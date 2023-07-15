KEC International Limited is an India-based company that is primarily engaged in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) businesses. Its business relates to infrastructure interalia products, projects and systems, and related activities for power transmission, distribution, railway and other EPC businesses. Its business units include Power Transmission and Distribution, Railways, Civil and Urban Infrastructure, Solar, Oil and Gas Pipelines, Smart Infrastructure and Cables. Power Transmission and Distribution designs, manufactures, tests, supplies, and erects transmission lines on turnkey basis. Railways provides turnkey solutions for various types of railway contracts. Civil and Urban Infrastructure focuses on the construction of factories, warehouses, residential buildings, and sewage and water treatment plants, among others. The Solar business is engaged in photovoltaic (PV) projects. Oil and Gas Pipelines focuses on the construction of oil and gas cross-country pipelines.