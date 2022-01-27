Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results and Declaration of Cash Dividend 01/27/2022 | 04:16pm EST Send by mail :

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the "Company"), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 of $18.8 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, compared to $19.7 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on February 23, 2022 to stockholders of record as of February 9, 2022. Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to report another quarter of strong financial performance highlighted by growth in our commercial loan and core non-maturity deposit portfolios. Equally as important was the continued advancement of our long-term goals of growing core earnings per share and leveraging tangible capital, which now stands at 11.2% of tangible assets.” Mr. Montanaro continued, “As of quarter-end our commercial loan pipeline stood at a historically high level, which bodes well for our loan growth prospects in the coming quarters.” Regarding expectations for upcoming fed funds rate increases, Mr. Montanaro noted, “Our balance sheet is as well-positioned as it has ever been for the forecasted rising rate environment. Changes in the composition of our loan and deposit portfolios, which have taken place over the past few years, have increased the resiliency of our net interest income to movements in interest rates. In addition, over the past year we have proactively positioned our wholesale balance sheet with an eye towards the forthcoming increase in short-term rates.” Balance Sheet Loans receivable increased $37.1 million to $4.83 billion at December 31, 2021, from $4.79 billion at September 30, 2021, despite a record level of loan repayment activity during the quarter, which totaled $375.8 million.

Deposits increased $58.9 million to $5.45 billion at December 31, 2021, from $5.40 billion at September 30, 2021, reflecting growth of $167.1 million in interest-bearing non-maturity deposits, partially offset by the controlled run-off of time deposits and seasonal fluctuations in non-interest bearing deposits.

Investment securities decreased $44.4 million to $1.64 billion, or 22.9% of total assets, at December 31, 2021, from $1.69 billion, or 23.5% of total assets, at September 30, 2021. Borrowings decreased $34.9 million to $686.1 million, or 9.5% of total assets, at December 31, 2021, from $721.0 million, or 10.0% of total assets, at September 30, 2021. Earnings Performance Highlights Return on average assets was 1.05% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to 1.09% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Return on average equity was 7.46% and 7.66% for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively. Return on average tangible equity was 9.49% and 9.67%, for those same comparative periods. Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Net interest margin contracted three basis points to 2.96% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, from 2.99% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The decrease in net interest margin was due largely to a five basis point reduction in yield on earning assets, partially offset by a two basis point reduction in cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The reduction in yield on earning assets was partly attributable to declines in purchase accounting accretion and loan prepayment penalty income.

Net interest income decreased $903,000 to $48.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, from $49.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Included in net interest income for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively, was purchase accounting accretion of $2.6 million and $2.9 million, and loan prepayment penalty income of $1.5 million and $1.7 million. Non-Interest Income Fees and service charges increased $91,000 to $698,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from $607,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which was largely attributable to growth in various deposit and loan-related fee categories.

Gain on sale of loans decreased $36,000 to $970,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from $1.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. This decrease largely reflected a lower average sales price of residential mortgage loans, partially offset by a modest increase in the volume of residential mortgage loans sold during the period.

Included in other income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 were non-recurring gains of $356,000 attributable to the sale of one property recognized in conjunction with the Bank's ongoing retail branch consolidation efforts. No such gains were recorded during the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Non-Interest Expense Non-interest expense decreased $2.1 million to $29.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, from $31.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Salary and benefit expense decreased $521,000 from September 30, 2021 due largely to reductions in payroll tax and stock benefit plan expense. Net occupancy expense decreased $1.4 million primarily due to non-recurring expense of $1.6 million that was recorded in the prior comparative period and previously disclosed.

The efficiency and non-interest expense ratios were 56.17% and 1.65%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Income Taxes Income tax expense decreased $471,000 to $6.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to $7.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, resulting in effective tax rates of 26.6% and 26.9%, respectively. Asset Quality The balance of non-performing assets decreased $327,000 to $72.8 million, or 1.01% of total assets, at December 31, 2021, from $73.1 million, or 1.02% of total assets, at September 30, 2021. At December 31, 2021, the Company had active COVID-19 payment deferrals on five residential mortgage and home equity loans totaling $2.6 million, representing 0.05% of total loans. Net charge offs totaled $1.1 million, or 0.10% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to $980,000, or 0.08%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. All of the charge-offs recorded during the quarter ended December 31, 2021 had previously been individually reserved for within the allowance for credit losses ("ACL").

