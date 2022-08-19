Kee Song Bio Technology : Announcement of new appointment members of the Company's Audit Committee

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/08/19 2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder:Ng Boon Yew, Koh Seng Choon Tsai Wen Xian 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Ng Boon Yew: Chairman of Raffles Campus Pte. Ltd. Koh Seng Choon: Executive Directors of Restaurant Association of Singapore Tsai Wen Xian:Vice Chairman of EnTie Commercial Bank 5.Name of the new position holder:Ng Boon Yew, Tsai Wen Xian, Lee Hong Jin 6.Resume of the new position holder: Ng Boon Yew: Chairman of Raffles Campus Pte. Ltd. Tsai Wen Xian: Vice Chairman of EnTie Commercial Bank Lee Hong Jin: Senior Vice-President of the Capital Group 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired 8.Reason for the change:Full re-election 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):June 17,2019 to August 19 2022 10.Effective date of the new member:August 19, 2022 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None