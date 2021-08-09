KE Holdings Up Over 16%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase in Nearly a Year -- Data Talk

KE Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A (BEKE) is currently at $21.52, up $2.98 or 16.05%

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Aug. 17, 2020, when it rose 17.33%

-- Snaps a four day losing streak

-- Down 2.16% month-to-date

-- Down 65.04% year-to-date

-- Down 71.95% from its all-time closing high of $76.69 on Feb. 22, 2021

-- Down 71.95% from its 52-week closing high of $76.69 on Feb. 22, 2021

-- Up 16.05% from its 52-week closing low of $18.54 on Aug. 6, 2021

-- Traded as high as $21.67

-- Up 16.88% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since July 28, 2021, when it rose as much as 18.59%

All data as of 12:35:44 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-09-21 1255ET