KEBNI : RECRUITS HEAD OF SALES, INERTIAL SENSING - AIMS IMU

Stockholm, 23 June 2021 - KebNi AB (publ) recruits Erik Winther as Head of Sales Inertial Sensing, tasked to lead the company's sensor-based growth journey.

Erik has an M.Sc. in Industrial Engineering from Sweden and South Korea. During the studies, he served Scania and other industrial companies as employee and consultant. After graduation he joined Saab AB through their Graduate Leadership Programme.

In 2014, he joined Vricon as Sales Director, a small venture set out to build and offer the most accurate representation of entire Earth in 3D. Erik led the international sales expansion across several continents, managing the full process from go-to-market strategies to successful deliveries and client retention. Valuable experiences include complex multi-million USD contracts to governments and businesses via resellers as well as through prime and subcontractor setups. In 2020, Vricon was merged into Maxar Technologies Inc at a valuation of ~280 million USD.

'I'm excited to see favourable parallels between KebNi and my past experiences, including a very potent technical foundation and a strong team of key persons ready to leverage the potential.', says Erik and adds, 'A holistic and customer-focused approach on KebNi's unique strengths will enable us to develop tailored solutions, creating both improved performance and new value streams for our clients'.

Kristian Wallin (CCO) comments, 'Erik joins at an exciting time for KebNi, it's a clear step to reinforce our sales organization and an exceptional addition to the team. Erik will mainly focus on the Inertial Sensing and IMU Sales, but with his experience from space technology, he also makes the ideal match to capture synergies with the Satellite Communication area.'

Erik Winther will start as Head of Sales for KebNi Inertial Sensing in August.