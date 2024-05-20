Keells Food Products PLC

Interim Financial Statements

31st March 2024

Keells Food Products PLC - PQ3

117, Sir Chittampalam A. Gardiner Mawatha

Colombo 2.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

1

Quarter ended 31st March

Year ended 31st March

Notes

2024

2023

Change %

2024

2023

Change %

Continuing operations

Goods transferred at a point in time

1,470,243

1,289,123

14

5,798,813

6,444,270

(10)

Revenue from contracts with customers

1,470,243

1,289,123

14

5,798,813

6,444,270

(10)

Cost of sales

(1,119,135)

(1,056,541)

6

(4,521,932)

(5,057,947)

(11)

Gross profit

351,108

232,582

51

1,276,881

1,386,323

(8)

Other operating income

7,294

13,424

(46)

20,307

23,821

(15)

Selling and distribution expenses

(214,464)

(187,673)

14

(802,771)

(742,768)

8

Administrative expenses

(79,887)

(65,344)

22

(350,895)

(289,705)

21

Other operating expenses

(76,333)

(47,387)

61

(280,708)

(147,194)

91

Results from operating activities

(12,282)

(54,398)

(77)

(137,186)

230,477

(160)

Finance cost

6

(27,377)

(72,583)

(62)

(166,849)

(172,323)

(3)

Finance income

6

3,681

2,943

25

14,098

10,961

29

Net finance cost

(23,696)

(69,640)

(37)

(152,751)

(161,362)

26

Profit/(Loss) before tax

(35,978)

(124,038)

(71)

(289,937)

69,115

(519)

Tax (expense)/ reversal

7

458

37,752

(99)

71,666

(55,170)

(230)

Profit / (Loss) for the period

(35,520)

(86,286)

(59)

(218,271)

13,945

(1,665)

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the Parent

(35,520)

(86,286)

(59)

(218,271)

13,945

(1,665)

(35,520)

(86,286)

(59)

(218,271)

13,945

(1,665)

LKR.

LKR.

LKR.

LKR.

Earnings per share

Basic/Diluted

(1.39)

(3.38)

(8.56)

0.55

Dividend per share

-

1.50

0.50

2.00

Note : All values are in LKR '000s, unless otherwise stated.

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

The above figures are not audited.

Keells Food Products PLC - PQ3

117, Sir Chittampalam A. Gardiner Mawatha

Colombo 2.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

2

Quarter ended 31st March

Year ended 31st March

2024

2023

2024

2023

Profit/(Loss) for the period

(35,520)

(86,286)

(218,271)

13,945

Other comprehensive income

Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to income

statement in subsequent periods

Currency translation of foreign operations

305

(3,850)

4,122

(4,223)

Net other comprehensive income /(expense) to be reclassified to

305

(3,850)

4,122

(4,223)

income statement in subsequent periods

Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to

income statement in subsequent periods

Revaluation gain on land and buildings

7,787

105,561

7,787

105,561

Re-measurement gain / (loss) on defined benefit plans

(36,621)

38,792

(36,621)

38,792

Net other comprehensive income/(expense) not to be reclassified

(28,834)

144,353

(28,834)

144,353

to income statement in subsequent periods

Tax (expense) / reversal on other comprehensive income

8,650

(43,307)

8,650

(91,103)

Other comprehensive income/(expense) for the period,

(19,879)

97,196

(16,062)

49,027

net of tax

Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the period, net of tax

(55,399)

10,910

(234,333)

62,972

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the Parent

(55,399)

10,910

(234,333)

62,972

Note : All values are in LKR '000s, unless otherwise stated. Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

The above figures are not audited.

