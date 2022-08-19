Kee Song Bio Technology : Announcement of the Company's list of newly elected directors (including independent directors)

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:August 19, 2022 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):Independent director and natural-person director 3.Title, name and nationality of the previous position holder: Director: Ong Kee Song Singapore Director: Ong Kain San Singapore Director: Ong Yong Xian Singapore Director: Ng Yan Huay Singapore Independent directors: Ng Boon Yew Singapore Independent directors: Koh Seng Choon Singapore Independent directors: Tsai Wen Xian R.O.C 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Previous directors: Ong Kee Song Chairman of Kee Song Group Ong Kain San General Manager of Kee Song Group Ong Yong Xian Director of Kee Song Group Ng Yan Huay Permanent Honorary President of Singapore Food Manufacturers' Association Previous independent directors: Ng Boon Yew Chairman of Raffles Campus Pte. Ltd. Koh Seng Choon Executive Directors of Restaurant Association of Singapore Tsai Wen Xian Vice Chairman of EnTie Commercial Bank 5.Title, name and nationality of the new position holder: Director: Ong Kain San Singapore Director: Chen Ying Jie R.O.C Independent directors: Ng Boon Yew Singapore Independent directors: Tsai Wen Xian R.O.C Independent directors: Lee Hong Jin R.O.C 6.Resume of the new position holder: Newly-appointed directors: Ong Kain San General Manager of Kee Song Group Chen Ying Jie Corporate Finance Manager of Kee Song Group Newly-appointed independent directors: Ng Boon Yew Chairman of Raffles Campus Pte. Ltd. Tsai Wen Xian Vice Chairman of EnTie Commercial Bank Lee Hong Jin Senior Vice-President of the Capital Group 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired 8.Reason for the change:Term expired and full re-election 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: Ong Kain San 4,982,085 shares Chen Ying Jie 0 shares Ng Boon Yew 0 shares Tsai Wen Xian 0 shares Lee Hong Jin 0 shares 10.Original term (from __________ to __________): June 17 2019 to August 19 2022 11.Effective date of the new appointment:August 19, 2022 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):No 16.Directors with a registered household address in ROC.does not exceed 1/2 of the existing directors after the change (Please enter "Yes"or "No",if "yes", please indicate the countermeasures):No 17.Only less than 2 independent directors with a registered household address in ROC.after the change (Please enter "Yes" or "No",if "yes", please indicate the countermeasures):No 18.Any other matters that need to be specified:None