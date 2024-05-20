Keells Food Products PLC Annual Report 2023/24

Read the Keells Food Products PLC Annual Report 2023/24 https://www.keellsfoods.com/investor-relations/#financial-reports

Our steadfast commitment to being proactive has been a driving factor in our ongoing pursuit of excellence, fostering a reputation for reliability and consolidating our position as the leading presence in our industry. Navigating through the economic uncertainties of the year that was, we adeptly manoeuvred through numerous challenges with skill and confidence thereby retaining our competitive edge in the market. Through our proactive approach, we prioritised the needs of our consumer, offering them the best products at affordable prices while focusing inwards on operational excellence and continuous improvement. We remain confident that we will continue to drive growth and create enduring value for our stakeholders with pro-activity as our cornerstone. As we forge ahead, being proactive will remain a central priority, ensuring we are nimble in adapting to change and remain strong to lead the way forward, shaping a future that's prosperous and sustainable and responsive to the evolving needs of our stakeholders.

CONTENTS OVERVIEW About Us 3 About our Annual Report 4 The Year at a Glance 7 Financial Highlights 8 Non-Financial Highlights 9 Chairperson's Message 10 Events for the Year 14 Board of Directors 16 Management Team 18 Key Product Categories 19 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Our Business 21 Stakeholder Engagement 28 Material Topics 30 Delivering Our Strategy 32 Financial Capital 34 Manufactured Capital 37 Intellectual Capital 39 Human Capital 42 Social and Relationship Capital 48 Natural Capital 54 GOVERNANCE AND RISK Corporate Governance 58 Enterprise Risk Management 105 GRI Content Index 115 FINANCIAL INFORMATION Annual Report of the Board of Directors .......125 Audit Committee Report 133 Statement of Directors' Responsibility 136 Independent Auditor's Report 137 Income Statement 140 Statement of Comprehensive Income 141 Statement of Financial Position 142 Statement of Cash Flows 143 Statement of Changes In Equity 145 Index to Notes 146 Notes to the Financial Statements 147 Your Share in Detail 200 Ten Year Information at a Glance 202 Key Figures and Ratio 203 Real Estate Portfolio 204 Glossary of Financial Terminology 205 Notes 206 Notice of Meeting 209 Form of Proxy 211 Corporate Information IBC READ THE KEELLS FOOD PRODUCTS PLC Annual Report 2023/24https://www.keellsfoods.com/investor-relations/#financial-reports

ABOUT US Vision Our passion is to deliver pleasure and nutrition throughout people's lives, through exciting and superior products, whenever and wherever they choose to eat and drink. Values Innovation : Changing constantly, re-inventing and evolving In trying new ideas we win or learn, there is no failure. Integrity : Doing the right thing always Transparency is everything, so we just do it right! Excellence : Constantly raising the bar We get better every day. Caring : Fostering a great place to work We listen, we are thoughtful and we care to make a difference. Trust : Building strong relationships based on openness and trust The foundation we work from. KEELLS FOOD PRODUCTS PLC Established in 1982, Keells Food Products PLC (KFP) is the pioneer in processed meat manufacturing in Sri Lanka with 42 years of experience. As the market leader in the processed meat industry, KFP is renowned for its quality, backed by stringent quality controls and its range of nutritious, tasty and convenient products developed in house and manufactured using state of the art food processing facilities. Our product portfolio of 200+ products reach customers through 29,000+ retail outlets and we take extensive measures to ensure the right product is available at the right time at the right price to satisfy customer needs.

ABOUT OUR ANNUAL REPORT We are pleased to present Keells Food Product PLC's integrated Annual Report for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. This report is presented to provide a concise and balanced overview of our strategy, governance structure and performance in light of emerging opportunities and risks. The report gives our stakeholder groups pertinent information and demonstrates how resources were distributed to create value for their benefit in the short, medium and long term. Basis of Preparation Reporting Entity Standards and Principles Reporting Concepts Keells Food Products PLC ("KFP" or "the Company") which operates solely in Sri Lanka and its subsidiary, John Keells Foods India Private Limited, which has operations in India. Collectively these entities are referred to as "the Group." Sri Lanka Accounting Standards issued by CA Sri Lanka

