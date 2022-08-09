Keding Enterprises : Announcement of the change of Assistant General manager、 and Spokesperson

Statement

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.) ,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer, chief information security officer, research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or designated and non-designated representatives): Assistant General manager and spokesperson 2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/08/09 3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder: Lin, Ta Cheng,Keding Enterprises Co., Ltd. Spokesperson and Assistant General manager Chen, Wen Yuan,Keding Enterprises Co., Ltd. Assistant General manager 4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder: 5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new replacement"):resignation 6.Reason for the change:due to personal planning 7.Effective date:none 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA