ordinary shares and 157,894,050 Class B ordinary shares.

Liquidity Arrangement regarding Average Daily Trading Volume of our Class A Ordinary Shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange

Dealings in our Class A ordinary shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange commenced on May 11, 2022.

As stated in the section headed "Market Arrangements to Facilitate Dealings in Hong Kong" in the Listing Document, the Bridging Period (being a period of three months commencing on the Listing Date) started from May 11, 2022 and will end on August 10, 2022.

The following table sets forth the average daily trading volume and average daily turnover of our Class A ordinary shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange from June 23, 2022 to June 29, 2022.

Average daily

trading volume of

our Class A

ordinary shares

(number of shares) Average daily

turnover of

our Class A

ordinary shares

(in millions)

(HK$) Average daily

trading volume of

our Class A

ordinary shares

(as a percentage

of the total issued

share capital

of the Company) (%) June 23, 2022 to June 29, 2022 793,080 38.42 0.0209

As stated in the section headed "Market Arrangements to Facilitate Dealings in Hong Kong" in the Listing Document, the May 11 Announcement and the Weekly Liquidity Announcements, the Company will release further announcements on liquidity arrangements regarding the accumulated average daily trading volume of our Class A ordinary shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on a weekly basis during the Bridging Period.

By Order of the Board KE Holdings Inc. Yongdong Peng Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, June 29, 2022

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Yongdong Peng, Mr. Yigang Shan, Mr. Tao Xu and Mr. Wangang Xu as the executive directors, Mr. Jeffrey Zhaohui Li as the non-executive director, and Ms. Xiaohong Chen, Mr. Hansong Zhu and Mr. Jun Wu as the independent non-executive directors.