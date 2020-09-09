Log in
KEBNI : IS NOW TRADING ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET

09/09/2020 | 02:10pm EDT
Press releases

Press releases are available in Swedish when no translation exists.

KEBNI IS NOW TRADING ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET

KebNi AB (publ) ('KebNi' or the 'Company') has today commenced trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Today is the first day of trading for KebNi on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

'We are proud to welcome KebNi to Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Europe's leading market for small- and medium sized companies,' said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. 'KebNi is a leader within the increasingly important satellite communications industry and we look forward to supporting the company in its continued growth journey.'

'At KebNi we are excited to achieve another key milestone in our growth journey. We believe that moving our listing to Nasdaq will provide us a bigger platform with a global reach, that can connect us with a broader range of investors. Being listed at Nasdaq also increases our customers confidence in our brand and will help us to expand KebNi's global presence. I send a warm thank to our management team and advisors, who has been working hard on achieving this important milestone.' says Carsten Drachmann, CEO of KebNi.

KebNi's share will continue to be traded under the short name KEBNI with the current ISIN code SE0012904803. The company's shareholders do not need to take any action in connection with the listing change.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Carsten Drachmann, CEO

Email: carsten.drachmann@kebni.com

Phone: +45 4063 4036

KebNi AB is active in satellite communication and precision inertial sensors and invests in and develops reliable technologies for safety, precision and stabilization.

KebNi AB includes the wholly owned subsidiaries KebNi Inertial Sensing AB, KebNi Land Mobile AB & Satmission AB.

KebNi AB, via the KebNi Maritime brand, develops, manufactures and sells innovative 4-axes stabilizing VSAT antennas for maritime use based on its P9 antenna platform. KebNi Inertial Sensing AB develops, manufactures and sells advanced inertial sensors designed to measure movements in three dimensions. KebNi Land Mobile AB develops, manufactures and sells Communication on the Move (COTM) antennas for land. Satmission AB develops, manufactures and sells Communication on the Pause (COTP) for mobile satellite communications systems.

The company's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden.

The company is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market [KEBNI B] and the company's Certified Adviser is Redeye AB (certifiedadviser@redeye.se, +46 8 121 576 90)

Files for download

Disclaimer

KebNi AB (publ) published this content on 25 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 18:09:06 UTC
