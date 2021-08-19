Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Kearny Financial Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KRNY   US48716P1084

KEARNY FINANCIAL CORP.

(KRNY)
KEARNY FINANCIAL : DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND (Form 8-K)

08/19/2021 | 04:04pm EDT
KEARNY FINANCIAL CORP.

DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

Fairfield, New Jersey, August 18, 2021 - Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the 'Company'), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the 'Bank'), announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share to stockholders of record as of September 1, 2021, payable on September 15, 2021.

About Kearny Financial Corp.

Kearny Financial Corp. is the parent company of Kearny Bank which operates from its administrative headquarters in Fairfield, New Jersey, and a total of 48 retail branch offices located throughout northern and central New Jersey and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. At June 30, 2021, Kearny Financial Corp. had approximately $7.3 billion in total assets.

Disclaimer

Kearny Financial Corporation published this content on 19 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2021 20:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
