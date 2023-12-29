KEC International wins New Orders of Rs. 1,566 crores

Mumbai, December 28, 2023: KEC International Ltd., a global infrastructure EPC major, an RPG Group Company, has secured new orders of Rs. 1,566 crores across its various businesses:

Transmission & Distribution (T&D): The business has secured orders for T&D projects in India and Americas: 400/220 kV Transmission lines and 220/132 kV GIS & AIS Substation orders in India

Supply of Towers, Hardware and Poles in Americas

Civil: The business has secured an order in the Commercial building segment in India.

Oil & Gas Pipelines: The business has secured an order for composite works for an oil terminal station in India.

Cables: The business has secured orders for supply of various types of cables in India and overseas.

Mr. Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International Ltd commented,"We are happy with the new order wins, especially the significant orders in the T&D business. The momentum in our tower supply orders especially in North America is indicative of the growing demand for our product offerings in the region. Our Civil business has further expanded its presence in the commercial building segment with an order from a reputed real estate developer for a hybrid high-rise structure. The Oil & Gas Pipeline business has strengthened its order book by securing its second order for composite station works."

About KEC International Limited KEC International is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of Power Transmission and Distribution, Railways, Civil, Urban Infrastructure, Solar, Oil & Gas Pipelines, and Cables. The Company is currently executing infrastructure projects in 30+ countries and has a footprint in 110+ countries (includes EPC, Supply of Towers and Cables). It is the flagship Company of the RPG Group