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company recorded a provision for credit loss reversal of $2.4 million, compared to a provision for credit loss reversal of $5.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The reversal for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was primarily related to a net reduction in reserves on individually evaluated loans and a reduction in the expected life of various segments of the loan portfolio.

The ACL decreased $3.6 million to $48.2 million, or 0.99% of total loans, at December 31, 2021, from $51.8 million, or 1.08% of total loans at September 30, 2021. Capital For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, book value per share increased by $0.17 to $13.55 while tangible book value per share increased by $0.09 to $10.64.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company repurchased 2,289,537 shares of common stock at a cost of $30.0 million, or $13.10 per share. Through December 31, 2021, the Company repurchased a total of 2,502,676 shares, or 32.9% of the shares authorized for repurchase under the current repurchase program, at a total cost of $32.6 million or $13.05 per share.

At December 31, 2021, the Company’s tangible equity to tangible assets ratio equaled 11.2% while the regulatory capital ratios of both the Company and the Bank were in excess of the levels required by federal banking regulators to be classified as “well-capitalized” under regulatory guidelines. Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has had, and may continue to have, an adverse impact on the Company, its clients and the communities it serves. Given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including whether the coronavirus can continue to be controlled and abated and if the economy is able to remain open. As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we could be subject to any of the following risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations: the demand for our products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income; if the economy is unable to substantially remain open, loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase, resulting in increased charges and reduced income; collateral for loans, especially real estate, may decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase; our allowance for credit losses may increase if borrowers experience financial difficulties, which will adversely affect our net income; the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us; as the result of the decline in the Federal Reserve Board’s target federal funds rate to near 0%, the yield on our assets may decline to a greater extent than the decline in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities, reducing our net interest margin and spread and reducing net income; due to a decline in our stock price or other factors, goodwill may become impaired and be required to be written down; and our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely. Category: Earnings

Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis Kearny Financial Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data)

December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Variance or

Change Variance

or Change Pct. Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 60,452 $ 54,070 $ 6,382 11.8 % Securities available for sale 1,591,066 1,651,156 (60,090 ) -3.6 % Securities held to maturity 53,142 37,497 15,645 41.7 % Loans held-for-sale 12,549 12,884 (335 ) -2.6 % Loans receivable 4,826,404 4,789,339 37,065 0.8 % Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (48,216 ) (51,785 ) 3,569 -6.9 % Net loans receivable 4,778,188 4,737,554 40,634 0.9 % Premises and equipment 54,067 55,236 (1,169 ) -2.1 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 36,622 36,615 7 0.0 % Accrued interest receivable 18,495 19,541 (1,046 ) -5.4 % Goodwill 210,895 210,895 - 0.0 % Core deposit intangible 3,344 3,524 (180 ) -5.1 % Bank owned life insurance 286,433 284,871 1,562 0.5 % Deferred income taxes, net 25,709 27,771 (2,062 ) -7.4 % Other real estate owned 658 178 480 269.7 % Other assets 54,603 51,896 2,707 5.2 % Total assets $ 7,186,223 $ 7,183,688 $ 2,535 0.0 % Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest-bearing 604,805 $ 631,344 $ (26,539 ) -4.2 % Interest-bearing 4,849,220 4,763,795 85,425 1.8 % Total deposits 5,454,025 5,395,139 58,886 1.1 % Borrowings 686,105 720,990 (34,885 ) -4.8 % Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 16,772 16,222 550 3.4 % Other liabilities 33,851 36,914 (3,063 ) -8.3 % Total liabilities 6,190,753 6,169,265 21,488 0.3 % Stockholders' Equity Common stock 735 758 (23 ) -3.0 % Paid-in capital 587,392 616,894 (29,502 ) -4.8 % Retained earnings 431,549 420,701 10,848 2.6 % Unearned ESOP shares (25,780 ) (26,266 ) 486 -1.9 % Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,574 2,336 (762 ) -32.6 % Total stockholders' equity 995,470 1,014,423 (18,953 ) -1.9 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,186,223 $ 7,183,688 $ 2,535 0.0 % Consolidated capital ratios Equity to assets 13.85 % 14.12 % -0.27 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 11.21 % 11.48 % -0.27 % Share data Outstanding shares 73,453 75,800 (2,347 ) -3.1 % Book value per share $ 13.55 $ 13.38 $ 0.17 1.3 % Tangible book value per share (2) $ 10.64 $ 10.55 $ 0.09 0.8 % ________________________ (1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. (2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.

