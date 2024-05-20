Keells Food Products PLC
Interim Financial Statements
31st March 2024
Keells Food Products PLC - PQ3
117, Sir Chittampalam A. Gardiner Mawatha
Colombo 2.
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
1
Quarter ended 31st March
Year ended 31st March
Notes
2024
2023
Change %
2024
2023
Change %
Continuing operations
Goods transferred at a point in time
1,470,243
1,289,123
14
5,798,813
6,444,270
(10)
Revenue from contracts with customers
1,470,243
1,289,123
14
5,798,813
6,444,270
(10)
Cost of sales
(1,119,135)
(1,056,541)
6
(4,521,932)
(5,057,947)
(11)
Gross profit
351,108
232,582
51
1,276,881
1,386,323
(8)
Other operating income
7,294
13,424
(46)
20,307
23,821
(15)
Selling and distribution expenses
(214,464)
(187,673)
14
(802,771)
(742,768)
8
Administrative expenses
(79,887)
(65,344)
22
(350,895)
(289,705)
21
Other operating expenses
(76,333)
(47,387)
61
(280,708)
(147,194)
91
Results from operating activities
(12,282)
(54,398)
(77)
(137,186)
230,477
(160)
Finance cost
6
(27,377)
(72,583)
(62)
(166,849)
(172,323)
(3)
Finance income
6
3,681
2,943
25
14,098
10,961
29
Net finance cost
(23,696)
(69,640)
(37)
(152,751)
(161,362)
26
Profit/(Loss) before tax
(35,978)
(124,038)
(71)
(289,937)
69,115
(519)
Tax (expense)/ reversal
7
458
37,752
(99)
71,666
(55,170)
(230)
Profit / (Loss) for the period
(35,520)
(86,286)
(59)
(218,271)
13,945
(1,665)
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Parent
(35,520)
(86,286)
(59)
(218,271)
13,945
(1,665)
(35,520)
(86,286)
(59)
(218,271)
13,945
(1,665)
LKR.
LKR.
LKR.
LKR.
Earnings per share
Basic/Diluted
(1.39)
(3.38)
(8.56)
0.55
Dividend per share
-
1.50
0.50
2.00
Note : All values are in LKR '000s, unless otherwise stated.
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
The above figures are not audited.
Keells Food Products PLC - PQ3
117, Sir Chittampalam A. Gardiner Mawatha
Colombo 2.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
2
Quarter ended 31st March
Year ended 31st March
2024
2023
2024
2023
Profit/(Loss) for the period
(35,520)
(86,286)
(218,271)
13,945
Other comprehensive income
Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to income
statement in subsequent periods
Currency translation of foreign operations
305
(3,850)
4,122
(4,223)
Net other comprehensive income /(expense) to be reclassified to
305
(3,850)
4,122
(4,223)
income statement in subsequent periods
Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to
income statement in subsequent periods
Revaluation gain on land and buildings
7,787
105,561
7,787
105,561
Re-measurement gain / (loss) on defined benefit plans
(36,621)
38,792
(36,621)
38,792
Net other comprehensive income/(expense) not to be reclassified
(28,834)
144,353
(28,834)
144,353
to income statement in subsequent periods
Tax (expense) / reversal on other comprehensive income
8,650
(43,307)
8,650
(91,103)
Other comprehensive income/(expense) for the period,
(19,879)
97,196
(16,062)
49,027
net of tax
Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the period, net of tax
(55,399)
10,910
(234,333)
62,972
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Parent
(55,399)
10,910
(234,333)
62,972
Note : All values are in LKR '000s, unless otherwise stated. Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
The above figures are not audited.
Keells Food Products PLC - PQ3
117, Sir Chittampalam A. Gardiner Mawatha
Colombo 2.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
3
As at
31.03.2024
31.03.2023
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
1,675,939
1,702,029
Right of use assets
3,617
5,040
Intangible assets
247,822
248,809
Non-current financial assets
58,780
48,504
Other non-current assets
28,657
22,900
2,014,815
2,027,282
Current assets
Inventories
889,488
1,194,409
Trade and other receivables
731,274
685,366
Amounts due from related parties
205,560
235,714
Income Tax receivable
31,861
31,861
Other current assets
20,227
77,794
Cash in hand and at bank
68,655
50,269
1,947,065
2,275,413
Total assets
3,961,880
4,302,695
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
Stated capital
1,294,815
1,294,815
Revenue reserves
143,013
399,669
Other components of equity
425,433
413,792
Total equity
1,863,261
2,108,276
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
3,357
5,019
Deferred tax liabilities
206,191
286,507
Employee benefit liabilities
160,425
114,081
369,973
405,607
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
564,474
506,023
Amounts due to related parties
45,164
14,998
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings
224,916
67,213
Lease liabilities
1,663
1,391
Other current liabilities
42,914
36,341
Bank overdrafts
849,515
1,162,846
1,728,646
1,788,812
Total equity and liabilities
3,961,880
4,302,695
LKR
LKR
Net assets per share
73.07
82.68
Note : All values are in LKR '000s, unless otherwise stated.
