  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Kee Song Bio-Technology Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1258   KYG522401010

KEE SONG BIO-TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1258)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-08-17
25.30 TWD   +0.40%
03:04aKEE SONG BIO TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of new appointment members of the Company's Remuneration Committee
PU
02:54aKEE SONG BIO TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of new appointment members of the Company's Audit Committee
PU
02:44aKEE SONG BIO TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the Company's list of newly elected directors (including independent directors)
PU
Kee Song Bio Technology : Announcement of new appointment members of the Company's Remuneration Committee

08/19/2022 | 03:04am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Kee Song Bio-Technology Holdings Limited
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2022/08/19 Time of announcement 14:48:04
Subject 
 Announcement of new appointment members of the Company's
Remuneration Committee
Date of events 2022/08/19 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/08/19
2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:Koh Seng Choon, Ng Boon Yew
Ng Yan Huay
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Koh Seng Choon: Executive Directors of Restaurant Association of Singapore
Ng Boon Yew: Chairman of Raffles Campus Pte. Ltd.
Ng Yan Huay: Permanent Honorary President of Singapore Food
Manufacturers' Association
5.Name of the new position holder:Ng Boon Yew, Tsai Wen Xian, Lee Hong Jin
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Ng Boon Yew: Chairman of Raffles Campus Pte. Ltd.
Tsai Wen Xian: Vice Chairman of EnTie Commercial Bank
Lee Hong Jin: Senior Vice-President of the Capital Group
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired
8.Reason for the change:Full re-election
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):June 17,2019 to August 19 2022
10.Effective date of the new member:August 19, 2022
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Kee Song Bio-Technology Holdings Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 07:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 2 289 M - -
Net income 2021 73,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 921 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,39x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 932 M 31,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kian San Ong General Manager & Director
Ing Chin Koh Head-Finance & Accounting
Kee Song Ong Chairman, Head-Research & Development
Khang Loon Chng Head-Information
Seng Choon Koh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KEE SONG BIO-TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED34.57%31
NESTLÉ S.A.-8.30%338 291
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-1.15%89 786
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY29.63%48 404
THE HERSHEY COMPANY19.22%47 245
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY6.57%46 812