Kearny Financial Corp. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Variance

or Change Variance

or Change Pct. Interest income Loans $ 47,575 $ 48,230 $ (655 ) -1.4 % Taxable investment securities 7,595 8,212 (617 ) -7.5 % Tax-exempt investment securities 327 333 (6 ) -1.8 % Other interest-earning assets 415 431 (16 ) -3.7 % Total Interest Income 55,912 57,206 (1,294 ) -2.3 % Interest expense Deposits 3,663 4,065 (402 ) -9.9 % Borrowings 3,562 3,551 11 0.3 % Total interest expense 7,225 7,616 (391 ) -5.1 % Net interest income 48,687 49,590 (903 ) -1.8 % Reversal of provision for credit losses (2,420 ) (5,400 ) 2,980 -55.2 % Net interest income after reversal of provision

for credit losses 51,107 54,990 (3,883 ) -7.1 % Non-interest income Fees and service charges 698 607 91 15.0 % Gain on sale and call of securities - 1 (1 ) -100.0 % Gain on sale of loans 970 1,006 (36 ) -3.6 % Income from bank owned life insurance 1,562 1,561 1 0.1 % Electronic banking fees and charges 421 407 14 3.4 % Other income 482 218 264 121.1 % Total non-interest income 4,133 3,800 333 8.8 % Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 18,096 18,617 (521 ) -2.8 % Net occupancy expense of premises 3,156 4,547 (1,391 ) -30.6 % Equipment and systems 3,723 3,825 (102 ) -2.7 % Advertising and marketing 448 392 56 14.3 % Federal deposit insurance premium 721 492 229 46.5 % Directors' compensation 649 803 (154 ) -19.2 % Other expense 2,877 3,127 (250 ) -8.0 % Total non-interest expense 29,670 31,803 (2,133 ) -6.7 % Income before income taxes 25,570 26,987 (1,417 ) -5.3 % Income taxes 6,801 7,272 (471 ) -6.5 % Net income $ 18,769 $ 19,715 $ (946 ) -4.8 % Net income per common share (EPS) Basic $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.00 Diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.00 Dividends declared Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.11 $ 0.10 $ 0.01 Cash dividends declared $ 7,921 $ 7,381 $ 540 Dividend payout ratio 42.2 % 37.4 % 4.8 % Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding Basic 72,011 74,537 (2,526 ) Diluted 72,037 74,556 (2,519 )

Kearny Financial Corp. Average Balance Sheet Data (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (Dollars in Thousands) December 31,

2021 September 30, 2021 Variance

or Change Variance

or Change Pct. Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 4,822,959 $ 4,835,676 $ (12,717 ) -0.3 % Taxable investment securities 1,610,395 1,649,953 (39,558 ) -2.4 % Tax-exempt investment securities 57,686 59,115 (1,429 ) -2.4 % Other interest-earning assets 77,811 85,749 (7,938 ) -9.3 % Total interest-earning assets 6,568,851 6,630,493 (61,642 ) -0.9 % Non-interest-earning assets 611,390 616,735 (5,345 ) -0.9 % Total assets $ 7,180,241 $ 7,247,228 $ (66,987 ) -0.9 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,027,021 $ 1,954,271 $ 72,750 3.7 % Savings 1,086,903 1,102,865 (15,962 ) -1.4 % Certificates of deposit 1,693,423 1,798,473 (105,050 ) -5.8 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,807,347 4,855,609 (48,262 ) -1.0 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 666,029 665,915 114 0.0 % Other borrowings 26,033 28,532 (2,499 ) -8.8 % Total borrowings 692,062 694,447 (2,385 ) -0.3 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,499,409 5,550,056 (50,647 ) -0.9 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 624,200 610,271 13,929 2.3 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 50,870 56,893 (6,023 ) -10.6 % Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 675,070 667,164 7,906 1.2 % Total liabilities 6,174,479 6,217,220 (42,741 ) -0.7 % Stockholders' equity 1,005,762 1,030,008 (24,246 ) -2.4 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,180,241 $ 7,247,228 $ (66,987 ) -0.9 % Average interest-earning assets to average