Keells Food Products PLC - PQ3

117, Sir Chittampalam A. Gardiner Mawatha

Colombo 2.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

3

As at

31.03.2024

31.03.2023

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

1,675,939

1,702,029

Right of use assets

3,617

5,040

Intangible assets

247,822

248,809

Non-current financial assets

58,780

48,504

Other non-current assets

28,657

22,900

2,014,815

2,027,282

Current assets

Inventories

889,488

1,194,409

Trade and other receivables

731,274

685,366

Amounts due from related parties

205,560

235,714

Income Tax receivable

31,861

31,861

Other current assets

20,227

77,794

Cash in hand and at bank

68,655

50,269

1,947,065

2,275,413

Total assets

3,961,880

4,302,695

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

Stated capital

1,294,815

1,294,815

Revenue reserves

143,013

399,669

Other components of equity

425,433

413,792

Total equity

1,863,261

2,108,276

Non-current liabilities

Lease liabilities

3,357

5,019

Deferred tax liabilities

206,191

286,507

Employee benefit liabilities

160,425

114,081

369,973

405,607

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

564,474

506,023

Amounts due to related parties

45,164

14,998

Interest-bearing loans and borrowings

224,916

67,213

Lease liabilities

1,663

1,391

Other current liabilities

42,914

36,341

Bank overdrafts

849,515

1,162,846

1,728,646

1,788,812

Total equity and liabilities

3,961,880

4,302,695

LKR

LKR

Net assets per share

73.07

82.68

Note : All values are in LKR '000s, unless otherwise stated.

The above figures are not audited.

I certify that the Financial Statements comply with the requirements of the Companies Act No.07 of 2007.

P N Fernando

Chief Financial Officer/ Director

The Board of Directors is responsible for these Financial Statements.

D P Gamlath

J G A Cooray

Director

Director

20th May 2024

Colombo

Keells Food Products PLC - PQ3

117, Sir Chittampalam A. Gardiner Mawatha

Colombo 2.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

4

For the year ended 31st March

2024

2023

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Profit/(Loss) before tax

(289,937)

69,115

Adjustments for:

Finance income*

(14,098)

(10,961)

Finance cost

166,849

172,323

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

222,594

194,264

Amortisation of right of use assets

1,423

1,461

Amortisation of intangible assets

1,512

1,083

Net (Gain)/Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment

(26)

(11,942)

Employees benefit provisions and related costs

32,313

9,302

Provision /(reversal) for slow moving inventory

5,219

(1,707)

Provision /(reversal) for Impairment of trade receivables

3,073

2,073

Share based payment expense/(reversal)

2,068

(404)

Profit before working capital changes

130,990

424,607

(Increase) / Decrease in inventories

299,702

(606,975)

(Increase) / Decrease in trade and other receivables

(55,193)

(71,041)

(Increase) / Decrease in amounts due from related parties

30,154

(39,556)

(Increase) / Decrease in other current assets

57,567

30,814

Increase / (Decrease) in trade and other payables

58,451

(21,143)

Increase / (Decrease) in amounts due to related parties

30,166

(6,858)

Increase / (Decrease) in other current liabilities

6,573

12,904

Cash generated from / (used in) operating activities

558,410

(277,248)

Finance income received

4,277

4,390

Finance cost paid**

(165,829)

(171,384)

Surcharge tax paid

-

(95,923)

Tax paid

-

(82,331)

Gratuity paid/transfers

(22,590)

(549)

Net cash flow generated from/(used in) operating activities

374,268

(623,045)

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchase and construction of property, plant and equipment

(188,857)

(289,824)

Purchase of intangible assets

(525)

(2,271)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

166

13,885

Net cash flow used in investing activities

(189,216)

(278,210)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Dividend paid

(12,750)

(51,000)

Proceeds from interest-bearing loans and borrowings

224,916

25,000

Repayment of interest-bearing loans and borrowings

(67,213)

(43,455)

Payment of lease liabilities

(2,410)

(2,284)

Net cash flow from / (used) in financing activities

142,543

(71,739)

NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

327,595

(972,994)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING

(1,112,577)

(135,360)

Effect

of exchange rate changes

4,122

(4,223)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END

(780,860)

(1,112,577)

ANALYSIS OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

Favourable balances

Cash in hand and at bank

68,655

50,269

Unfavourable balances

Bank overdrafts

(849,515)

(1,162,846)

Total cash and cash equivalents

(780,860)

(1,112,577)

*Finance income includes, notional interest pertaining to loans granted to executive staff, and has been adjusted in the cash flows.

**Finance cost paid represents the finance cost incurred excluding interest on lease liabilities.

Note : All values are in LKR '000s, unless otherwise stated.

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

The above figures are not audited.

