Keells Food Products PLC

Annual Report 2023/24

Read the Keells Food Products PLC

Annual Report 2023/24

https://www.keellsfoods.com/investor-relations/#financial-reports

Our steadfast commitment to being proactive has been a driving factor in our ongoing pursuit of excellence, fostering a reputation for reliability and consolidating our position as the leading presence in our industry.

Navigating through the economic uncertainties of the year that was, we adeptly manoeuvred through numerous challenges with skill and confidence thereby retaining our competitive edge in the market. Through our proactive approach, we prioritised the needs of our consumer, offering them the best products at affordable prices while focusing inwards on operational excellence and continuous improvement.

We remain confident that we will continue to drive growth and create enduring value for our stakeholders with pro-activity as our cornerstone. As we forge ahead, being proactive will remain a central priority, ensuring we are nimble in adapting to change and remain strong to lead the way forward, shaping a future that's prosperous and sustainable and responsive to the evolving needs of our stakeholders.

CONTENTS

OVERVIEW

About Us

3

About our Annual Report

4

The Year at a Glance

7

Financial Highlights

8

Non-Financial Highlights

9

Chairperson's Message

10

Events for the Year

14

Board of Directors

16

Management Team

18

Key Product Categories

19

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Our Business

21

Stakeholder Engagement

28

Material Topics

30

Delivering Our Strategy

32

Financial Capital

34

Manufactured Capital

37

Intellectual Capital

39

Human Capital

42

Social and Relationship Capital

48

Natural Capital

54

GOVERNANCE AND RISK

Corporate Governance

58

Enterprise Risk Management

105

GRI Content Index

115

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Annual Report of the Board of Directors

.......125

Audit Committee Report

133

Statement of Directors' Responsibility

136

Independent Auditor's Report

137

Income Statement

140

Statement of Comprehensive Income

141

Statement of Financial Position

142

Statement of Cash Flows

143

Statement of Changes In Equity

145

Index to Notes

146

Notes to the Financial Statements

147

Your Share in Detail

200

Ten Year Information at a Glance

202

Key Figures and Ratio

203

Real Estate Portfolio

204

Glossary of Financial Terminology

205

Notes

206

Notice of Meeting

209

Form of Proxy

211

Corporate Information

IBC

READ THE KEELLS FOOD PRODUCTS PLC Annual Report 2023/24https://www.keellsfoods.com/investor-relations/#financial-reports

ABOUT US

Vision

Our passion is to deliver pleasure and nutrition throughout people's lives, through exciting and superior products, whenever and wherever they choose to eat and drink.

Values

Innovation : Changing constantly, re-inventing and evolving

In trying new ideas we win or learn, there is no failure.

Integrity : Doing the right thing always

Transparency is everything, so we just do it right!

Excellence : Constantly raising the bar

We get better every day.

Caring : Fostering a great place to work

We listen, we are thoughtful and we care to make a difference.

Trust : Building strong relationships based on openness and trust

The foundation we work from.

KEELLS FOOD PRODUCTS PLC

Established in 1982, Keells Food Products PLC (KFP) is the pioneer in processed meat manufacturing in Sri Lanka with 42 years of experience. As the market leader in the processed meat industry, KFP is renowned for its quality, backed by stringent quality controls and its range of nutritious, tasty and convenient products developed in house and manufactured using state of the art food processing facilities.

Our product portfolio of 200+ products reach customers through 29,000+ retail outlets and we take extensive measures to ensure the right product is available at the right time at the right price to satisfy customer needs.

ABOUT OUR ANNUAL REPORT

We are pleased to present Keells Food Product PLC's integrated Annual Report for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. This report is presented to provide a concise and balanced overview of our strategy, governance structure and performance in light of emerging opportunities and risks. The report gives our stakeholder groups pertinent information and demonstrates how resources were distributed to create value for their benefit in the short, medium and long term.

Basis of Preparation

Reporting

Entity

Standards and

Principles

Reporting

Concepts

Keells Food Products PLC ("KFP" or "the Company") which operates solely in Sri Lanka and its subsidiary, John Keells Foods India Private Limited, which has operations in India. Collectively these entities are referred to as "the Group."

  • Sri Lanka Accounting Standards issued by CA Sri Lanka
  • Companies Act No. 7 of 2007
  • Framework of the International Integrated Reporting Council
  • Sustainability reporting: Prepared with reference to the GRI Universal Standard
  • Listing Rules of the Colombo Stock Exchange
  • Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka Act No. 19 of 2021
  • ESG Reporting Guidelines issued by the Colombo Stock Exchange
  • Code of Best Practice on Corporate Governance issued by Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka (2017)

Strategic focus : Demonstrates how our activities are guided by clearly defined strategic priorities.

Connectivity

: Use of navigation icons and signposting across Report

Conciseness

: Discussion limited to material factors that are most relevant to stakeholders

Scope and Boundary

This Report covers the operations of the Group for the period from 1st April 2023 to 31st March 2024. The financial and non-financial information presented relates to consolidated information, unless otherwise mentioned. The Group adopts an annual reporting cycle, and this Report builds on the Group's previous report for the financial year ended 31st March 2023.

There were no significant changes to the Group's structure, supply chain or size nor any material restatements of information provided in the previous Annual Report.