Companies Act No. 7 of 2007

Framework of the International Integrated Reporting Council

Sustainability reporting: Prepared with reference to the GRI Universal Standard

Listing Rules of the Colombo Stock Exchange

Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka Act No. 19 of 2021

ESG Reporting Guidelines issued by the Colombo Stock Exchange

Code of Best Practice on Corporate Governance issued by Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka (2017) Strategic focus : Demonstrates how our activities are guided by clearly defined strategic priorities. Connectivity : Use of navigation icons and signposting across Report Conciseness : Discussion limited to material factors that are most relevant to stakeholders Scope and Boundary This Report covers the operations of the Group for the period from 1st April 2023 to 31st March 2024. The financial and non-financial information presented relates to consolidated information, unless otherwise mentioned. The Group adopts an annual reporting cycle, and this Report builds on the Group's previous report for the financial year ended 31st March 2023. There were no significant changes to the Group's structure, supply chain or size nor any material restatements of information provided in the previous Annual Report. John Keells External Integrated Stakeholders Financial Keells Food Foods India Reporting Reporting Products PLC (Private) Limited Boundary Opportunities (Subsidiary) and Risks KFP adopts a combined assurance model in ensuring the integrity of the financial and non- financial information presented in this Report. Internal assurance on the Financial Statements and the relevant internal controls are provided by the Internal Audit function and the Audit Assurance Committee while external assurance is provided by Messrs. Ernst & Young. Meanwhile, the accuracy of the Company's non-financial information is assessed by the John Keells Group Sustainability Unit. We have not sought external assurance on our sustainability reporting. 4 Keells Food Products PLC

FEEDBACK We are committed to consistently enhancing the readability and relevance of our reporting and we welcome your suggestions and comments on our Annual Report. Please direct your feedback to, Ms. Nelindra Fernando Director/ Chief Financial Officer Keells Food Products PLC E-mail: Nelindra.ccs@keells.com CONNECTIVITY OF INFORMATION CAPITALS STAKEHOLDERS STRATEGY Financial Capital Consumers Sustainable Growth Manufactured Capital Investors Quality and Innovation Intellectual Capital Employees Accountability Human Capital Business Partners Empowered Team Social & Relationship Government & Strengthen Channel Capital Regulators and Supply Chain Natural Capital Communities STATEMENT OF BOARD RESPONSIBILITY The Board of Directors is ultimately responsible for ensuring the integrity of this Report. The Board hereby confirm that the 2023/24 Annual Report addresses all relevant material matters and fairly represents the Group's integrated performance, and we also confirm that the Report has been prepared in line with the guidance set out in the Integrated Reporting (IR) Framework. The Report is approved and authorised for publication. Signed on behalf of the Board, Krishan Balendra Chairperson 20th May 2024 Annual Report 2023/24 5

ASSERTI E OVERVIEW The Year at a Glance 7 I Financial Highlights 8 I Non-Financial Highlights 9 I Chairperson's Message 10 I Events for the Year 14 I Board of Directors 16 I Management Team 18 I Key Product Categories 19

THE YEAR AT A GLANCE FACTORS IMPACTING OUR PERFORMANCE IN 2023/24 SUSTAINABLE GROWTH QUALITY AND INNOVATION Adapt sales strategy for on-the-go consumers, Increased focus on R&D to expand product target "Happy Channels" such as events, sustain portfolio, expand shelf-stable options to minimise leadership in Modern Trade and General Trade, energy costs and launch new products (NPDs) for leverage tourism through HoReCa channel and wider meal solutions and market share growth. boost online sales. EMPOWERED TEAM OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY Build a talent magnet with strong employer Modernisee Pannala plant equipment to minimise branding, invest in development for individual downtime, implement proactive maintenance for excellence, cultivate a supportive climate efficient energy use and overhaul logistics with for business excellence and fuel emotional data-logged fleet for real-time temperature control. engagement for optimal performance. STRENGTHEN CHANNEL AND SUPPLY CHAIN Diversify primary material suppliers, streamline logistics for faster deliveries and implement pre- planned ordering for distributors to optimise resource allocation and inventory. Annual Report 2023/24 7