KEBNI : SPECIAL ADVISOR TO SPEARHEAD MOVE INTO $5US BILLION LEO SATELLITE MARKET

Stockholm, Sweden, September 7th 2020 - KebNi AB, a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange in Sweden, focused on becoming a leading supplier of antenna solutions, servicing international government and commercial markets has announced the appointment of Ronald van der Breggen as special advisor to the CEO.

In this role Ronald will help develop KebNi's winning strategy for the large opportunity that the future LEO satellite services represent. Ronald brings over 25 years of telecommunication and satellite experience, which includes working for several of the most prominent satellite operators, the last five years of which has been exclusively for LEO operators, most notably LeoSat, in the areas of strategic and commercial planning and sales management.

Recent reports on the LEO market include Absolute Reports predicting a global market size of 5.2 billion USD by 2024.

KebNi's CEO, Carsten Drachmann, said: 'KebNi is well positioned to use its technology and stabilization platforms to capture significant market share in the upcoming low earth orbit (LEO) satellite market.'

'LEO is offering new ways of communicating via satellite, utilizing a constellation of satellites much closer to earth than the traditional geostationary satellites (GEO). Key features of LEO include higher data rates and lower latency which, through KebNi's technology, will offer the advantage of enhanced security, seamless integration and operational flexibility to end-users globally,' he added.

'We see a great future in IOT, 5G backhaul and various other mission critical applications for enterprise and government. With companies like Amazon, OneWeb, Starlink, Iridium and Telesat currently in the process of launching thousands of low orbit satellites, it is KebNi's strategic goal to expand its product offering and leverage its current unique technology to deliver ground equipment and terminals for the these new LEO satellite networks. To help us in setting and executing the best strategy to achieve this long term goal, I'm looking forward to working with Ronald, who pioneered the LEO industry in the past five years and brings a wealth of expertise and industry knowledge to the company,' he concluded.

KebNi is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and has a long history and experience in maritime satellite antenna solutions and solutions for inertial movement sensing. It markets its products through three business areas - KebNi Maritime for Maritime Satellite Antennas, KebNi Inertial Sensing for Inertial Measurement Units and KebNi Land Mobile for Communication on the Move (COTM) as well as Communication on the Pause (COTP) antennas. KebNi's products and solutions address government & military customers, as well as commercial customers in industries for robotics and self-driving vehicles.

Mr Van Der Breggen said: 'I'm very much looking forward to be involved in KebNi's process of defining its winning strategy for the LEO opportunity. The LEO market is characterized by its grand announcement and its very diverse, yet big opportunities. In that context I am already impressed with KebNi's focus on where it sees opportunities in leveraging its robust and high-quality products and engineering capabilities. I am confident it will bring the company many opportunities worldwide and I am excited to help the company develop that success.'

A native of the Netherlands, Ronald van der Breggen, has more than 20 years of experience in the telecom and satellite sectors. He began his telecom career at Dutch Telecom incumbent KPN and KPNQwest, rising to the position of VP IP Services. He then joined SES, one of the world's leading satellite operators as Vice President Customer Account Management. From 2015 to 2019 he served as Chief Commercial Officer of LeoSat, where under his leadership the company secured $2 Billion USD in pre-launch commitments.