John Keells

External

Integrated

Stakeholders

Financial

Keells Food

Foods India

Reporting

Reporting

Products PLC

(Private) Limited

Boundary

Opportunities

(Subsidiary)

and Risks

KFP adopts a combined assurance model in ensuring the integrity of the financial and non-

financial information presented in this Report. Internal assurance on the Financial Statements

and the relevant internal controls are provided by the Internal Audit function and the Audit

Assurance

Committee while external assurance is provided by Messrs. Ernst & Young. Meanwhile, the

accuracy of the Company's non-financial information is assessed by the John Keells Group

Sustainability Unit. We have not sought external assurance on our sustainability reporting.

4 Keells Food Products PLC

FEEDBACK

We are committed to consistently enhancing the readability and relevance of our reporting and we welcome your suggestions and comments on our Annual Report. Please direct your feedback to,

Ms. Nelindra Fernando

Director/ Chief Financial Officer

Keells Food Products PLC

E-mail: Nelindra.ccs@keells.com

CONNECTIVITY OF INFORMATION

CAPITALS

STAKEHOLDERS

STRATEGY

Financial Capital

Consumers

Sustainable Growth

Manufactured Capital

Investors

Quality and Innovation

Intellectual Capital

Employees

Accountability

Human Capital

Business Partners

Empowered Team

Social & Relationship

Government &

Strengthen Channel

Capital

Regulators

and Supply Chain

Natural Capital

Communities

STATEMENT OF BOARD RESPONSIBILITY

The Board of Directors is ultimately responsible for ensuring the integrity of this Report. The Board hereby confirm that the 2023/24 Annual Report addresses all relevant material matters and fairly represents the Group's integrated performance, and we also confirm that the Report has been prepared in line with the guidance set out in the Integrated Reporting (IR) Framework.

The Report is approved and authorised for publication.

Signed on behalf of the Board,

Krishan Balendra

Chairperson

20th May 2024

Annual Report 2023/24

5

ASSERTI E

OVERVIEW

The Year at a Glance 7 I Financial Highlights 8 I Non-Financial Highlights 9 I Chairperson's Message 10 I Events for the Year 14 I Board of Directors 16 I Management Team 18 I Key Product Categories 19

THE YEAR AT A GLANCE

FACTORS IMPACTING OUR PERFORMANCE IN 2023/24

SUSTAINABLE GROWTH

QUALITY AND INNOVATION

Adapt sales strategy for on-the-go consumers,

Increased focus on R&D to expand product

target "Happy Channels" such as events, sustain

portfolio, expand shelf-stable options to minimise

leadership in Modern Trade and General Trade,

energy costs and launch new products (NPDs) for

leverage tourism through HoReCa channel and

wider meal solutions and market share growth.

boost online sales.

EMPOWERED TEAM

OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY

Build a talent magnet with strong employer

Modernisee Pannala plant equipment to minimise

branding, invest in development for individual

downtime, implement proactive maintenance for

excellence, cultivate a supportive climate

efficient energy use and overhaul logistics with

for business excellence and fuel emotional

data-logged fleet for real-time temperature control.

engagement for optimal performance.

STRENGTHEN CHANNEL AND SUPPLY CHAIN

Diversify primary material suppliers, streamline logistics for faster deliveries and implement pre- planned ordering for distributors to optimise resource allocation and inventory.

Annual Report 2023/24

7

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

2024

2023

YOY change

Revenue

Rs.'000

5,798,813

6,444,270

(10%)

Gross Profit

Rs.'000

1,276,881

1,386,323

(8%)

Operating Profit

Rs.'000

(137,186)

230,477

(160%)

Profit

Before Tax

Rs.'000

(289,937)

69,115

(519%)

Profit

After Tax

Rs.'000

(218,271)

13,945

(1,665%)

EBITDA*

Rs.'000

102,257

457,020

(78%)

FINANCIAL POSITION

2024

2023

YOY change

Current Assets

Rs.'000

1,947,065

2,275,413

(14%)

Total Assets

Rs.'000

3,961,880

4,302,695

(8%)

Total Debt

Rs.'000

1,074,431

1,230,059

(13%)

Shareholders' Funds

Rs.'000

1,863,261

2,108,276

(12%)

Debt / Equity

%

57.66

58.34

(0.68)

Debt / Total Assets

%

27.12

28.59

(1.47)

WORKING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

2024

2023

YOY change

Inventory

Days

72

86

(14)

Receivable

Days

58

51

7

Payable

Days

24

19

5

Working Capital Cycle

Days

106

118

(12)

Current Asset Ratio

Times

1.13

1.27

(0.14)

Quick Assets Ratio

Times

0.61

0.60

0.01

PROFITABILITY RATIOS

2024

2023

YOY change

Operating Profit Margin

%

(2.37)

3.58

(5.95)

Return on Assets

%

(5.28)

0.36

(5.64)

Return on Equity

%

(10.99)

0.65

(11.64)

Return on Capital Employed

%

(4.36)

7.84

(12.20)

INVESTOR RATIOS

2024

2023

YOY change

Earnings per Share

Rs.

(8.56)

0.55

(9.11)

Net Assets per Share

Rs.

73.07

82.68

(9.61)

Dividend per Share

Rs.

0.50

2.00

(1.50)

Market Price Per Share as at 31st March

Rs.

147.00

160.00

(13.00)

Market Capitalization as at 31st March

Rs.'000

3,748,500

4,080,000

(8%)

Price Earning Ratio

Times

(17.17)

290.91

(308.08)

Cash Earnings per Share

Rs.

1.96

8.16

(6.20)

*EBITDA - Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization. Note that EBITDA includes interest income but excludes exchange gains or losses.

8 Keells Food Products PLC

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Keells Food Products plc published this content on 20 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2024 03:45:09 UTC.