Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Keding Enterprises Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6655   TW0006655004

KEDING ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.

(6655)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-04
168.00 TWD   +8.74%
04:54aKEDING ENTERPRISES : Convertible corporate bond code(66551) recently announced the notice Transaction information standards,related information is announced
PU
05/12Keding Enterprises Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/14KEDING ENTERPRISES : Convertible corporate bond code(66551) recently announced the notice Transaction information standards,related information is announced
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Keding Enterprises : Convertible corporate bond code(66551) recently announced the notice Transaction information standards,related information is announced

07/06/2022 | 04:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Keding Enterprises Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/06 Time of announcement 16:38:31
Subject 
 Convertible corporate bond code(66551)
recently announced the notice Transaction information
standards,related information is announced
Date of events 2022/07/06 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/06
2.Cause of occurrence:Follow the notification from
the counter buying center
3.Financial and business information:N/A
4.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for
  verification and disclosure of material information of companies with
  listed securities" article 4 that need to be specified:N/A
5.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for
  verification and disclosure of material information of companies with
  listed securities" article 11 that need to be specified:N/A
6.Please inquiry the items of financial Information on the website of MOPS,
and the paths as follow:
(1)Current sales revenue/income(loss):
Summaries>Financial Information applicable after adopting IFRSs
(2)Historic sales revenue per month:
Operating Statements>Monthly Sales Revenue>
Statement of Sales Revenue(after adopting IFRSs)
(3)Historic income or loss(audited/reviewed by the CPA):
Financial Statements>
FINANCIAL STATEMENT after adopting IFRSs>Balance Sheet/Income Statement
(4)Historic income or loss (self-assessed):
Operating Statements>Self-assessed income or loss:
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1):
Related information about Keding Enterprises Co., Ltd.
1st Domestic Secured Convertible Bond (Code: 66551)
Date of Expiry：:2024/01/05
Actual total issuance:300,000,000
Issue balance at the end of the month:297,600,000
(Unconverted amount as of 2022/06/30)
Latest conversion price:38.40
Conversion target closing price(3701):154.00
Closing price of convertible bonds(37011):440.00
(2):
 "The over-the-counter buying center's verification and
 public handling procedures for major information of
companies listed on the over-the-counter securities
market"are listed in Article 4 Important news:N/A

Disclaimer

Keding Enterprises Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 08:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KEDING ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.
04:54aKEDING ENTERPRISES : Convertible corporate bond code(66551) recently announced the notice ..
PU
05/12Keding Enterprises Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March..
CI
04/14KEDING ENTERPRISES : Convertible corporate bond code(66551) recently announced the notice ..
PU
04/12KEDING ENTERPRISES : Adjustment of the conversion price of Keding Enterprises Co., Ltd.1st..
PU
04/05KEDING ENTERPRISES : (SHANGHAI) TRADING CO.,LTD.the subsidiary of ,announced to extending ..
PU
03/30Keding Enterprises Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December ..
CI
03/30KEDING ENTERPRISES : Announced Chairman Sets the Ex-Dividend Date for the second half of 2..
PU
03/30Keding Enterprises Co., Ltd. Proposes Dividend Distribution for Common Sharer Holders, ..
CI
03/29KEDING ENTERPRISES : (SHANGHAI) TRADING CO.,LTD.the subsidiary of ,announced to suspend op..
PU
03/29KEDING ENTERPRISES : The Board of Directors resolved to distribute dividends the second ha..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 277 M 76,3 M 76,3 M
Net income 2021 537 M 18,0 M 18,0 M
Net Debt 2021 2 676 M 89,6 M 89,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 15,0%
Capitalization 11 765 M 394 M 394 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,61x
EV / Sales 2021 3,64x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,0%
Chart KEDING ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Keding Enterprises Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hsien Chang Tsao Chairman & General Manager
Chiung Yu Tseng Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chun Jen Cheng Independent Director
Hao Ming Yang Independent Director
Hung Hui Cheng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KEDING ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.109.74%394
CHENGXIN LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.19.50%8 874
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION-30.59%4 466
STELLA-JONES INC.-20.15%1 520
CENTURY PLYBOARDS (INDIA) LIMITED-13.44%1 448
CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.-10.64%1 373