  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  KE Holdings Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    BEKE   US4824971042

KE HOLDINGS INC.

(BEKE)
  Report
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Investigates KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) on Behalf of Shareholders

12/28/2021 | 04:35pm EST
Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) to determine whether certain KE Holdings officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and breached fiduciary duties to shareholders. KE Holdings operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China.

If you would like more information about our investigation of KE Holdings Inc.'s misconduct, click here.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) shareholders have legal options. If you own shares of KE Holdings Inc., contact us for more information about your rights.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas
(800) 350-6003
adumas@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against KE Holdings Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