The above figures are not audited.
I certify that the Financial Statements comply with the requirements of the Companies Act No.07 of 2007.
P N Fernando
Chief Financial Officer/ Director
The Board of Directors is responsible for these Financial Statements.
D P Gamlath
J G A Cooray
Director
Director
20th May 2024
Colombo
Keells Food Products PLC - PQ3
117, Sir Chittampalam A. Gardiner Mawatha
Colombo 2.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
4
For the year ended 31st March
2024
2023
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit/(Loss) before tax
(289,937)
69,115
Adjustments for:
Finance income*
(14,098)
(10,961)
Finance cost
166,849
172,323
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
222,594
194,264
Amortisation of right of use assets
1,423
1,461
Amortisation of intangible assets
1,512
1,083
Net (Gain)/Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment
(26)
(11,942)
Employees benefit provisions and related costs
32,313
9,302
Provision /(reversal) for slow moving inventory
5,219
(1,707)
Provision /(reversal) for Impairment of trade receivables
3,073
2,073
Share based payment expense/(reversal)
2,068
(404)
Profit before working capital changes
130,990
424,607
(Increase) / Decrease in inventories
299,702
(606,975)
(Increase) / Decrease in trade and other receivables
(55,193)
(71,041)
(Increase) / Decrease in amounts due from related parties
30,154
(39,556)
(Increase) / Decrease in other current assets
57,567
30,814
Increase / (Decrease) in trade and other payables
58,451
(21,143)
Increase / (Decrease) in amounts due to related parties
30,166
(6,858)
Increase / (Decrease) in other current liabilities
6,573
12,904
Cash generated from / (used in) operating activities
558,410
(277,248)
Finance income received
4,277
4,390
Finance cost paid**
(165,829)
(171,384)
Surcharge tax paid
-
(95,923)
Tax paid
-
(82,331)
Gratuity paid/transfers
(22,590)
(549)
Net cash flow generated from/(used in) operating activities
374,268
(623,045)
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase and construction of property, plant and equipment
(188,857)
(289,824)
Purchase of intangible assets
(525)
(2,271)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
166
13,885
Net cash flow used in investing activities
(189,216)
(278,210)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Dividend paid
(12,750)
(51,000)
Proceeds from interest-bearing loans and borrowings
224,916
25,000
Repayment of interest-bearing loans and borrowings
(67,213)
(43,455)
Payment of lease liabilities
(2,410)
(2,284)
Net cash flow from / (used) in financing activities
142,543
(71,739)
NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
327,595
(972,994)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING
(1,112,577)
(135,360)
Effect
of exchange rate changes
4,122
(4,223)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END
(780,860)
(1,112,577)
ANALYSIS OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
Favourable balances
Cash in hand and at bank
68,655
50,269
Unfavourable balances
Bank overdrafts
(849,515)
(1,162,846)
Total cash and cash equivalents
(780,860)
(1,112,577)
*Finance income includes, notional interest pertaining to loans granted to executive staff, and has been adjusted in the cash flows.
**Finance cost paid represents the finance cost incurred excluding interest on lease liabilities.
Note : All values are in LKR '000s, unless otherwise stated.
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
The above figures are not audited.
