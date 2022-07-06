Keding Enterprises : Convertible corporate bond code(66551) recently announced the notice Transaction information standards,related information is announced
07/06/2022 | 04:54am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Keding Enterprises Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/06
Time of announcement
16:38:31
Subject
Convertible corporate bond code(66551)
recently announced the notice Transaction information
standards,related information is announced
Date of events
2022/07/06
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/06
2.Cause of occurrence:Follow the notification from
the counter buying center
3.Financial and business information:N/A
4.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for
verification and disclosure of material information of companies with
listed securities" article 4 that need to be specified:N/A
5.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for
verification and disclosure of material information of companies with
listed securities" article 11 that need to be specified:N/A
6.Please inquiry the items of financial Information on the website of MOPS,
and the paths as follow:
(1)Current sales revenue/income(loss):
Summaries>Financial Information applicable after adopting IFRSs
(2)Historic sales revenue per month:
Operating Statements>Monthly Sales Revenue>
Statement of Sales Revenue(after adopting IFRSs)
(3)Historic income or loss(audited/reviewed by the CPA):
Financial Statements>
FINANCIAL STATEMENT after adopting IFRSs>Balance Sheet/Income Statement
(4)Historic income or loss (self-assessed):
Operating Statements>Self-assessed income or loss:
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1):
Related information about Keding Enterprises Co., Ltd.
1st Domestic Secured Convertible Bond (Code: 66551)
Date of Expiry：:2024/01/05
Actual total issuance:300,000,000
Issue balance at the end of the month:297,600,000
(Unconverted amount as of 2022/06/30)
Latest conversion price:38.40
Conversion target closing price(3701):154.00
Closing price of convertible bonds(37011):440.00
(2):
"The over-the-counter buying center's verification and
public handling procedures for major information of
companies listed on the over-the-counter securities
market"are listed in Article 4 Important news:N/A
Keding Enterprises Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 08:53:03 UTC.