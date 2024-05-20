Keells Food Products PLC
Our steadfast commitment to being proactive has been a driving factor in our ongoing pursuit of excellence, fostering a reputation for reliability and consolidating our position as the leading presence in our industry.
Navigating through the economic uncertainties of the year that was, we adeptly manoeuvred through numerous challenges with skill and confidence thereby retaining our competitive edge in the market. Through our proactive approach, we prioritised the needs of our consumer, offering them the best products at affordable prices while focusing inwards on operational excellence and continuous improvement.
We remain confident that we will continue to drive growth and create enduring value for our stakeholders with pro-activity as our cornerstone. As we forge ahead, being proactive will remain a central priority, ensuring we are nimble in adapting to change and remain strong to lead the way forward, shaping a future that's prosperous and sustainable and responsive to the evolving needs of our stakeholders.
CONTENTS
OVERVIEW
About Us
3
About our Annual Report
4
The Year at a Glance
7
Financial Highlights
8
Non-Financial Highlights
9
Chairperson's Message
10
Events for the Year
14
Board of Directors
16
Management Team
18
Key Product Categories
19
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Our Business
21
Stakeholder Engagement
28
Material Topics
30
Delivering Our Strategy
32
Financial Capital
34
Manufactured Capital
37
Intellectual Capital
39
Human Capital
42
Social and Relationship Capital
48
Natural Capital
54
GOVERNANCE AND RISK
Corporate Governance
58
Enterprise Risk Management
105
GRI Content Index
115
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Annual Report of the Board of Directors
.......125
Audit Committee Report
133
Statement of Directors' Responsibility
136
Independent Auditor's Report
137
Income Statement
140
Statement of Comprehensive Income
141
Statement of Financial Position
142
Statement of Cash Flows
143
Statement of Changes In Equity
145
Index to Notes
146
Notes to the Financial Statements
147
Your Share in Detail
200
Ten Year Information at a Glance
202
Key Figures and Ratio
203
Real Estate Portfolio
204
Glossary of Financial Terminology
205
Notes
206
Notice of Meeting
209
Form of Proxy
211
Corporate Information
IBC
ABOUT US
Vision
Our passion is to deliver pleasure and nutrition throughout people's lives, through exciting and superior products, whenever and wherever they choose to eat and drink.
Values
Innovation : Changing constantly, re-inventing and evolving
In trying new ideas we win or learn, there is no failure.
Integrity : Doing the right thing always
Transparency is everything, so we just do it right!
Excellence : Constantly raising the bar
We get better every day.
Caring : Fostering a great place to work
We listen, we are thoughtful and we care to make a difference.
Trust : Building strong relationships based on openness and trust
The foundation we work from.
KEELLS FOOD PRODUCTS PLC
Established in 1982, Keells Food Products PLC (KFP) is the pioneer in processed meat manufacturing in Sri Lanka with 42 years of experience. As the market leader in the processed meat industry, KFP is renowned for its quality, backed by stringent quality controls and its range of nutritious, tasty and convenient products developed in house and manufactured using state of the art food processing facilities.
Our product portfolio of 200+ products reach customers through 29,000+ retail outlets and we take extensive measures to ensure the right product is available at the right time at the right price to satisfy customer needs.
ABOUT OUR ANNUAL REPORT
We are pleased to present Keells Food Product PLC's integrated Annual Report for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. This report is presented to provide a concise and balanced overview of our strategy, governance structure and performance in light of emerging opportunities and risks. The report gives our stakeholder groups pertinent information and demonstrates how resources were distributed to create value for their benefit in the short, medium and long term.
Basis of Preparation
Reporting
Entity
Standards and
Principles
Reporting
Concepts
Keells Food Products PLC ("KFP" or "the Company") which operates solely in Sri Lanka and its subsidiary, John Keells Foods India Private Limited, which has operations in India. Collectively these entities are referred to as "the Group."
- Sri Lanka Accounting Standards issued by CA Sri Lanka
- Companies Act No. 7 of 2007
- Framework of the International Integrated Reporting Council
- Sustainability reporting: Prepared with reference to the GRI Universal Standard
- Listing Rules of the Colombo Stock Exchange
- Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka Act No. 19 of 2021
- ESG Reporting Guidelines issued by the Colombo Stock Exchange
- Code of Best Practice on Corporate Governance issued by Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka (2017)
Strategic focus : Demonstrates how our activities are guided by clearly defined strategic priorities.
Connectivity
: Use of navigation icons and signposting across Report
Conciseness
: Discussion limited to material factors that are most relevant to stakeholders
Scope and Boundary
This Report covers the operations of the Group for the period from 1st April 2023 to 31st March 2024. The financial and non-financial information presented relates to consolidated information, unless otherwise mentioned. The Group adopts an annual reporting cycle, and this Report builds on the Group's previous report for the financial year ended 31st March 2023.
There were no significant changes to the Group's structure, supply chain or size nor any material restatements of information provided in the previous Annual Report.
John Keells
External
Integrated
Stakeholders
Financial
Keells Food
Foods India
Reporting
Reporting
Products PLC
(Private) Limited
Boundary
Opportunities
(Subsidiary)
and Risks
KFP adopts a combined assurance model in ensuring the integrity of the financial and non-
financial information presented in this Report. Internal assurance on the Financial Statements
and the relevant internal controls are provided by the Internal Audit function and the Audit
Assurance
Committee while external assurance is provided by Messrs. Ernst & Young. Meanwhile, the
accuracy of the Company's non-financial information is assessed by the John Keells Group
Sustainability Unit. We have not sought external assurance on our sustainability reporting.