interest-bearing liabilities 119.45 % 119.47 % -0.02 % 0.0 %

Kearny Financial Corp. Performance Ratio Highlights (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, Variance 2021 2021 or Change Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale 3.95 % 3.99 % -0.04 % Taxable investment securities 1.89 % 1.99 % -0.10 % Tax-exempt investment securities (1) 2.26 % 2.25 % 0.01 % Other interest-earning assets 2.13 % 2.01 % 0.12 % Total interest-earning assets 3.40 % 3.45 % -0.05 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 0.22 % 0.23 % -0.01 % Savings 0.11 % 0.12 % -0.01 % Certificates of deposit 0.53 % 0.57 % -0.04 % Total interest-bearing deposits 0.30 % 0.33 % -0.03 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2.14 % 2.13 % 0.01 % Other borrowings 0.09 % 0.10 % -0.01 % Total borrowings 2.06 % 2.05 % 0.01 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.53 % 0.55 % -0.02 % Interest rate spread (2) 2.87 % 2.90 % -0.03 % Net interest margin (3) 2.96 % 2.99 % -0.03 % Non-interest income to average assets

(annualized) 0.23 % 0.21 % 0.02 % Non-interest expense to average assets

(annualized) 1.65 % 1.76 % -0.11 % Efficiency ratio (4) 56.17 % 59.57 % -3.40 % Return on average assets (annualized) 1.05 % 1.09 % -0.04 % Return on average equity (annualized) 7.46 % 7.66 % -0.20 % Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5) 9.49 % 9.67 % -0.18 % ________________________ (1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield. (2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.

Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis Consolidated Balance Sheets At (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 60,452 $ 54,070 $ 67,855 $ 108,991 $ 129,694 Securities available for sale 1,591,066 1,651,156 1,676,864 1,778,970 1,695,893 Securities held to maturity 53,142 37,497 38,138 27,168 29,549 Loans held-for-sale 12,549 12,884 16,492 5,172 12,601 Loans receivable 4,826,404 4,789,339 4,851,394 4,798,239 4,828,634 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (48,216 ) (51,785 ) (58,165 ) (63,762 ) (63,386 ) Net loans receivable 4,778,188 4,737,554 4,793,229 4,734,477 4,765,248 Premises and equipment 54,067 55,236 56,338 60,360 61,181 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 36,622 36,615 36,615 45,578 45,578 Accrued interest receivable 18,495 19,541 19,362 20,562 19,826 Goodwill 210,895 210,895 210,895 210,895 210,895 Core deposit intangible 3,344 3,524 3,705 3,888 4,151 Bank owned life insurance 286,433 284,871 283,310 281,765 280,235 Deferred income taxes, net 25,709 27,771 29,323 32,230 30,846 Other real estate owned 658 178 178 178 178 Other assets 54,603 51,896 51,431 47,760 49,278 Total assets $ 7,186,223 $ 7,183,688 $ 7,283,735 $ 7,357,994 $ 7,335,153 Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 604,805 $ 631,344 $ 593,718 $ 545,746 $ 518,828 Interest-bearing 4,849,220 4,763,795 4,891,588 4,828,706 4,793,785 Total deposits 5,454,025 5,395,139 5,485,306 5,374,452 5,312,613 Borrowings 686,105 720,990 685,876 865,763 865,651 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 16,772 16,222 15,752 15,300 16,100 Other liabilities 33,851 36,914 53,857 38,667 48,448 Total liabilities 6,190,753 6,169,265 6,240,791 6,294,182 6,242,812 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 735 758 790 820 849 Paid-in capital 587,392 616,894 654,396 691,280 724,389 Retained earnings 431,549 420,701 408,367 397,594 388,376 Unearned ESOP shares (25,780 ) (26,266 ) (26,753 ) (27,239 ) (27,726 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,574 2,336 6,144 1,357 6,453 Total stockholders' equity 995,470 1,014,423 1,042,944 1,063,812 1,092,341 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,186,223 $ 7,183,688 $ 7,283,735 $ 7,357,994 $ 7,335,153 Consolidated capital ratios Equity to assets 13.85 % 14.12 % 14.32 % 14.46 % 14.89 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 11.21 % 11.48 % 11.72 % 11.89 % 12.32 % Share data Outstanding shares 73,453 75,800 78,965 81,943 84,938 Book value per share $ 13.55 $ 13.38 $ 13.21 $ 12.98 $ 12.86 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 10.64 $ 10.55 $ 10.49 $ 10.36 $ 10.33 ________________________ (1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. (2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.

At Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights

(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020

Loan portfolio composition: Commercial loans: Multi-family $ 2,007,431 $ 1,978,681 $ 2,039,260 $ 2,055,396 $ 2,076,483 Nonresidential 1,026,447 1,023,391 1,079,444 1,110,765 1,123,695 Commercial business 180,429 169,392 168,951 183,181 202,010 Construction 110,703 112,226 93,804 95,533 90,398 Total commercial loans 3,325,010 3,283,690 3,381,459 3,444,875 3,492,586 One- to four-family residential mortgage loans 1,477,267 1,483,106 1,447,721 1,323,485 1,305,351 Consumer loans: Home equity loans and lines of credit 43,934 44,912 47,871 59,721 65,298 Other consumer loans 3,040 3,020 3,259 3,445 4,123 Total consumer loans 46,974 47,932 51,130 63,166 69,421 Total loans, excluding yield adjustments 4,849,251 4,814,728 4,880,310 4,831,526 4,867,358 Unaccreted yield adjustments (22,847 ) (25,389 ) (28,916 ) (33,287 ) (38,724 ) Loans receivable, net of yield adjustments 4,826,404 4,789,339 4,851,394 4,798,239 4,828,634 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (48,216 ) (51,785 ) (58,165 ) (63,762 ) (63,386 ) Net loans receivable $ 4,778,188 $ 4,737,554 $ 4,793,229 $ 4,734,477 $ 4,765,248 Loan portfolio allocation: Commercial loans: Multi-family 41.4 % 41.1 % 41.8 % 42.5 % 42.7 % Nonresidential 21.2 % 21.3 % 22.1 % 23.0 % 23.1 % Commercial business 3.7 % 3.5 % 3.5 % 3.8 % 4.2 % Construction 2.3 % 2.3 % 1.9 % 2.0 % 1.8 % Total commercial loans 68.6 % 68.2 % 69.3 % 71.3 % 71.8 % One- to four-family residential mortgage loans 30.5 % 30.8 % 29.7 % 27.4 % 26.8 % Consumer loans: Home equity loans and lines of credit 0.9 % 0.9 % 0.9 % 1.2 % 1.3 % Other consumer loans 0.0 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % Total consumer loans 0.9 % 1.0 % 1.0 % 1.3 % 1.4 % Total loans, excluding yield adjustments 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Asset quality: Nonperforming assets: Accruing loans - 90 days and over past due $ - $ - $ - $ 2 $ - Nonaccrual loans 72,138 72,945 79,767 71,416 71,472 Total nonperforming loans 72,138 72,945 79,767 71,418 71,472 Other real estate owned 658 178 178 178 178 Total nonperforming assets $ 72,796 $ 73,123 $ 79,945 $ 71,596 $ 71,650 Nonperforming loans (% total loans) 1.49 % 1.52 % 1.64 % 1.49 % 1.48 % Nonperforming assets (% total assets) 1.01 % 1.02 % 1.10 % 0.97 % 0.98 % Allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL): ACL to total loans 0.99 % 1.08 % 1.19 % 1.32 % 1.30 % ACL to nonperforming loans 66.84 % 70.99 % 72.92 % 89.28 % 88.69 % Net charge offs $ 1,149 $ 980 $ 656 $ 750 $ 109 Average net charge off rate (annualized) 0.10 % 0.08 % 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.01 %

At Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights

(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Funding by type: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 604,805 $ 631,344 $ 593,718 $ 545,746 $ 518,828 Interest-bearing demand 2,106,693 1,937,661 1,902,478 1,923,184 1,752,699 Savings 1,087,740 1,089,699 1,111,364 1,105,481 1,075,122 Certificates of deposit 1,654,787 1,736,435 1,877,746 1,800,041 1,965,964 Interest-bearing deposits 4,849,220 4,763,795 4,891,588 4,828,706 4,793,785 Total deposits 5,454,025 5,395,139 5,485,306 5,374,452 5,312,613 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 666,105 665,990 665,876 865,763 865,651 Overnight borrowings 20,000 55,000 20,000 - - Total borrowings 686,105 720,990 685,876 865,763 865,651 Total funding $ 6,140,130 $ 6,116,129 $ 6,171,182 $ 6,240,215 $ 6,178,264 Loans as a % of deposits 87.8 % 88.1 % 87.7 % 88.2 % 89.9 % Deposits as a % of total funding 88.8 % 88.2 % 88.9 % 86.1 % 86.0 % Borrowings as a % of total funding 11.2 % 11.8 % 11.1 % 13.9 % 14.0 % Funding by source: Retail deposits: Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 604,805 $ 631,344 $ 593,718 $ 545,746 $ 518,828 Interest-bearing demand 2,106,693 1,937,661 1,902,478 1,923,184 1,752,699 Savings 1,087,740 1,089,699 1,111,364 1,105,481 1,075,122 Certificates of deposit 1,184,530 1,264,016 1,398,808 1,508,494 1,658,277 Total retail deposits 4,983,768 4,922,720 5,006,368 5,082,905 5,004,926 Wholesale funding: Certificates of deposit (listing service) $ 11,622 $ 13,817 $ 20,322 $ 32,952 $ 43,112 Certificates of deposit (brokered) 458,635 458,602 458,616 258,595 264,575 Total wholesale deposits 470,257 472,419 478,938 291,547 307,687 FHLB advances 666,105 665,990 665,876 865,763 865,651 Overnight borrowings 20,000 55,000 20,000 - - Total wholesale funding 1,156,362 1,193,409 1,164,814 1,157,310 1,173,338 Total funding $ 6,140,130 $ 6,116,129 $ 6,171,182 $ 6,240,215 $ 6,178,264 Retail funding as a % of total funding 81.2 % 80.5 % 81.1 % 81.5 % 81.0 % Wholesale funding as a % of total funding 18.8 % 19.5 % 18.9 % 18.5 % 19.0 %

Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

Interest income Loans (1) $ 47,575 $ 48,230 $ 48,464 $ 50,159 $ 50,806 Taxable investment securities 7,595 8,212 8,304 7,891 7,707 Tax-exempt investment securities 327 333 355 410 433 Other interest-earning assets 415 431 549 705 787 Total interest income 55,912 57,206 57,672 59,165 59,733 Interest expense Deposits 3,663 4,065 5,156 6,670 8,647 Borrowings 3,562 3,551 3,451 4,012 5,193 Total interest expense 7,225 7,616 8,607 10,682 13,840 Net interest income 48,687 49,590 49,065 48,483 45,893 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses (2,420 ) (5,400 ) (4,941 ) 1,126 (1,365 ) Net interest income after (reversal of)

provision for credit losses 51,107 54,990 54,006 47,357 47,258 Non-interest income Fees and service charges (1) 698 607 423 473 556 Gain on sale and call of securities - 1 313 18 813 Gain on sale of loans 970 1,006 363 943 2,378 Income from bank owned life insurance 1,562 1,561 1,545 1,530 1,596 Electronic banking fees and charges 421 407 452 456 404 Other income 482 218 400 1,194 67 Total non-interest income 4,133 3,800 3,496 4,614 5,814 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 18,096 18,617 17,777 16,965 17,081 Net occupancy expense of premises 3,156 4,547 2,998 3,433 3,120 Equipment and systems 3,723 3,825 3,575 3,823 3,902 Advertising and marketing 448 392 581 567 513 Federal deposit insurance premium 721 492 490 488 490 Directors' compensation 649 803 749 748 748 Debt extinguishment expenses - - - - 796 Other expense 2,877 3,127 5,816 3,792 3,860 Total non-interest expense 29,670 31,803 31,986 29,816 30,510 Income before income taxes 25,570 26,987 25,516 22,155 22,562 Income taxes 6,801 7,272 7,033 5,732 5,614 Net income $ 18,769 $ 19,715 $ 18,483 $ 16,423 $ 16,948 Net income per common share (EPS) Basic $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.24 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 Diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.24 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 Dividends declared Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.11 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.08 Cash dividends declared $ 7,921 $ 7,381 $ 7,710 $ 7,205 $ 6,706 Dividend payout ratio 42.2 % 37.4 % 41.7 % 43.9 % 39.6 % Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding Basic 72,011 74,537 77,658 80,673 85,120 Diluted 72,037 74,556 77,680 80,690 85,123 ________________________ (1) Effective July 1, 2021, loan prepayment penalty income is recorded as a component of interest income on loans. Previously, loan prepayment penalty income was recorded within non-interest income. Periods prior to September 30, 2021 have been adjusted to reflect this change. Loan prepayment penalty income for the periods ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 was $902,000, $852,000 and $1,340,000, respectively. Three Months Ended Average Balance Sheet Data