Keells Food Products PLC - PQ3

117, Sir Chittampalam A. Gardiner Mawatha

Colombo 2.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

5

Attributable to equity holders of Parent

Stated

Revaluation

Foreign

Other

Revenue

Total

capital

reserve

currency

capital

reserves

Equity

translation

reserve

reserve

As at 1st April 2022

1,294,815

338,274

(4,609)

60,807

407,421

2,096,708

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

13,945

13,945

Other comprehensive income/(expense)

-

23,947

(4,223)

-

29,303

49,027

Total comprehensive income

-

23,947

(4,223)

-

43,248

62,972

Share based payments

-

-

-

(404)

-

(404)

Final dividend paid - 2021/22

-

-

-

-

(12,750)

(12,750)

Interim dividend paid - 2022/23

-

-

-

-

(38,250)

(38,250)

As at 1st April 2023

1,294,815

362,221

(8,832)

60,403

399,669

2,108,276

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(218,271)

(218,271)

Other comprehensive income/(expense)

-

5,451

4,122

-

(25,635)

(16,062)

Total comprehensive income/(expense)

-

5,451

4,122

-

(243,906)

(234,333)

Share based payments

-

-

-

2,068

-

2,068

Final dividend paid - 2022/23

-

-

-

-

(12,750)

(12,750)

As at 31st March 2024

1,294,815

367,672

(4,710)

62,471

143,013

1,863,261

Note : All values are in LKR '000s, unless otherwise stated. Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

The above figures are not audited.

Keells Food Products PLC - PQ3

117, Sir Chittampalam A. Gardiner Mawatha

Colombo 2.

COMPANY INCOME STATEMENT

6

Quarter ended 31st March

Year ended 31st March

Notes

2024

2023

Change %

2024

2023

Change %

Continuing operations

Goods transferred at a point in time

1,470,243

1,289,123

14

5,798,813

6,444,270

(10)

Revenue from contracts with customers

1,470,243

1,289,123

14

5,798,813

6,444,270

(10)

Cost of sales

(1,119,135)

(1,056,541)

6

(4,521,932)

(5,057,947)

(11)

Gross profit

351,108

232,582

51

1,276,881

1,386,323

(8)

Other operating income

7,461

13,424

(44)

18,548

23,821

(22)

Selling and distribution expenses

(214,464)

(187,673)

14

(802,771)

(742,768)

8

Administrative expenses

(79,241)

(66,741)

19

(350,075)

(288,924)

21

Other operating expenses

(76,503)

(47,387)

61

(280,708)

(147,194)

91

Results from operating activities

(11,639)

(55,795)

(79)

(138,125)

231,258

(160)

Finance cost

6

(27,377)

(72,583)

(62)

(166,849)

(172,323)

(3)

Finance income

6

3,681

2,943

25

14,098

10,961

29

Net finance cost

(23,696)

(69,640)

(37)

(152,751)

(161,362)

26

Profit/(Loss) before tax

(35,335)

(125,435)

(72)

(290,876)

69,896

(516)

Tax (expense)/ reversal

7

458

37,752

(99)

71,666

(55,170)

(230)

Profit/(Loss) for the period

(34,877)

(87,683)

(60)

(219,210)

14,726

(1,589)

LKR.

LKR.

LKR.

LKR.

Dividend per share

-

1.50

0.50

2.00

Note : All values are in LKR '000s, unless otherwise stated. Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

The above figures are not audited.

Keells Food Products PLC - PQ3

117, Sir Chittampalam A. Gardiner Mawatha

Colombo 2.

COMPANY STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

7

Quarter ended 31st March

Year ended 31st March

2024

2023

2024

2023

Profit/(Loss) for the period

(34,877)

(87,683)

(219,210)

14,726

Other comprehensive income

Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to income

statement in subsequent periods

Revaluation gain on land and buildings

7,787

105,561

7,787

105,561

Re-measurement gain / (loss) on defined benefit plans

(36,621)

38,792

(36,621)

38,792

Net other comprehensive income/(expense) not to be reclassified

to income statement in subsequent periods

(28,834)

144,353

(28,834)

144,353

Tax (expense) / reversal on other comprehensive income

8,650

(43,307)

8,650

(91,103)

Other comprehensive income/(expense) for the period, net of tax

(20,184)

101,046

(20,184)

53,250

Total comprehensive income/(expsne) for the period, net of tax

(55,061)

13,363

(239,394)

67,976

Note : All values are in LKR '000s, unless otherwise stated.

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

The above figures are not audited.

Keells Food Products PLC - PQ3

117, Sir Chittampalam A. Gardiner Mawatha

Colombo 2.