4 Keells Food Products PLC
FEEDBACK
We are committed to consistently enhancing the readability and relevance of our reporting and we welcome your suggestions and comments on our Annual Report. Please direct your feedback to,
Ms. Nelindra Fernando
Director/ Chief Financial Officer
Keells Food Products PLC
E-mail: Nelindra.ccs@keells.com
CONNECTIVITY OF INFORMATION
CAPITALS
STAKEHOLDERS
STRATEGY
Financial Capital
Consumers
Sustainable Growth
Manufactured Capital
Investors
Quality and Innovation
Intellectual Capital
Employees
Accountability
Human Capital
Business Partners
Empowered Team
Social & Relationship
Government &
Strengthen Channel
Capital
Regulators
and Supply Chain
Natural Capital
Communities
STATEMENT OF BOARD RESPONSIBILITY
The Board of Directors is ultimately responsible for ensuring the integrity of this Report. The Board hereby confirm that the 2023/24 Annual Report addresses all relevant material matters and fairly represents the Group's integrated performance, and we also confirm that the Report has been prepared in line with the guidance set out in the Integrated Reporting (IR) Framework.
The Report is approved and authorised for publication.
Signed on behalf of the Board,
Krishan Balendra
Chairperson
20th May 2024
ASSERTI E
OVERVIEW
The Year at a Glance 7 I Financial Highlights 8 I Non-Financial Highlights 9 I Chairperson's Message 10 I Events for the Year 14 I Board of Directors 16 I Management Team 18 I Key Product Categories 19
THE YEAR AT A GLANCE
FACTORS IMPACTING OUR PERFORMANCE IN 2023/24
SUSTAINABLE GROWTH
QUALITY AND INNOVATION
Adapt sales strategy for on-the-go consumers,
Increased focus on R&D to expand product
target "Happy Channels" such as events, sustain
portfolio, expand shelf-stable options to minimise
leadership in Modern Trade and General Trade,
energy costs and launch new products (NPDs) for
leverage tourism through HoReCa channel and
wider meal solutions and market share growth.
boost online sales.
EMPOWERED TEAM
OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY
Build a talent magnet with strong employer
Modernisee Pannala plant equipment to minimise
branding, invest in development for individual
downtime, implement proactive maintenance for
excellence, cultivate a supportive climate
efficient energy use and overhaul logistics with
for business excellence and fuel emotional
data-logged fleet for real-time temperature control.
engagement for optimal performance.
STRENGTHEN CHANNEL AND SUPPLY CHAIN
Diversify primary material suppliers, streamline logistics for faster deliveries and implement pre- planned ordering for distributors to optimise resource allocation and inventory.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
2024
2023
YOY change
Revenue
Rs.'000
5,798,813
6,444,270
(10%)
Gross Profit
Rs.'000
1,276,881
1,386,323
(8%)
Operating Profit
Rs.'000
(137,186)
230,477
(160%)
Profit
Before Tax
Rs.'000
(289,937)
69,115
(519%)
Profit
After Tax
Rs.'000
(218,271)
13,945
(1,665%)
EBITDA*
Rs.'000
102,257
457,020
(78%)
FINANCIAL POSITION
2024
2023
YOY change
Current Assets
Rs.'000
1,947,065
2,275,413
(14%)
Total Assets
Rs.'000
3,961,880
4,302,695
(8%)
Total Debt
Rs.'000
1,074,431
1,230,059
(13%)
Shareholders' Funds
Rs.'000
1,863,261
2,108,276
(12%)
Debt / Equity
%
57.66
58.34
(0.68)
Debt / Total Assets
%
27.12
28.59
(1.47)
WORKING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
2024
2023
YOY change
Inventory
Days
72
86
(14)
Receivable
Days
58
51
7
Payable
Days
24
19
5
Working Capital Cycle
Days
106
118
(12)
Current Asset Ratio
Times
1.13
1.27
(0.14)
Quick Assets Ratio
Times
0.61
0.60
0.01
PROFITABILITY RATIOS
2024
2023
YOY change
Operating Profit Margin
%
(2.37)
3.58
(5.95)
Return on Assets
%
(5.28)
0.36
(5.64)
Return on Equity
%
(10.99)
0.65
(11.64)
Return on Capital Employed
%
(4.36)
7.84
(12.20)
INVESTOR RATIOS
2024
2023
YOY change
Earnings per Share
Rs.
(8.56)
0.55
(9.11)
Net Assets per Share
Rs.
73.07
82.68
(9.61)
Dividend per Share
Rs.
0.50
2.00
(1.50)
Market Price Per Share as at 31st March
Rs.
147.00
160.00
(13.00)
Market Capitalization as at 31st March
Rs.'000
3,748,500
4,080,000
(8%)
Price Earning Ratio
Times
(17.17)
290.91
(308.08)
Cash Earnings per Share
Rs.
1.96
8.16
(6.20)
*EBITDA - Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization. Note that EBITDA includes interest income but excludes exchange gains or losses.
8 Keells Food Products PLC
