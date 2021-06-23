Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. KebNi AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KEBNI B   SE0012904803

KEBNI AB (PUBL)

(KEBNI B)
  Report
06/23
1.026 SEK   +0.59%
KEBNI : RECRUITS HEAD OF SALES, INERTIAL SENSING - AIMS IMU

06/23/2021 | 07:11am EDT
Press releases

Press releases are available in Swedish when no translation exists.

KEBNI RECRUITS HEAD OF SALES, INERTIAL SENSING - AIMS IMU

KebNi recruits Erik Winther as Head of Sales, Inertial Sensing - AIMS IMU

Stockholm, 23 June 2021 - KebNi AB (publ) recruits Erik Winther as Head of Sales Inertial Sensing, tasked to lead the company's sensor-based growth journey.

Erik has an M.Sc. in Industrial Engineering from Sweden and South Korea. During the studies, he served Scania and other industrial companies as employee and consultant. After graduation he joined Saab AB through their Graduate Leadership Programme.

In 2014, he joined Vricon as Sales Director, a small venture set out to build and offer the most accurate representation of entire Earth in 3D. Erik led the international sales expansion across several continents, managing the full process from go-to-market strategies to successful deliveries and client retention. Valuable experiences include complex multi-million USD contracts to governments and businesses via resellers as well as through prime and subcontractor setups. In 2020, Vricon was merged into Maxar Technologies Inc at a valuation of ~280 million USD.

'I'm excited to see favourable parallels between KebNi and my past experiences, including a very potent technical foundation and a strong team of key persons ready to leverage the potential.', says Erik and adds, 'A holistic and customer-focused approach on KebNi's unique strengths will enable us to develop tailored solutions, creating both improved performance and new value streams for our clients'.

Kristian Wallin (CCO) comments, 'Erik joins at an exciting time for KebNi, it's a clear step to reinforce our sales organization and an exceptional addition to the team. Erik will mainly focus on the Inertial Sensing and IMU Sales, but with his experience from space technology, he also makes the ideal match to capture synergies with the Satellite Communication area.'

Erik Winther will start as Head of Sales for KebNi Inertial Sensing in August.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Torbjörn Saxmo, CEO

Email: torbjorn.saxmo@kebni.com

Phone: +46 (0)709 16 14 82

About KebNi AB (publ)
KebNi has a long history and extensive experience in maritime and land-based satellite antenna solutions as well as solutions for inertial sensor systems for motion detection. The company, headquartered in Stockholm, is focused on becoming a leading supplier of reliable technology, products and solutions for satellite communications, security, positioning and stabilization. KebNi's products and solutions are aimed at government, military and commercial customers. The company operates in a global market, directly and through a network of resellers.

KebNi currently has operations in two different product areas - satellite communication and inertial sensors. These are described in detail at www.kebni.com.

KebNi 'brings stability to a world in motion'.

The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market [KEBNI B] and the company's Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission AB (ca@gwkapital.se, +46 8 503 000 50).

The information was submitted, through the care of the contact person above, for publication on June 23, 2021 at 13:05 CET.

Disclaimer

KebNi AB (publ) published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 11:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
