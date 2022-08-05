Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Kedge Construction Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2546   TW0002546009

KEDGE CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.

(2546)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-03
49.85 TWD    0.00%
11:16aKEDGE CONSTRUCTION : Announce the change of the company's chief internal auditor
PU
11:16aKEDGE CONSTRUCTION : Announce the approval of the consolidated financial reports for the second quarter of 2022 by the board of directors of the company
PU
07/15KEDGE CONSTRUCTION : The board of directors decided the Ex-rights and dividend base date and cash dividend payment date
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kedge Construction : Announce the approval of the consolidated financial reports for the second quarter of 2022 by the board of directors of the company

08/05/2022 | 11:16am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: KEDGE CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/05 Time of announcement 23:07:09
Subject 
 Announce the approval of the consolidated financial
reports for the second quarter of 2022 by the board of
directors of the company
Date of events 2022/08/05 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/08/05
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/08/05
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):5,003,006
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):536,128
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):393,921
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):391,086
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):292,421
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):292,427
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):2.76
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):9,901,938
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):6,435,173
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):3,466,580
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Kedge Construction Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 15:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 10 772 M - -
Net income 2021 740 M - -
Net cash 2021 4 030 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,17x
Yield 2021 5,24%
Capitalization 5 960 M 199 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,08x
EV / Sales 2021 0,11x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,4%
Chart KEDGE CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kedge Construction Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEDGE CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hui Jen Huang President, General Manager & Spokesman
Li Ya Chen Deputy GM, Head-Finance & Accounting
Ai Wei Yaun Chairman
Shen Yu Kung Independent Director
Hung Chin Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KEDGE CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.10.44%194
SWECO AB (PUBL)-35.49%3 895
NV5 GLOBAL, INC.-4.44%2 045
GREENTOWN MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED17.79%1 613
KUMAGAI GUMI CO.,LTD.-3.34%934
CHINA DESIGN GROUP CO., LTD.-1.20%837