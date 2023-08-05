Keep Inc is a company principally engaged in the provision of comprehensive fitness solutions. The Company operates its business through three segments. The Self-branded Fitness Products segment is engaged in m the sale of self-branded fitness products, including smart fitness devices, such as Keep Bike, Keep Wristband, smart scale, and treadmill, and complementary fitness products including fitness gear, apparel and food. The Membership and Online Paid Contentt segment provides membership subscription and online paid content. The Advertising and Others segment is engaged in offline centers, advertising and others (excluding offline centers).

Sector Internet Services