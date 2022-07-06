Keding Enterprises : Convertible corporate bond code(66551) recently announced the notice Transaction information standards,related information is announced

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/06 2.Cause of occurrence:Follow the notification from the counter buying center 3.Financial and business information:N/A 4.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for verification and disclosure of material information of companies with listed securities" article 4 that need to be specified:N/A 5.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for verification and disclosure of material information of companies with listed securities" article 11 that need to be specified:N/A 6.Please inquiry the items of financial Information on the website of MOPS, and the paths as follow: (1)Current sales revenue/income(loss): Summaries>Financial Information applicable after adopting IFRSs (2)Historic sales revenue per month: Operating Statements>Monthly Sales Revenue> Statement of Sales Revenue(after adopting IFRSs) (3)Historic income or loss(audited/reviewed by the CPA): Financial Statements> FINANCIAL STATEMENT after adopting IFRSs>Balance Sheet/Income Statement (4)Historic income or loss (self-assessed): Operating Statements>Self-assessed income or loss: 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1): Related information about Keding Enterprises Co., Ltd. 1st Domestic Secured Convertible Bond (Code: 66551) Date of Expiry：:2024/01/05 Actual total issuance:300,000,000 Issue balance at the end of the month:297,600,000 (Unconverted amount as of 2022/06/30) Latest conversion price:38.40 Conversion target closing price(3701):154.00 Closing price of convertible bonds(37011):440.00 (2): "The over-the-counter buying center's verification and public handling procedures for major information of companies listed on the over-the-counter securities market"are listed in Article 4 Important news:N/A