Keells Food Products PLC - PQ3
117, Sir Chittampalam A. Gardiner Mawatha
Colombo 2.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
5
Attributable to equity holders of Parent
Stated
Revaluation
Foreign
Other
Revenue
Total
capital
reserve
currency
capital
reserves
Equity
translation
reserve
reserve
As at 1st April 2022
1,294,815
338,274
(4,609)
60,807
407,421
2,096,708
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
13,945
13,945
Other comprehensive income/(expense)
-
23,947
(4,223)
-
29,303
49,027
Total comprehensive income
-
23,947
(4,223)
-
43,248
62,972
Share based payments
-
-
-
(404)
-
(404)
Final dividend paid - 2021/22
-
-
-
-
(12,750)
(12,750)
Interim dividend paid - 2022/23
-
-
-
-
(38,250)
(38,250)
As at 1st April 2023
1,294,815
362,221
(8,832)
60,403
399,669
2,108,276
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(218,271)
(218,271)
Other comprehensive income/(expense)
-
5,451
4,122
-
(25,635)
(16,062)
Total comprehensive income/(expense)
-
5,451
4,122
-
(243,906)
(234,333)
Share based payments
-
-
-
2,068
-
2,068
Final dividend paid - 2022/23
-
-
-
-
(12,750)
(12,750)
As at 31st March 2024
1,294,815
367,672
(4,710)
62,471
143,013
1,863,261
Note : All values are in LKR '000s, unless otherwise stated. Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
The above figures are not audited.
Keells Food Products PLC - PQ3
117, Sir Chittampalam A. Gardiner Mawatha
Colombo 2.
COMPANY INCOME STATEMENT
6
Quarter ended 31st March
Year ended 31st March
Notes
2024
2023
Change %
2024
2023
Change %
Continuing operations
Goods transferred at a point in time
1,470,243
1,289,123
14
5,798,813
6,444,270
(10)
Revenue from contracts with customers
1,470,243
1,289,123
14
5,798,813
6,444,270
(10)
Cost of sales
(1,119,135)
(1,056,541)
6
(4,521,932)
(5,057,947)
(11)
Gross profit
351,108
232,582
51
1,276,881
1,386,323
(8)
Other operating income
7,461
13,424
(44)
18,548
23,821
(22)
Selling and distribution expenses
(214,464)
(187,673)
14
(802,771)
(742,768)
8
Administrative expenses
(79,241)
(66,741)
19
(350,075)
(288,924)
21
Other operating expenses
(76,503)
(47,387)
61
(280,708)
(147,194)
91
Results from operating activities
(11,639)
(55,795)
(79)
(138,125)
231,258
(160)
Finance cost
6
(27,377)
(72,583)
(62)
(166,849)
(172,323)
(3)
Finance income
6
3,681
2,943
25
14,098
10,961
29
Net finance cost
(23,696)
(69,640)
(37)
(152,751)
(161,362)
26
Profit/(Loss) before tax
(35,335)
(125,435)
(72)
(290,876)
69,896
(516)
Tax (expense)/ reversal
7
458
37,752
(99)
71,666
(55,170)
(230)
Profit/(Loss) for the period
(34,877)
(87,683)
(60)
(219,210)
14,726
(1,589)
LKR.
LKR.
LKR.
LKR.
Dividend per share
-
1.50
0.50
2.00
Note : All values are in LKR '000s, unless otherwise stated. Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
The above figures are not audited.
Keells Food Products PLC - PQ3
117, Sir Chittampalam A. Gardiner Mawatha
Colombo 2.
COMPANY STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
7
Quarter ended 31st March
Year ended 31st March
2024
2023
2024
2023
Profit/(Loss) for the period
(34,877)
(87,683)
(219,210)
14,726
Other comprehensive income
Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to income
statement in subsequent periods
Revaluation gain on land and buildings
7,787
105,561
7,787
105,561
Re-measurement gain / (loss) on defined benefit plans
(36,621)
38,792
(36,621)
38,792
Net other comprehensive income/(expense) not to be reclassified
to income statement in subsequent periods
(28,834)
144,353
(28,834)
144,353
Tax (expense) / reversal on other comprehensive income
8,650
(43,307)
8,650
(91,103)
Other comprehensive income/(expense) for the period, net of tax
(20,184)
101,046
(20,184)
53,250
Total comprehensive income/(expsne) for the period, net of tax
(55,061)
13,363
(239,394)
67,976
Note : All values are in LKR '000s, unless otherwise stated.
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
The above figures are not audited.
Keells Food Products PLC - PQ3
117, Sir Chittampalam A. Gardiner Mawatha
Colombo 2.
