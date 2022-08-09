Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Keding Enterprises Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    6655   TW0006655004

KEDING ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.

(6655)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-07
131.50 TWD   +0.38%
07:36aKEDING ENTERPRISES : Announcement of the change of Assistant General manager、 and Spokesperson
PU
07:26aKEDING ENTERPRISES : The board of the company approved the case of the company's capital loan to the Indian subsidiary
PU
07:16aKEDING ENTERPRISES : Announcement of the change of Spokesperson and acting pokesperson
PU
Summary 
Summary

Keding Enterprises : Announcement of the change of Assistant General manager、 and Spokesperson

08/09/2022 | 07:36am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Keding Enterprises Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 7 Date of announcement 2022/08/09 Time of announcement 17:05:31
Subject 
 Announcement of the change of Assistant General manager、
and Spokesperson
Date of events 2022/08/09 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
chief information security officer, research and development officer,
chief internal auditor, or designated and non-designated representatives):
Assistant General manager and spokesperson
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/08/09
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
 Lin, Ta Cheng,Keding Enterprises Co., Ltd. Spokesperson
 and Assistant General manager
 Chen, Wen Yuan,Keding Enterprises Co., Ltd. Assistant General manager
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:

5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"):resignation
6.Reason for the change:due to personal planning
7.Effective date:none
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Keding Enterprises Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 11:35:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
