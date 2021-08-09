Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. KE Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEKE   US4824971042

KE HOLDINGS INC.

(BEKE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

KE Holdings Up Over 16%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase in Nearly a Year -- Data Talk

08/09/2021 | 12:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KE Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A (BEKE) is currently at $21.52, up $2.98 or 16.05%

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Aug. 17, 2020, when it rose 17.33%

-- Snaps a four day losing streak

-- Down 2.16% month-to-date

-- Down 65.04% year-to-date

-- Down 71.95% from its all-time closing high of $76.69 on Feb. 22, 2021

-- Down 71.95% from its 52-week closing high of $76.69 on Feb. 22, 2021

-- Up 16.05% from its 52-week closing low of $18.54 on Aug. 6, 2021

-- Traded as high as $21.67

-- Up 16.88% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since July 28, 2021, when it rose as much as 18.59%

All data as of 12:35:44 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-09-21 1255ET

All news about KE HOLDINGS INC.
12:56pKE Holdings Up Over 16%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase in Nearly a Yea..
DJ
10:35aAsian ADRs Move Higher in Monday Trading
MT
08/04KIMBALL ELECTRONICS : Earnings, Sales Increase in Fiscal Q4
MT
08/04KIMBALL ELECTRONICS : Earnings Flash (KE) KIMBALL ELECTRONICS Posts Q4 Revenue $..
MT
08/04KIMBALL ELECTRONICS : Earnings Flash (KE) KIMBALL ELECTRONICS Reports Q4 EPS $0...
MT
08/04KE HOLDINGS INC. : to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 11,..
BU
07/30EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Fall as -2-
DJ
07/29Asian ADRs Move Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
07/28CHINA SHUN KE LONG : Expects Wider H1 Net Loss on Weak Sales, Rising Costs
MT
07/28KE : Thinking about buying stock in Tilray, KE Holdings, Li Auto, Allena Pharmac..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KE HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 91 577 M 14 124 M 14 124 M
Net income 2021 5 624 M 867 M 867 M
Net cash 2021 52 930 M 8 163 M 8 163 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 143 B 22 079 M 22 074 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 119 658
Free-Float 47,1%
Chart KE HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
KE Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KE HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 120,19 CNY
Average target price 449,03 CNY
Spread / Average Target 274%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yong Dong Peng Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xu Tao Chief Financial Officer
Wan Gang Xu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Xiao Hong Chen Independent Director
Yu Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KE HOLDINGS INC.-69.87%22 079
CBRE GROUP, INC.55.85%32 165
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-24.05%25 788
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED69.67%12 916
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION36.61%8 304
SUNAC SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED11.89%7 653