COMPANY STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
8
As at
31.03.2024
31.03.2023
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
1,675,939
1,702,029
Right of use assets
3,617
5,040
Intangible assets
247,822
248,809
Non-current financial assets
58,780
48,504
Other non-current assets
28,657
22,900
2,014,815
2,027,282
Current assets
Inventories
889,488
1,194,409
Trade and other receivables
731,274
685,366
Amounts due from related parties
205,560
235,714
Income Tax receivable
31,861
31,861
Other current assets
20,223
77,794
Cash in hand and at bank
67,836
50,108
1,946,242
2,275,252
Total assets
3,961,057
4,302,534
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Stated capital
1,294,815
1,294,815
Revenue reserves
142,076
399,671
Other components of equity
430,143
422,624
Total equity
1,867,034
2,117,110
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
3,357
5,019
Deferred tax liabilities
206,191
286,507
Employee benefit liabilities
160,425
114,081
369,973
405,607
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
560,098
497,311
Amounts due to related parties
45,164
14,998
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings
224,916
67,213
Lease liabilities
1,663
1,391
Other current liabilities
42,836
36,341
Bank overdrafts
849,373
1,162,563
1,724,050
1,779,817
Total equity and liabilities
3,961,057
4,302,534
LKR
LKR
Net assets per share
73.22
83.02
-
-
Note : All values are in LKR '000s, unless otherwise stated.
The above figures are not audited.
I certify that the Financial Statements comply with the requirements of the Companies Act No.07 of 2007.
P N Fernando
Chief Financial Officer/ Director
The Board of Directors is responsible for these Financial Statements.
D P Gamlath
J G A Cooray
Director
Director
20th May 2024
Colombo
Keells Food Products PLC - PQ3
117, Sir Chittampalam A. Gardiner Mawatha
Colombo 2.
COMPANY STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
9
For the year ended 31st March
2024
2023
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit/(Loss) before tax
(290,876)
69,896
Adjustments for:
Finance income*
(14,098)
(10,961)
Finance cost
166,849
172,323
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
222,594
194,264
Amortisation of right of use assets
1,423
1,461
Amortisation of intangible assets
1,512
1,083
Net (Gain)/Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment
(26)
(11,942)
Employees benefit provisions and related costs
32,313
9,302
Provision /(reversal) for slow moving inventory
5,219
(1,707)
Provision /(reversal) for Impairment of trade receivables
3,073
2,073
Share based payment expense/(reversal)
2,068
(404)
Profit before working capital changes
130,051
425,388
(Increase) / Decrease in inventories
299,702
(606,975)
(Increase) / Decrease in trade and other receivables
(55,193)
(71,041)
(Increase) / Decrease in amounts due from related parties
30,154
(39,556)
(Increase) / Decrease in other current assets
57,571
30,814
Increase / (Decrease) in trade and other payables
62,787
(24,911)
Increase / (Decrease) in amounts due to related parties
30,166
(6,858)
Increase / (Decrease) in other current liabilities
6,495
12,904
Cash generated from / (used in) operating activities
561,733
(280,235)
Finance income received
4,277
4,390
Finance cost paid**
(165,829)
(171,384)
Surcharge tax paid
-
(95,923)
Tax paid
-
(82,331)
Gratuity paid/transfers
(22,590)
(549)
Net cash flow generated from/(used in) operating activities
377,591
(626,032)
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase and construction of property, plant and equipment
(188,857)
(289,824)
Purchase of intangible assets
(525)
(2,271)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
166
13,885
Net cash flow used in investing activities
(189,216)
(278,210)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Dividend paid
(12,750)
(51,000)
Proceeds from interest-bearing loans and borrowings
224,916
25,000
Repayment of interest-bearing loans and borrowings
(67,213)
(43,455)
Payment of lease liabilities
(2,410)
(2,284)
Net cash flow from / (used) in financing activities
142,543
(71,739)
NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
330,918
(975,981)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING
(1,112,455)
(136,474)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END
(781,537)
(1,112,455)
ANALYSIS OF CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS
Favourable balances
Cash in hand and at bank
67,836
50,108
Unfavourable balances
Bank overdrafts
(849,373)
(1,162,563)
Total cash and cash equivalents
(781,537)
(1,112,455)
*Finance income includes, notional interest pertaining to loans granted to executive staff, and has been adjusted in the cash flows. **Finance cost paid represents the finance cost incurred excluding interest on lease liabilities.
Note : All values are in LKR '000s, unless otherwise stated.
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
The above figures are not audited.
