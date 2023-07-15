KEC International Limited announced that Mr. G. L. Mirchandani, independent director has vide his letter dated July 15, 2023, resigned from the board of directors of the company with immediate effect on account of his advancing age and related health issues. Mr. Mirchandani has confirmed that there is no other material reason for his resignation as an independent director of the company. Date of cessation is July 15, 2023.
Directorship - MIRC Electronics Limited, Chairman and Managing Director. Board Committees position in MIRC Electronics Limited: Stakeholders Relationship Committee (Member); CSR Committee (Chairman); Risk Management Committee (Chairman); Finance Committee (Chairman).