(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020

Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for

sale $ 4,822,959 $ 4,835,676 $ 4,817,980 $ 4,816,592 $ 4,871,268 Taxable investment securities 1,610,395 1,649,953 1,720,838 1,674,223 1,544,095 Tax-exempt investment securities 57,686 59,115 63,047 73,573 79,044 Other interest-earning assets 77,811 85,749 117,212 169,291 266,114 Total interest-earning assets 6,568,851 6,630,493 6,719,077 6,733,679 6,760,521 Non-interest-earning assets 611,390 616,735 609,762 617,440 632,084 Total assets $ 7,180,241 $ 7,247,228 $ 7,328,839 $ 7,351,119 $ 7,392,605 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,027,021 $ 1,954,271 $ 1,930,193 $ 1,831,617 $ 1,683,222 Savings 1,086,903 1,102,865 1,118,402 1,084,981 1,058,675 Certificates of deposit 1,693,423 1,798,473 1,934,650 1,904,234 1,899,406 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,807,347 4,855,609 4,983,245 4,820,832 4,641,303 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 666,029 665,915 665,802 865,690 1,057,958 Other borrowings 26,033 28,532 6,670 - - Total borrowings 692,062 694,447 672,472 865,690 1,057,958 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,499,409 5,550,056 5,655,717 5,686,522 5,699,261 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 624,200 610,271 566,632 525,018 502,479 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 50,870 56,893 52,292 57,018 73,683 Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 675,070 667,164 618,924 582,036 576,162 Total liabilities 6,174,479 6,217,220 6,274,641 6,268,558 6,275,423 Stockholders' equity 1,005,762 1,030,008 1,054,198 1,082,561 1,117,182 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,180,241 $ 7,247,228 $ 7,328,839 $ 7,351,119 $ 7,392,605 Average interest-earning assets to average

interest-bearing liabilities 119.45 % 119.47 % 118.80 % 118.41 % 118.62 %

Three Months Ended Performance Ratio Highlights December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for

sale (1) 3.95 % 3.99 % 4.02 % 4.17 % 4.17 % Taxable investment securities 1.89 % 1.99 % 1.93 % 1.89 % 2.00 % Tax-exempt investment securities (2) 2.26 % 2.25 % 2.25 % 2.23 % 2.19 % Other interest-earning assets 2.13 % 2.01 % 1.87 % 1.67 % 1.18 % Total interest-earning assets (1) 3.40 % 3.45 % 3.43 % 3.51 % 3.53 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 0.22 % 0.23 % 0.27 % 0.34 % 0.47 % Savings 0.11 % 0.12 % 0.15 % 0.21 % 0.33 % Certificates of deposit 0.53 % 0.57 % 0.71 % 0.96 % 1.22 % Total interest-bearing deposits 0.30 % 0.33 % 0.41 % 0.55 % 0.75 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2.14 % 2.13 % 2.07 % 1.85 % 1.96 % Other borrowings 0.09 % 0.10 % 0.07 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Total borrowings 2.06 % 2.05 % 2.05 % 1.85 % 1.96 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.53 % 0.55 % 0.61 % 0.75 % 0.97 % Interest rate spread (1) (3) 2.87 % 2.90 % 2.82 % 2.76 % 2.56 % Net interest margin (1) (4) 2.96 % 2.99 % 2.92 % 2.88 % 2.72 % Non-interest income to average assets

(annualized) (1) 0.23 % 0.21 % 0.19 % 0.25 % 0.31 % Non-interest expense to average assets

(annualized) 1.65 % 1.76 % 1.75 % 1.62 % 1.65 % Efficiency ratio (5) 56.17 % 59.57 % 60.86 % 56.15 % 59.01 % Return on average assets (annualized) 1.05 % 1.09 % 1.01 % 0.89 % 0.92 % Return on average equity (annualized) 7.46 % 7.66 % 7.01 % 6.07 % 6.07 % Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (6) 9.49 % 9.67 % 8.81 % 7.57 % 7.52 % ________________________ (1) Effective July 1, 2021, loan prepayment penalty income is recorded as a component of interest income on loans. Previously, loan prepayment penalty income was recorded within non-interest income. Periods prior to September 30, 2021 have been adjusted to reflect this change. Loan prepayment penalty income for the periods ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 was $902,000, $852,000 and $1,340,000, respectively. (2) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield. (3) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (5) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (6) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets. This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP measures provide additional information which allow readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is included below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.



Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Three Months Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Adjusted net income: Net income (GAAP) $ 18,769 $ 19,715 $ 18,483 $ 16,423 $ 16,948 Non-recurring transactions - net of tax: Branch consolidation expenses and

impairment charges 132 1,209 870 264 243 Net effect of sale and call of securities - (1 ) (220 ) (13 ) (571 ) Debt extinguishment expenses - - - - 558 Reversal of income tax valuation

allowance - - (12 ) - (523 ) Net effect of sales of other assets (251 ) - (144 ) (587 ) - Adjusted net income $ 18,650 $ 20,923 $ 18,977 $ 16,087 $ 16,655 Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision net

revenue: Net income (GAAP) $ 18,769 $ 19,715 $ 18,483 $ 16,423 $ 16,948 Adjustments to net income (GAAP): Provision for income taxes 6,801 7,272 7,033 5,732 5,614 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses (2,420 ) (5,400 ) (4,941 ) 1,126 (1,365 ) Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

(non-GAAP) $ 23,150 $ 21,587 $ 20,575 $ 23,281 $ 21,197 Adjusted earnings per share: Weighted average common shares - basic 72,011 74,537 77,658 80,673 85,120 Weighted average common shares - diluted 72,037 74,556 77,680 80,690 85,123 Earnings per share - basic (GAAP) $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.24 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP) $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.24 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 Adjusted earnings per share - basic

(non-GAAP) $ 0.26 $ 0.28 $ 0.24 $ 0.20 $ 0.19 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted

(non-GAAP) $ 0.26 $ 0.28 $ 0.24 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 Adjusted return on average assets: Total average assets $ 7,180,241 $ 7,247,228 $ 7,328,839 $ 7,351,119 $ 7,392,605 Return on average assets (GAAP) 1.05 % 1.09 % 1.01 % 0.89 % 0.92 % Adjusted return on average assets

(non-GAAP) 1.04 % 1.15 % 1.04 % 0.88 % 0.90 % Adjusted return on average equity: Total average equity $ 1,005,762 $ 1,030,008 $ 1,054,198 $ 1,082,561 $ 1,117,182 Return on average equity (GAAP) 7.46 % 7.66 % 7.01 % 6.07 % 6.07 % Adjusted return on average equity

(non-GAAP) 7.42 % 8.13 % 7.20 % 5.94 % 5.96 %

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Three Months Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Adjusted return on average tangible equity: Total average equity $ 1,005,762 $ 1,030,008 $ 1,054,198 $ 1,082,561 $ 1,117,182 Less: average goodwill (210,895 ) (210,895 ) (210,895 ) (210,895 ) (210,895 ) Less: average other intangible assets (3,462 ) (3,641 ) (3,825 ) (4,045 ) (4,317 ) $ 791,405 $ 815,472 $ 839,478 $ 867,621 $ 901,970 - - - - Return on average tangible equity

(non-GAAP) 9.49 % 9.67 % 8.81 % 7.57 % 7.52 % Adjusted return on average tangible equity

(non-GAAP) 9.43 % 10.26 % 9.04 % 7.42 % 7.39 % Adjusted non-interest expense ratio: Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 29,670 $ 31,803 $ 31,986 $ 29,816 $ 30,510 Non-recurring transactions: Branch consolidation expenses and

impairment charges (187 ) (1,711 ) (1,239 ) (375 ) (347 ) Debt extinguishment expenses - - - - (796 ) Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 29,483 $ 30,092 $ 30,747 $ 29,441 $ 29,367 Non-interest expense ratio (GAAP) 1.65 % 1.76 % 1.75 % 1.62 % 1.65 % Adjusted non-interest expense ratio

(non-GAAP) 1.64 % 1.66 % 1.68 % 1.60 % 1.59 % Adjusted efficiency ratio: Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 29,483 $ 30,092 $ 30,747 $ 29,441 $ 29,367 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 48,687 $ 49,590 $ 49,065 $ 48,483 $ 45,893 Total non-interest income (GAAP) 4,133 3,800 3,496 4,614 5,814 Non-recurring transactions: Net effect of sale and call of securities - (1 ) (313 ) (18 ) (813 ) Net effect of sales of other assets (356 ) - (205 ) (837 ) - Total revenue (non-GAAP) $ 52,464 $ 53,389 $ 52,043 $ 52,242 $ 50,894 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 56.17 % 59.57 % 60.86 % 56.15 % 59.01 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 56.20 % 56.36 % 59.08 % 56.36 % 57.70 % For further information contact:

Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, or

Keith Suchodolski, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Kearny Financial Corp.

(973) 244-4500

