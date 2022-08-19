Kee Song Bio Technology : Announcement of the Company's list of newly elected directors (including independent directors)

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the change:August 19, 2022
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):Independent director and natural-person director
3.Title, name and nationality of the previous position holder:
Director: Ong Kee Song Singapore
Director: Ong Kain San Singapore
Director: Ong Yong Xian Singapore
Director: Ng Yan Huay Singapore
Independent directors: Ng Boon Yew Singapore
Independent directors: Koh Seng Choon Singapore
Independent directors: Tsai Wen Xian R.O.C
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Previous directors:
Ong Kee Song Chairman of Kee Song Group
Ong Kain San General Manager of Kee Song Group
Ong Yong Xian Director of Kee Song Group
Ng Yan Huay Permanent Honorary President of Singapore Food
Manufacturers' Association
Previous independent directors:
Ng Boon Yew Chairman of Raffles Campus Pte. Ltd.
Koh Seng Choon Executive Directors of Restaurant Association of Singapore
Tsai Wen Xian Vice Chairman of EnTie Commercial Bank
5.Title, name and nationality of the new position holder:
Director: Ong Kain San Singapore
Director: Chen Ying Jie R.O.C
Independent directors: Ng Boon Yew Singapore
Independent directors: Tsai Wen Xian R.O.C
Independent directors: Lee Hong Jin R.O.C
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Newly-appointed directors:
Ong Kain San General Manager of Kee Song Group
Chen Ying Jie Corporate Finance Manager of Kee Song Group
Newly-appointed independent directors:
Ng Boon Yew Chairman of Raffles Campus Pte. Ltd.
Tsai Wen Xian Vice Chairman of EnTie Commercial Bank
Lee Hong Jin Senior Vice-President of the Capital Group
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired
8.Reason for the change:Term expired and full re-election
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
Ong Kain San 4,982,085 shares
Chen Ying Jie 0 shares
Ng Boon Yew 0 shares
Tsai Wen Xian 0 shares
Lee Hong Jin 0 shares
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):
June 17 2019 to August 19 2022
11.Effective date of the new appointment:August 19, 2022
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Directors with a registered household address in ROC.does not
exceed 1/2 of the existing directors after the change (Please enter
"Yes"or "No",if "yes", please indicate the countermeasures):No
17.Only less than 2 independent directors with a registered
household address in ROC.after the change (Please enter "Yes"
or "No",if "yes", please indicate the countermeasures):No
18.Any other matters that need to be specified:None