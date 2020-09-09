KEBNI : IS NOW TRADING ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET

Today is the first day of trading for KebNi on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

'We are proud to welcome KebNi to Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Europe's leading market for small- and medium sized companies,' said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. 'KebNi is a leader within the increasingly important satellite communications industry and we look forward to supporting the company in its continued growth journey.'

'At KebNi we are excited to achieve another key milestone in our growth journey. We believe that moving our listing to Nasdaq will provide us a bigger platform with a global reach, that can connect us with a broader range of investors. Being listed at Nasdaq also increases our customers confidence in our brand and will help us to expand KebNi's global presence. I send a warm thank to our management team and advisors, who has been working hard on achieving this important milestone.' says Carsten Drachmann, CEO of KebNi.

KebNi's share will continue to be traded under the short name KEBNI with the current ISIN code SE0012904803. The company's shareholders do not need to take any action in connection with the listing change.