COMPANY STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

8

As at

31.03.2024

31.03.2023

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

1,675,939

1,702,029

Right of use assets

3,617

5,040

Intangible assets

247,822

248,809

Non-current financial assets

58,780

48,504

Other non-current assets

28,657

22,900

2,014,815

2,027,282

Current assets

Inventories

889,488

1,194,409

Trade and other receivables

731,274

685,366

Amounts due from related parties

205,560

235,714

Income Tax receivable

31,861

31,861

Other current assets

20,223

77,794

Cash in hand and at bank

67,836

50,108

1,946,242

2,275,252

Total assets

3,961,057

4,302,534

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Stated capital

1,294,815

1,294,815

Revenue reserves

142,076

399,671

Other components of equity

430,143

422,624

Total equity

1,867,034

2,117,110

Non-current liabilities

Lease liabilities

3,357

5,019

Deferred tax liabilities

206,191

286,507

Employee benefit liabilities

160,425

114,081

369,973

405,607

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

560,098

497,311

Amounts due to related parties

45,164

14,998

Interest-bearing loans and borrowings

224,916

67,213

Lease liabilities

1,663

1,391

Other current liabilities

42,836

36,341

Bank overdrafts

849,373

1,162,563

1,724,050

1,779,817

Total equity and liabilities

3,961,057

4,302,534

LKR

LKR

Net assets per share

73.22

83.02

-

-

Note : All values are in LKR '000s, unless otherwise stated.

The above figures are not audited.

I certify that the Financial Statements comply with the requirements of the Companies Act No.07 of 2007.

P N Fernando

Chief Financial Officer/ Director

The Board of Directors is responsible for these Financial Statements.

D P Gamlath

J G A Cooray

Director

Director

20th May 2024

Colombo

Keells Food Products PLC - PQ3

117, Sir Chittampalam A. Gardiner Mawatha

Colombo 2.

COMPANY STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

9

For the year ended 31st March

2024

2023

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Profit/(Loss) before tax

(290,876)

69,896

Adjustments for:

Finance income*

(14,098)

(10,961)

Finance cost

166,849

172,323

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

222,594

194,264

Amortisation of right of use assets

1,423

1,461

Amortisation of intangible assets

1,512

1,083

Net (Gain)/Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment

(26)

(11,942)

Employees benefit provisions and related costs

32,313

9,302

Provision /(reversal) for slow moving inventory

5,219

(1,707)

Provision /(reversal) for Impairment of trade receivables

3,073

2,073

Share based payment expense/(reversal)

2,068

(404)

Profit before working capital changes

130,051

425,388

(Increase) / Decrease in inventories

299,702

(606,975)

(Increase) / Decrease in trade and other receivables

(55,193)

(71,041)

(Increase) / Decrease in amounts due from related parties

30,154

(39,556)

(Increase) / Decrease in other current assets

57,571

30,814

Increase / (Decrease) in trade and other payables

62,787

(24,911)

Increase / (Decrease) in amounts due to related parties

30,166

(6,858)

Increase / (Decrease) in other current liabilities

6,495

12,904

Cash generated from / (used in) operating activities

561,733

(280,235)

Finance income received

4,277

4,390

Finance cost paid**

(165,829)

(171,384)

Surcharge tax paid

-

(95,923)

Tax paid

-

(82,331)

Gratuity paid/transfers

(22,590)

(549)

Net cash flow generated from/(used in) operating activities

377,591

(626,032)

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchase and construction of property, plant and equipment

(188,857)

(289,824)

Purchase of intangible assets

(525)

(2,271)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

166

13,885

Net cash flow used in investing activities

(189,216)

(278,210)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Dividend paid

(12,750)

(51,000)

Proceeds from interest-bearing loans and borrowings

224,916

25,000

Repayment of interest-bearing loans and borrowings

(67,213)

(43,455)

Payment of lease liabilities

(2,410)

(2,284)

Net cash flow from / (used) in financing activities

142,543

(71,739)

NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

330,918

(975,981)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING

(1,112,455)

(136,474)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END

(781,537)

(1,112,455)

ANALYSIS OF CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS

Favourable balances

Cash in hand and at bank

67,836

50,108

Unfavourable balances

Bank overdrafts

(849,373)

(1,162,563)

Total cash and cash equivalents

(781,537)

(1,112,455)

*Finance income includes, notional interest pertaining to loans granted to executive staff, and has been adjusted in the cash flows. **Finance cost paid represents the finance cost incurred excluding interest on lease liabilities.

Note : All values are in LKR '000s, unless otherwise stated.

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

The above figures are not audited.

