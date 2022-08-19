Kee Song Bio Technology : Announcement of new appointment members of the Company's Audit Committee
08/19/2022 | 07:54am BST
Provided by: Kee Song Bio-Technology Holdings Limited
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/08/19
Time of announcement
14:42:27
Subject
Announcement of new appointment members of the Company's
Audit Committee
Date of events
2022/08/19
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/08/19
2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:Ng Boon Yew, Koh Seng Choon
Tsai Wen Xian
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Ng Boon Yew: Chairman of Raffles Campus Pte. Ltd.
Koh Seng Choon: Executive Directors of Restaurant Association of Singapore
Tsai Wen Xian:Vice Chairman of EnTie Commercial Bank
5.Name of the new position holder:Ng Boon Yew, Tsai Wen Xian, Lee Hong Jin
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Ng Boon Yew: Chairman of Raffles Campus Pte. Ltd.
Tsai Wen Xian: Vice Chairman of EnTie Commercial Bank
Lee Hong Jin: Senior Vice-President of the Capital Group
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired
8.Reason for the change:Full re-election
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):June 17,2019 to August 19 2022
10.Effective date of the new member:August 19, 2022
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
